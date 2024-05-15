Amid many distractions in the world, a lot of people are saying the same things.

First, No More Lockdowns!

You might need to come back and watch this again. And thank the Lord that we have good people fighting for us.

We know that we cannot count on the system to fix itself.

The tweet says it all, and the videos below show you what is really happening.

Source: https://x.com/_johnnymaga/status/1790487591210344858

Our communities need to be closer, and we need to realize what is really happening - and what is about to happen.

We need to ditch the WHO AND THE UN. But here is a nice global operation that is fighting back:

Watch the video:

Source: https://www.actionwh.org/

What is Happening, and What is About to Happen

This is viral content. This explains it all. And I am sure sorry to share this news. Get a gun and learn how to use it. Move to a state where it’s a federal offense to bring in illegals.

And above all, we need to carry the armor of God.

This is the best summary on what is happening!

This is the very eloquent Eva Vlaardingerbroek, and her full speech at CPAC Hungary. I implore you to watch it. You will be mesmerized.

She shows that “The Great Replacement” is no longer a theory - it’s reality. In a systematic fashion, white Europeans are being increasingly and acceleratingly replaced - in their very own countries - and how this means the end of our civilization.

Source: https://banned.video/watch?id=6632cb10e017f190ed16e162

WHAT I REALLY THINK

God can deliver us from the lion’s mouth.

In the meantime, we are chosen to be here… and we were born for a time such as this.

