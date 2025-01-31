Loving our Babies! } Photo by Jill Sauve on Unsplash

Watch these and see what you think;)

Making Babies Live

I guarantee that you won’t find these techniques taught or practiced in any USA medical school or hospital. This is quite unorthodox, but it worked!

Making Babies Laugh

Who would have thought?

WHAT I REALLY THINK

1. On the newborn baby, what did you notice the most?

Before you read further, watch it again if you don’t already have an answer. More than one thing should have struck you as odd.

Of course, he sprayed the genitals with cold water. I consider that to be abuse.

I noted that he never spoke to the baby, which I think is a big mistake. All anesthesiologists know that even in an unconscious person, it wakes up the brain when we talk. It would have been nice to hear some loving, kind words. I find it very odd and simply inhumane that he didn’t lean over and whisper or speak sweet words to the newborn. He was robotic, unconcerned, and detached.

2. On the laughing toddlers, I don’t think there is anything more joyful in life than the sound of a laughing baby! How about you?

If you have a little one, are you going to try this nice trick?

LET US PRAY

Holy God,

Thank you for blessing me from the moment I wake up, to the evening when I lay down my head again. ONLY YOU ARE FAITHFUL TO NEVER FAIL ME!

From the time that YOU ARE MERCIFUL! All my days, You have been with me. From the time that I was formed in my mother’s womb, You have been there watching and shining Your great love and light upon me. And even in my darkest days when I was abandoned by almost everyone on earth, You cheered in my corner, You whispered LIFE into my ear and my soul, GREAT, GOOD GOD!

Thank you for staying with me, supporting my efforts, leading me into Your kingdom and guiding me to be Holy, as You are Holy! THANK YOU FOR CALLING ME TO HIGHER GROUND!

ONLY YOU ARE HOLY! ONLY YOU ARE MERCIFUL! ONLY YOU ARE WISE, WONDERFUL, AND WORTHY! You are FAITHFUL AND TRUE!

All my love, all my heart, all my life, is dedicated to YOU!

In the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

Enjoy your day! May God bless all the work of your hands and the steps of your feet!

