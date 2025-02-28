Beware of hospitals that kill with ventilators and central lines!

Almost everyone knows someone who is in the hospital. Many churches are spending an inordinate amount of time praying for those who are sick and in the hospital, as well as arranging and holding funeral services for those who have passed away. This is to give you knowledge and empowerment.

I describe how ventilators kill.

Hospitals Get Paid to Kill

Since March 2020, hospitals have killed by implementing the Hospital Killing Protocols that pay via government reimbursements provided by The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. It set up a Provider Relief Fund, that has now provided an estimated $178 billion to cover the expenses and lost revenues of hospitals and doctors.

Here is an example of how much they get paid:

This is why I bring this information to you - so that you are aware and armed to keep fighting the wiles of the devil, who only seeks to kill and destroy.

To help get you out of the hospital/ICU, I have listed a couple resources at the end of this article.

A NOTE: Today, the ER knows that the public is becoming increasingly aware that ventilators kill. Instead of priming patients to be admitted to the ICU/Killing Fields by putting them on a ventilator, they instead tell you that a “Central Line” is needed (without telling you that it buys you an ICU bed). By regulation, they can only be managed in the ICU, so off you go! And in time, you are on a ventilator. MAY IT NEVER BE!

YOUR BEST DEFENSE: Announce to everyone in the ER that you NEVER want to be on a ventilator, and that you don’t want an IV line going into your heart area; you don’t want a central line either. You don’t want to go to the ICU!

When Did Ventilators Become So Dangerous?

This question was asked by one of my Twitter friends, whose mother was regularly placed on and off a ventilator:

The Thread

The Top 10 Ways Hospitals and Ventilators Kill

And now we can add,

When Michael J. Dowling, the CEO of Northwell Health, admitted that only 20% of ventilated patients survived, he admitted that 80% died. Hospital administrators, ICU doctors, ICU nurses, respiratory therapists and custodians know that ventilators kill. If you’ve never heard of this, Rebecca Charles explains more HERE.

Did doctors explain these statistics to you before putting you on a ventilator and committing you to an almost certain death? Did your doctor explain that to your family before your parent or child went on a ventilator?

I am sorry if the doctors outright lied and said the ventilator was just for “rest”. A ventilator has never been instituted just for “rest”. 😔❤️😔❤️😔❤️😔❤️😔❤️😔😔 If you answered like that on a board exam, you would fail the test.

How Do We Cope?

How do we arm ourselves and fight back? Realize that they lie to you, and learn how to fight back.

They Lie

Realize that all over the world, hospitals have been lying. Doctors have been lying. Nurses lie.

They Target

They target the elderly, the disabled, those with Special Needs, and even the young and healthy. No one is immune - unless they can negotiate their way out of it. There are key words, key actions to take.

Just ask Scott Schara who lost his daughter Grace (Read HERE),

… or Rebecca Charles who lost Danielle (Read HERE).

Or ask Jamie’s mom (See below). And be confident that RFK Jr knows, because Children’s Health Defense has been driving a bus around the USA, taking videos of many, many whose loved ones were killed:

How to Fight Back

Shine a light on the darkness. Do not be afraid.

Do your homework. Research it yourself, and be convinced.

Tell everyone. No ventilator. No central line. No ICU. Never be alone. Take notes, especially of drugs and doses given. Have Medical Directives in your hand, and have them delivered to the hospital CEO- even if you have to hire a courier to drive and hand them in.

(I’m trying to finish the above book but keep adding to it, most recently on ivermectin/fenbendazole for cancer!)

Inform Yourself. See my article on Covid Care, which includes a section on Medical Directives. Put it in your Medical Directives. Keep a copy in your car, and watch for signing the admissions paperwork - be sure it doesn’t let your doctor override your Medical Directives.

If you get stuck. Your doctor should be able to make one visit or phone call and get you out of the ER, ICU, or hospital ASAP. If not, there are independent, professional consultants and patient advocates like Graith Care and Protocol Kills, who have been getting people out of hospitals for the past years.

Realize who the enemy is.

Be Armed and Be Encouraged

Keep fighting evil.

First, remember that our struggle is not against flesh and blood - it is a much higher spiritual battle than the individual doctors and nurses.

Ephesians 6:12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.

Be Armed

Be armed with The Armor of God, which is able to withstand the wiles of the devil, and which contains your sword that is sharper than any two-edged sword!

THE ARMOR OF GOD: The shield of faith, the gospel of peace, the helmet of salvation, the breastplate of righteousness, the belt of truth, and the primary offensive weapon, the sword of the Spirit.

Ephesians 6:10-18 BE STRONG in the Lord and in His mighty power. Put on the full armor of God so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes.

Don’t Make Your Problems Greater Than Your Provider

Fix your inside. SPEAK LIFE! USE YOUR GREATEST WEAPON: THE WORD OF GOD! AND KNOW THAT IF GOD IS WITH US, NO ONE CAN BE AGAINST US!

WHAT I REALLY THINK

We are in a battle, and we must not grow weary! When you are weary, ask for help and get someone to remind you WHO YOU ARE IN JESUS CHRIST: A WARRIOR!

And warriors do not give up!

LET US PRAY

Holy Father God of Life,

Thank you for bringing us together today! Thank you for restoring me to Your side, to allowing me to be in Your presence through the blood of Your Son, Jesus Christ!

Forgive me of my sins, whether of omission or commission. I am sorry and I renew myself to You, seeking Your face and knowing You empower me with Your Holy Spirit!

Thank You for feeling my pain, my hurt. BLESS YOU for never giving up on me! Only YOU are the KING OF KINGS AND THE LORD OF LORDS!

Thank you for hearing me when I call upon Your Mighty Name! Thank you for catching me when I fall, for bringing me ever closer to You! MAY I HEAR THAT STILL, SMALL VOICE OF YOUR HOLY SPIRIT AMONGST ALL THE STORMS IN LIFE!

I want to be who You want me to be, Holy God, WITH ALL MY HEART I ASK YOU TO CREATE IN ME A NEW PERSON!

I seek You and not what You can do for me. I seek You, the Healer, and not my healing. Again today, I die to myself and live for You, MAGNIFICENT CREATOR!

I am Yours. Whom shall I fear?

I am Yours.

I pray this in the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

