The Tweet

Source: https://x.com/bringbacklogic_/status/1971932577544986703?s=46

The Video

Leave a comment

The Thread

And more, as I search for truth.

The Video

The Video Link

https://x.com/bringbacklogic_/status/1972011641752408101?s=46

Another Revelation

The Video

The Video

The Video

The Video

The Video

The Video

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Parents are the best protectors.

Before reading on, True or False?

Facts by Grok

“No U.S. state mandates transgender surgery for minors or seizes children from parents refusing it—parental consent is required nationwide. CA, MN, NY, WA consider affirmation as one custody factor but don’t force care or remove kids for refusal. In contrast, 25 states ban gender-affirming care for minors, risking custody loss for parents *allowing* it via abuse investigations. The 25 states (as of Nov 2025): Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia. (Many face court challenges; surgeries are rare for minors anyway.) In the U.S., gender-affirming surgeries (GAS) rose from about 4,500 in 2016 to over 13,000 in 2019, dipping slightly to 12,800 in 2020 due to COVID. Breast and chest procedures (like mastectomies) make up ~57%, genital surgeries ~35%, and facial procedures ~14%. Post-2020, estimates suggest 15,000–20,000 annually, driven by better insurance and awareness among ~1.6 million transgender adults. Surgeries on minors are extremely rare—fewer than 1,200 in 2019, mostly chest surgeries for 18-year-olds; genital procedures under 18 are virtually nonexistent. Globally, the U.S. accounts for 50–60% of cases, implying 20,000–30,000 total surgeries per year. Thailand and other medical tourism hubs add thousands more. About 20–40% of people with gender dysphoria pursue surgery worldwide. Satisfaction rates are high (~4.8/5), but access varies due to cost, waitlists, and legal restrictions in over 25 states. In Alabama and Idaho, laws ban gender-affirming care for minors and impose felony penalties on providers (and potentially parents who facilitate it), with up to 10 years in prison.”

I had Grok check again on case law taking a child away from the parents for refusing transgender care. Here’s the only case it cited:

Ohio Transgender Teen Case (2018)

“In Hamilton County, Ohio, a 17-year-old girl identifying as male sought hormone therapy. Her Catholic parents refused on religious grounds. She ran away, got hospital support, and petitioned for custody with supportive grandparents. The court granted custody to grandparents, citing suicide risk if therapy was denied. Parents lost medical decision rights but kept supervised visits. Case involved hormones, not surgery.”

I asked again. All cases.

“No comprehensive national data exists on divorce custody cases involving gender transition disputes, as they’re rare and often private. Courts use the “best interest of the child” standard, often favoring the parent supporting gender-affirming care when medical evidence shows it reduces mental health risks.

Examples where the supportive parent prevailed:

- **Chicago, IL (2022)**: Father won primary custody of 12-year-old nonbinary child; mother opposed transition.

- **Buffalo, NY (2024)**: Mother gained sole custody of 7-year-old son; father rejected his gender identity.

- **Dallas, TX (2019)**: Mother initially won full custody of 7-year-old transgender daughter; father denied her identity (later adjusted to joint).

- **Hamilton County, OH (2018)**: Grandparents gained custody of 17-year-old for hormone therapy against parents’ religious objections.

Outcomes vary by state and evidence; some courts side with opponents if transition seems premature.”

I think all surgeons, anesthesiologists, nurses, and parents who allowed this in their child should be put in prison. Let’s throw in the family lawyers and judges, too.

Thank The Lord for those parents who ditched their jobs and homes to save their children!

And how is it that I can lose my medical license when no one was harmed, yet these butchers can harm and continue to harm?

God will have His judgement when Christ comes back to judge the living and the dead.

Let Us Pray

🙏

Divine Father,

Thank You for another day! Thank You for Who You Are!

Bless those who have suffered in this way, Oh, Lord! Help the parents and children in their daily lives, comfort them, and soften their hearts to accept Your Son into their hearts. Forgive them, Great Lord, and help them speak out against this crime against children!

And bless all the good parents who have had their children taken away from them by CPS, Holy Lord!

Exert Your Strength and Protection upon all good parents and their children, Mighty Creator, because the evil one is continually trying to destroy Your Holy Creation!

Let those who suffer find peace in Your embrace, Your Love. Show them this truth: The more they surrender to You, the more they shall grow closer to Your peace which surpasses all understanding.

In Jesus’ Name!

Amen!

🙏

Let Us Pray