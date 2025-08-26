What a 13/14-Year Old Scottish Girl Has Learned To Be— BOLD
But Not for a Reason that She Should Have to Know. What Has Our World Come To?
The Tweet
Link: https://x.com/punishablepress/status/1959991187370377370?s=46
The Video
The Thread
Elon’s Tweet
Elon’s Thread
The Final Word
WHAT I REALLY THINK
I am sO sorry that girls need to grow up in an environment where they carry knives and axes to go to the park! And the rapists, no matter their culture/color/religion, are yet to be dealt with — because the people, them men, the fathers, DON’T STAND UP FOR THEIR DAUGHTERS! Why aren’t they picketing in the streets, or did I miss it?
BUT… I am happy she is a tough cookie! God bless her!
May this never be in America!
Or is it too late?
I don’t know.
I wish I had put both my children in karate classes, but I only did it for my daughter. These days, even adult women need protection, stun guns, loud noise guns, pointed knuckles, “concealed carry” purses.
Divas For Defense
Look at the “Top 25” items:
Surprisingly, among these Campus Safety Gear items are bullet-proof backpacks or inserts that can be taken out and put into a variety of bags:
Look at the shoelace inserts below:
How sad that children have to even think about wearing a bullet-proof backpack. Breaks my heart.
Let Us Pray
Holy Father God,
We love You and thank You for keeping us safe and healthy. We also ask You to help those who are injured, sick, or scared in fear of their own safety.
Bless the women, children, and elders who walk or shop alone, those who work nights or are in areas where suspects prey on them. Bless them Good Lord of All the Ages, we pray.
Help our nations to protect children, and FORGIVE US OUR SINS of omission and comission. Speak to our hearts, and lead us to walk through Your perfect path!
In Jesus’ Name,
Amen.
Muslims dont control migration, Zionist bankers do.
Once upon a time a government imported dragons. Then they offered up their native daughters as sacrifices to these dragons to appease them...
One day...St George came to slay those dragons.....
Just wanted you all to know where this is heading.