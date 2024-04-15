What It Was Like to Argue with an ER Doctor During the Plandemic: The Plight of Medical Freedom
It is always best to make the doctor come up with their own ideas
It’s one thing to argue with a pharmacist who won’t fill a prescription for ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine. It’s another to get into a BIG FIGHT with an ER doctor who has your patient in his hands.
We previously talked about the plandemic scenario, being a prescriber and trying to get pharmacists to dispense ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine.
My phone rang. Again.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Rebel Patient™ to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.