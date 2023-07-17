Do you love Disney? I grew up going to Disneyland every year, with my father’s company renting the whole amusement park once per year, for his work.

It was a wonderful experience as a kid. No lines, no tickets. Alas, it only lasted four hours, but it was the longest four hours ever!

Do I still love Disney? Not Any More.

Because of the pedophilia and carnal nature for which they represent, I lost my love for Disneyland. No longer will I be manipulated into thinking I must love this place.

Here is an initial tweet that started a thread, with offshoots leading here and there. You cannot tell by my Title which road(s) this leads to, but you can tell by my Section that it does lead to The Satanic World. But don’t let that scare you because I’m not going to let you be scared. You need to be strong. And brave.

And call it for what it is:

If you would rather not know about these things, please be reassured that I feel the same way.

Know that God not only gives us permission to reveal evil, He rewards us for shining the light on it.

A113

You can view the beginning Tweet on the A113 conversation here, and search for more on your own, or read my summary below and go my way:

Above: https://twitter.com/billsesquire_11/status/1677830442194464768?s=46

