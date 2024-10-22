🙌 West Virginia Strip Miners Bring 60,000-Pound Excavators to Fix Damaged Roads in Chimney Rock, WNC 🙌
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/gardensr4health/status/1848514459548958920?s=46
The Video
The Thread
This ⬆️ is #Truth! See James Roguski’s article on exactly WHY and HOW we could do that 🇺🇸 in the GREAT USA 👇:
The Video - And A Prayer by a WNC Local, A Blessing for Trump
LET US PRAY
Holy God,
Thank You for the amazing strip miners from West Virginia! Help them plow new roads to Chimney Rock AS TO HEAVEN, Lord! May their paths be lightened by Your angels, and may they experience no troubles!
HELP those who are still yet to be rescued in North Carolina, GOOD LORD! Help them SURVIVE ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER NIGHT, just ONE MORE! Help the weather keep warm in those mountains, Lord, so that NO MORE PEOPLE FREEZE TO DEATH, we ask!
Bless the families, the rescuers, and everyone whom they meet!
In Jesus’ Name.
Amen!
Yet, the entire US fucking government can’t pull off a damned thing.
Dayum. Alpha Appalachian males get to save the day. Their parents, grandparents and great grandparents would be very very proud of them.