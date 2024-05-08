I want to thank Jim for allowing me to be his co-author on this article. I have always said that no one knows about the #RejectTheAmendments #StopTheTreaty #ExitTheWHO more than Jim.

And he means what he says when he lists his cell phone number for people to connect with him. I've spoken to Jim several times through the last few years and only regret not yet meeting him in person. As one of the most approachable gentlemen in the medical freedom movement, ask him questions, communicate with him, and keep our world a wonderful place.

Jim’s cell phone: 310-619-3055.

Watch Jim’s recent Rumble video that shows how they have blatantly missed deadlines, claimed they had a “vote” (without “voting”, i.e., they LIE), and are a FRAUD.

In the most reasonable voice one can conjure, he lays it out in a timeline, factually stating the sequence of events and inconsistencies. In the end, one can only conclude that these are…

Unacceptable Actions by the World Health Organization

See the video HERE . Or read the transcript, which outlines all the main reasons to do all of the following:

* Reject the Amendments

* Stop the Treaty

* Exit the WHO

VIDEO TRANSCRIPT

Unacceptable Actions by the World Health Organization by James Roguski

There are a number of things that everyone around the world needs to know about the WHO negotiations.

You can watch the 7-minute video or read my transcript below, complete with slides from Jim’s video.

It all began to be quite blatant when…