The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Hefner's avatar
Richard Hefner
9h

I only read part of the article. No need for validation,I know what I know. I am a student of many disciplines and they are all saying the same thing only in different terms. Christ LOGOS. It’s is CHRISTS universe quantum physics, and divine geometry say so. There is so much that has been hidden and conscripted through time that the most unbelievable things we were told aren’t true,ARE. We are fractal radiant beings of light. All is One.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr Margaret Aranda and others
Jayne Doe's avatar
Jayne Doe
8h

Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture