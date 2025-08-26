The Tweet

Link: https://x.com/punishablepress/status/1959991187370377370?s=46

The Video

The Thread

Elon’s Tweet

Elon’s Thread

The Final Word

WHAT I REALLY THINK

I am sO sorry that girls need to grow up in an environment where they carry knives and axes to go to the park! And the rapists, no matter their culture/color/religion, are yet to be dealt with — because the people, them men, the fathers, DON’T STAND UP FOR THEIR DAUGHTERS! Why aren’t they picketing in the streets, or did I miss it?

BUT… I am happy she is a tough cookie! God bless her!

May this never be in America!

Or is it too late?

I don’t know.

I wish I had put both my children in karate classes, but I only did it for my daughter. These days, even adult women need protection, stun guns, loud noise guns, pointed knuckles, “concealed carry” purses.

Look at the “Top 25” items:

Surprisingly, among these Campus Safety Gear items are bullet-proof backpacks or inserts that can be taken out and put into a variety of bags:

Look at the shoelace inserts below:

How sad that children have to even think about wearing a bullet-proof backpack. Breaks my heart.

Let Us Pray

Holy Father God,

We love You and thank You for keeping us safe and healthy. We also ask You to help those who are injured, sick, or scared in fear of their own safety.

Bless the women, children, and elders who walk or shop alone, those who work nights or are in areas where suspects prey on them. Bless them Good Lord of All the Ages, we pray.

Help our nations to protect children, and FORGIVE US OUR SINS of omission and comission. Speak to our hearts, and lead us to walk through Your perfect path!

In Jesus’ Name,

Amen.

Leave a comment