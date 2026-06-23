So many people told me that their hospitalized loved one was placed on a ventilator to temporarily “rest” them over the weekend. I wrote this so you know the situations that require intubation and those when it is NOT needed. Bookmark this and give it to those in the ICU. And never leave anyone alone in the hospital. Invite your church, family, and friends, to help — and create a 24/7 schedule.

Doctors decide to start mechanical ventilation only when a patient cannot safely or effectively do one or more of the core jobs of breathing on their own.

The main goals are to protect the patient, support gas exchange, and prevent the body from collapsing under the strain of breathing.

Oxygen: The Fuel Your Body Cannot Live Without

Every cell needs oxygen to survive. Lungs absorb it from air into blood; the heart pumps it throughout the body.When lungs fail to deliver enough, blood oxygen drops (hypoxemia).

Prolonged low levels damage key organs—especially brain, heart, and kidneys.

How to Read a Pulse Oximeter (The Little Finger Clip)

Most people first detect low oxygen with a home pulse oximeter they know how to read.

Pulse oximeters are used in clinics, ERs, during anesthesia, and at home—especially useful for smokers to know their normal O2 sat.

This painless clip fits on a finger, toe, or earlobe. It shines light through skin to measure blood oxygen saturation (SpO2).

SpO2 : Oxygen saturation percentage on screen.

Normal : 95–99% for healthy people.

Below 94% : Watch closely. Try steam or coughing to clear mucus.

Below 92% : Check the patient. Consider albuterol inhaler for asthmatics; loosen mucus.

Below 88–90%: Can be serious. Call for help immediately. First confirm: no blue lips or breathing struggle? See below for more. What every 1st year medical student learns: NEVER TREAT A NUMBER: TREAT THE PATIENT.

Important notes:

Nail polish, cold hands, poor circulation, or dark skin can cause false readings.

Hospital oximeters may read falsely high, so keep a personal one in your emergency bag. Buy one today if you don’t have it.

Numbers can drop briefly with movement or coughing—watch the trend, not one reading.

Pulse oximeters don’t measure CO2 buildup. Doctors use arterial blood gas (from wrist artery) for that.

Trouble breathing prevents CO2 release, so it builds up like holding your breath, making things worse.

Arterial Blood Gas (ABG): The More Complete Picture

An ABG is a blood test taken from an artery (usually in the wrist). It gives the clearest picture of oxygen, carbon dioxide, and acid-base balance.

Key Arterial Blood Gas Numbers to Know (Normal Ranges at Sea Level)

Considerations for Mechanical Ventilation

Important: A patient does not need a ventilator simply to “rest” for a few days. Mechanical ventilation is reserved for life-threatening failure — not elective rest or mild tiredness. It carries real risks (infection, lung injury, sedation complications) and is only used when the benefits clearly outweigh those risks.

Mechanical ventilation is reserved only for life-threatening respiratory failure — never for elective rest or mild tiredness. It carries serious risks (infection, lung injury, sedation complications) and is used only when benefits clearly outweigh the dangers.

We do everything possible to avoid intubation: anesthesia sedates the patient (and may paralyze them), then inserts an endotracheal tube into the trachea. These tubes come in different sizes and have an inflatable cuff at the tip to prevent leaks of oxygen or vomit.

The most important attribute your doctors can have is to avoid intubation.

Interventions that Avoid Intubation (In Order of Ease)

If your doctor doesn’t try different things in this order, there’s something very wrong. If an anesthesiologist shows up and says you need to be intubated right away, that can be a completely different matter, and it may be 100% true, even if these steps are not followed.

Typical step-up order:

Low-flow Nasal Cannula (1–6 L/min) – Simple nose prongs; most comfortable. Simple Face Mask (5–10 L/min) – Basic mask over nose and mouth. Non-Rebreather Mask (up to 15 L/min, ~60–90% O₂) – High oxygen with reservoir bag; still non-invasive. High-Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC) (up to 60 L/min) – Heated, humidified flow; washes out CO₂, often more comfortable. CPAP – Constant pressure to keep airways open; needs tight mask. BiPAP – Two pressure levels. The inspiratory pressure pushes air in, and the expiratory pressure keeps oxygen in the lungs between breaths.

Reasons a Patient Does NOT Need a Ventilator

Breathing is adequate (normal oxygen, normal CO₂, safe work of breathing).

Can protect their airway (awake with good swallow reflex).

Oxygen and CO₂ levels are stable with simple non-invasive support.

Mild or moderate distress that is stable or improving.

No signs of respiratory collapse or tiring out.

No multi-organ failure driven by breathing effort.

5 Reasons a Patient Needs a Ventilator

There are 4 indications for intubation with a breathing tube and mechanical ventilation in the ICU: airway protection, oxygenation (O₂), ventilation (CO₂), and work of breathing.

Remember also that once your loved one is placed on a ventilator, they must be sedated and you will not be able to count on speaking to them unless they “lift” or “hold” the sedation to enable a neurological exam and make sure the patient is still responding to commands.

1. Airway Protection. The patient cannot reliably keep their airway safe.

Common reasons: unconsciousness or decreased level of consciousness, weak or absent swallow reflex, heavy secretions, or high risk of vomiting.

Why it matters: Without a protected airway, stomach contents, saliva, or blood can be inhaled into the lungs (aspiration). This can cause chemical burns to the lung tissue and lead to severe aspiration pneumonia, which can be life-threatening.

Intubation and ventilation secure the airway with a tube and allow suctioning of secretions.

2. Inadequate Oxygenation (Hypoxemic Respiratory Failure).

The patient cannot maintain safe oxygen levels in the blood even when receiving maximum non-invasive support (e.g., high-flow nasal cannula, non-rebreather mask, or CPAP/BiPAP).

Assessment : Low SpO₂ or low PaO₂ on arterial blood gas despite high FiO₂.

Definitions: The FiO₂ is forced inspiratory concentration of oxygen the ventilator is delivering. If it was delivering room air, that is 21% oxygen (O₂); if it was pure oxygen, that is 100%. The PaO₂ is the amount of oxygen in the blood, specifically the arterial blood gas.

How it’s assessed: A low SpO2 or arterial blood gas (ABG) shows low PaO₂ despite high inspired oxygen (FiO₂).

Important balance: Ventilators can deliver high oxygen concentrations, but prolonged 100% oxygen can cause oxygen toxicity and further lung damage. Clinicians therefore titrate FiO₂ downward as soon as possible while monitoring PaO₂ (target often 60–100 mmHg or SpO₂ 88–95%, depending on the patient).

Target : PaO₂ 60–100 mmHg or SpO₂ 88–95%.

Example: If the PaO₂ is 150 mmHg on 100% oxygen, the FiO₂ is reduced stepwise and ABGs are repeated to ensure oxygenation remains adequate.

ASK THE DOCTOR Question: What is the “goal PaO₂” on the ABG? If it is 80-100mmHg with an ABG showing a PaO2 of 150 mmHg, then we can go down from 100% oxygen to 90% FiO₂, lower the oxygen toxicity, and then check another blood gas to see if we hit our goal of 80-100 PaO₂.

3. Inadequate Ventilation (Hypercapnic Respiratory Failure)

The patient cannot remove enough carbon dioxide (CO₂).

Definitions : Rising PaCO₂ (normal ≈ 35–45 mmHg), often with respiratory acidosis. Severe hypercapnia (e.g., PaCO₂ >70–80 mmHg) can cause drowsiness, dilated pupils, confusion, and respiratory distress. The patient is frequently also hypoxic.

Assessment and Common Causes: Severe COPD exacerbation, neuromuscular weakness, chest wall disorders, or extreme fatigue. When the patient is “tiring out,” they can no longer compensate and CO₂ climbs dangerously.

Key Balance: Breathing can take up so much work that the kidneys and other organs fail.

Example: If someone retains a lot of CO₂ while also not getting enough O₂, it is a matter of time before they CODE and die.

· PRO TIP: Someone with COPD can have a ‘normal’ high PaCO₂ (see Table):

4. Excessive Work of Breathing / Impending Respiratory Collapse

Breathing is consuming so much energy that other organs begin to fail, even if oxygen and CO₂ numbers have not yet reached critical levels.

Key balance: Breathing can use so much energy that other organs fail.

What happens: The patient uses enormous effort to breathe (using accessory muscles, rapid shallow breathing). This diverts blood flow and energy away from the heart, brain, and kidneys. Without support, the patient will eventually tire completely, stop breathing (apnea), develop hypotension, and may require full resuscitation (“code”). Early ventilation rests the respiratory muscles and buys time for treatment of the underlying problem.

5. Additional Important Indications Often Considered

Refractory shock or multi-organ failure – where the work of breathing contributes to hemodynamic instability, i.e. the blood pressure is too low.

Need for deep sedation or paralysis – for procedures, severe Adult Respiratory Distress Syndrome, or to control intracranial pressure.

Post-cardiac arrest or severe trauma – to stabilize breathing and protect the brain.

Progressive neuromuscular disease (e.g., Guillain-Barré, myasthenia gravis) when vital capacity or negative inspiratory force drops too low.

Common Signs that a Ventilator may be Needed

Breathing rate over 30–35 times per minute and getting tired.

Using neck and belly muscles to breathe hard (“working hard to breathe”). These are called “accessory muscles of breathing”.

Confusion or drowsiness from low oxygen or high CO₂.

Oxygen saturation staying low (under 90%) despite high oxygen delivery.

pH dropping below 7.25–7.30 from too much CO₂. This is called “respiratory acidosis”. While the kidneys can kick in to increase bicarbonate levels to counteract this, chances are that the body will not keep up and instead will make less bicarbonate than normal; this is called a “metabolic acidosis”.

Bottom Line

A ventilator is not started simply because a patient “needs rest” from the work of breathing. This statement needs to be “proven” by clinical signs and an arterial blood gas (ABG).

Intubation is used when the risks of continuing without it (aspiration, severe hypoxia, dangerous hypercapnia, or complete respiratory arrest) clearly outweigh the risks of intubation and mechanical ventilation. The decision is made by weighing clinical signs, blood gases, work of breathing, mental status, and the likely course of the underlying illness.

The ultimate goal is always the same: support the patient safely through the crisis so they can be weaned off the ventilator as soon as possible.

Ventilators are not just for “end of life,” but they must be viewed, in my opinion, as a last resort with the assumption that things will happen that prevent your loved one from ever coming off it.

Many people are temporarily placed on a ventilator while treating pneumonia, heart failure flare, trauma, or surgery recovery — and they get off it successfully. With conditions like ARDS, Adult Respiratory Distress Syndrome, or multi-organ failure, it may be months before recovery is possible, requiring not only a tracheostomy (the hole in the neck for breathing) but also a gastric tube (G-tube) for tube feedings.

Patient Example in the ER :

A 55-year-old man with a history of mild asthma has pneumonia on chest x-ray tried to stay out of the hospital but has near-white-out on both lungs. He is tired, sweating with dilated pupils, and has a respiratory rate of 30 breaths/min with his neck muscles heaving with each breath, a blood pressure of 90/60 mmHg, and a heart rate of 70 beats/min.

The ABG: pH 7.2 | PaCO₂ of 47 mmHg | PaO₂ of 60 mmHg and Base Excess of -2.

pH of 7.2 (normal 7.35-7.45) shows severe acidosis. This is critically low and shows both a respiratory acidosis and a metabolic acidosis from the extreme work of breathing and tissue hypoxia. There may be a lactic acidosis from sepsis, tissue hypoxia, or shock.

PaCO₂ of 47 mmHg is mildly elevated. This is bad in pneumonia, because in early/mild stages, patients usually hyperventilate and blow off CO₂ (i.e., they have a respiratory alkalosis). In severe pneumonia, the PaCO₂ rises as the patient tires out. A normal or rising PaCO₂ of 47 is a red flag for respiratory failure.

PaO₂ of 60 mmHg shows moderate to severe hypoxemia. We can expect some shunting with pneumonia, but this level indicates significant lung involvement.

The estimated Base Excess (how the kidneys compensate to keep the pH normal) is -2, a mild metabolic acidosis. There is a concerning, mild effort by the kidneys to compensate, showing this is an acute, not a chronic situation, or the kidneys would have made more bicarbonate.

Assessment: A mixed respiratory acidosis + metabolic acidosis with hypoxemic respiratory failure. This is a medical emergency. The pneumonia is severe and life threatening, with muscle fatigue. The patient is tiring out and heading toward respiratory distress if not aggressively treated. Considerations: high-flow oxygen or BiPAP, ICU admission, bronchodilators, antibiotics, steroids, magnesium, and possible intubation and mechanical ventilation if he does not quickly improve.

You see how handy it is to know just a little medicine. Keep learning! Keep reading! Do your own research and ask questions. I know you can do it!

And Remember: if you are already intubated and in the ICU, it is probably too late for your I Do Not Consent Form™, which applies to age over 18+ and competent/able to make your own decisions. In this case, your Advance Directive, Medical Directives, and Refusal to Donate Organs wishes are applicable.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

It is hard to know who to trust in ERs and hospitals, and when to trust them.

I wrote this so you would know.

I don’t expect you to read this like a book, nor to understand it the first time you read it.

But if you have a loved one in the ICU, trust me when I say that you need to look at the ventilator, look at its FiO₂, then look at the last ABG’s PaO₂, and decide for yourself if your loved one is getting too much oxygen. Then ask the doctor what the goal PaO₂ is, and get involved.

Feel free to email me at drmargaretshow@gmail.com for any questions, comment below, or send me a Direct Message here.

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Let Us Pray

Holy Lord God of All Creation,

Thank you for standing by my side, for sending me Your Son, Jesus Christ, and for hearing my prayers.

I ask you to help all those who face intubation and ventilation, Holy God. Bring them knowledge, common sense, and let them not be deceived by the evil one. Give them clear knowledge, sound wisdom, and strong discernment.

Protect them from fear, confusion, and deception. Let no one be misled by smooth words or rushed decisions.

Grant every patient and their family the courage to ask questions, the clarity to understand the answers, and the strength to advocate wisely.

Guide the hands and minds of the doctors and nurses caring for them.

Surround every suffering soul with Your comfort, peace, and healing presence.

May this work be a light in dark places, bringing truth, hope, and understanding to those who feel powerless in the hospital.

Use it, Lord, for Your glory and for the good of Your people. Lord, I need You.

In the Mighty Name of Jesus Christ, Our Lord and Savior,

Amen.