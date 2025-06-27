I wish you a glorious day, and want to make two announcements:

What the World’s Smartest Man Thinks About Jesus Christ and Life After Death

The smartest man in the world, YoungHoon Kim, tweeted that Jesus is The Way, The Truth, and The Life. Collin Rugg quoted his tweet, seen below, and followed it with a video of how he theorizes that after death, we still have life.

The Thread

⬆️ You can see YuongHoon Kim posted that “JESUS CHRIST IS GOD, THE WAY AND THE TRUTH AND THE LIFE”.

How does anyone argue that the Smartest Man in the World says this, and believes in Jesus Christ?

⬇️ Someone on Twitter/X submited a ‘Community Note’ to add context. What do you think their argument will be?

“Just because someone is intelligent or claims to hold a record doesn’t mean their beliefs are automatically true.”

WHAT I REALLY THINK

One morning when I was 7 years old and in second grade, I went to the back of the Catholic church. The bell rang for us to go line up and go into our classrooms, but I was captivated by a statue of Jesus on the Cross.

I was kneeling in front of the candles, like those below. Above it was a statue of Jesus on the Cross.

I could not leave Him.

I understood everything: the nails in the hands and feet. I felt the crown of thorns on his head, including the drips of blood down his face. I didn’t understand the piercing of the right lung, but I knew enough to know that it hurt. It gaped out at me.

The 2nd bell rang.

I didn’t move.

I started crying.

I am not sure how much time went by, but I couldn’t move away from Jesus. He was mine. He did this for me. And I was humbled.

Finally, finally, I wiped my tears and picked myself up from my kneeling position.

I made my way to class.

No one said anything about my being late.

And I have spent the rest of my life thinking about what Christ did.

Let Us Pray

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy name; thy kingdom come; thy will be done; on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation; but deliver us from evil. For thine is the kingdom, the power and the glory, for ever and ever.

Amen.

If you don’t know Christ, all you have to do is see what He did, accept Him into your heart, and then PROCLAIM IT. Be Baptized, as you die to yourself under the water, and then become alive to Christ as you rise! I pray this for all!

If you aren’t sure how to do this and want to talk about it, feel free to message me and we can have a conversation. I would be happy to tell you of THE WAY, THE TRUTH, AND THE LIFE. Because for me and millions, nothing on earth is more important than living our lives so that we spend all eternity in the presence of God.

As I explained in my interview with Randy Knoll, HELL isn’t the burning fire; it is separation from the One who Created You!

