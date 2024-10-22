The Tweet

Source: https://x.com/gardensr4health/status/1848514459548958920?s=46

The Video

The Thread

This ⬆️ is #Truth! See James Roguski’s article on exactly WHY and HOW we could do that 🇺🇸 in the GREAT USA 👇:

The Video - And A Prayer by a WNC Local, A Blessing for Trump

LET US PRAY

Bless Americans Helping Americans! | Photo by Pedro Lima on Unsplash

Holy God,

Thank You for the amazing strip miners from West Virginia! Help them plow new roads to Chimney Rock AS TO HEAVEN, Lord! May their paths be lightened by Your angels, and may they experience no troubles!

HELP those who are still yet to be rescued in North Carolina, GOOD LORD! Help them SURVIVE ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER NIGHT, just ONE MORE! Help the weather keep warm in those mountains, Lord, so that NO MORE PEOPLE FREEZE TO DEATH, we ask!

Bless the families, the rescuers, and everyone whom they meet!

In Jesus’ Name.

Amen!

Leave a comment