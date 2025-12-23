There are many scenarios where a child may be insulted by an adult. You’ll see one example, followed by one more. These serve as wonderful examples of how important adults are to children, as how we shouldn’t miss an opportunity to encourage and inspire.

There were people who said I would never be a doctor… that I was “dreaming”.

I still remember it like it was yesterday, and while it doesn’t hurt, I remember that special kind of pain that you feel when someone you care about doesn’t believe in you.

This is a reminder that our children need encouragement, and we’re the ones who need to give it to them. Whether we’re teaching an art class, raising children, running an office, or shopping at a grocery store, we need to pay attention to our children.

May we inspire when it’s most needed. May we make up for some of the cruelty in the world.

Father God,

Creator of Heaven and Earth, forgive my sins. Help me know how to touch someone’s heart, and when. Let me not forget to smile or encourage, Holy Lord!

Bless our children today and every day, Lord Jesus! Let us cherish them like there’s no tomorrow!

We pray this in the blessed Name of Jesus Christ of Nazareth!

Amen!

