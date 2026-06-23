The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

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MJB
27m

Thank you Dr Aranda, this is a very comprehensive overview and it’s reassuring that I have this information at my fingertips in case I’m ever in a situation where I or my husband can no longer avoid a hospital (which would have to be very serious indeed!)

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