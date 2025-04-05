The Tweet

It doesn’t matter what I think. When I see someone hurting, I feel it. And boy, do I ever feel his pain. As you can see, I have reached out both with the healing power of God and with the specific protocol that Ed is on. Now I have done everything but implore the power of prayer upon this situation.

It’s all in God’s hands. Actually, it’s all in his sister’s hands, and she can decide which way she will go.

If cancer doesn’t bring you to your knees, I don’t know what will. It’s ingrained in our minds that it’s an alien we can sometimes cut out, but otherwise need to kill our whole body to kill the cancer in the blood.

We know that God is better than that. And each one of us should be living our lives as if we do have cancer, as if it is our last day on earth. For goodness’ sake, we could be killed by a falling plane or a car accident — at least those who have cancer have days, weeks, or months to refocus. After all…

… God gave them the gift of time.

Let Us Pray

Holy God, Father and Lord,

I love You, Your Mercy, Your Kindness, and Your Holiness! Let me worship You from the moment I wake up to the moment I sleep. ONLY YOU ARE FAITHFUL! ONLY YOU ARE PERFECT! ONLY YOU DESERVE ALL MY PRAISE!

With every breath that I have, let me sing of Your Goodness, Your Majesty! Lead me through the fire, Dear Lord, and I WILL FOLLOW YOU! I WILL GO WHEREVER YOU LEAD ME, HOLY GOD!

Again today, I DIE TO MYSELF AND BECOME ALIVE TO ONLY YOU! Lead my steps, guide my hands, and let me SPEAK LIFE INTO MY LIFE AND INTO THE LIVES OF OTHERS AROUND ME!

I pray for all those who are sick from cancer or other ailments, Holy God! Heal them and give them all Your Love and Light, Great God!

We pray together with the power of a multitude, Father, and ask this before You.

In the Name of Jesus!

Amen!

