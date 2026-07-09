One of the most counterintuitive findings in medical sociology is this: when doctors go on strike and limit care to emergencies only, overall population death rates often stay the same—or drop noticeably.

This pattern has repeated across multiple countries and decades. Here is a review of six major papers on this topic.

2008 Review of Strikes between 1976 and 2003

A landmark review by Solveig Argeseanu Cunningham and colleagues examined seven studies covering five major physician strikes in 4 cities, between 1976 and 2003.

1. Los Angeles County, California (January–February 1976). Doctors (about 50% participation) went on a partial strike/slowdown for ~5 weeks.

Reason: Protest of massive increases in medical malpractice insurance premiums (some rates rose 200–300% in one year). This was a group of about 3,000 interns, residents, and fellows in one of the biggest strikes in the world.

At this time, physician malpractice insurance companies raised their rates dramatically—sometimes by 300% in a single year. Many physicians were told their insurance would cost $30,000 to $40,000 a year (equal to over $150,000 today). Feeling the increases were unfair and unaffordable, thousands of doctors in Los Angeles County organized a protest in January 1976. They continued to provide emergency care but stopped doing elective surgeries and routine hospital admissions for about five weeks.

In the end, the strike did not force insurance companies to lower the huge premium increases. However, it had two important results: the overall death rate in the county dropped by roughly 18% during those weeks, and the action helped push California lawmakers to pass the Medical Injury Compensation Reform Act (MICRA) — a major law that placed limits on malpractice lawsuits. That law is still in effect today and has served as a model for other states.

One well-documented example occurred in one of the largest U.S. public hospitals, Los Angeles County in January 1976. This is the same hospital pictured at the beginning scenes of the soap opera, General Hospital. I rotated through medical school, internship, and two years of my anesthesiology residency at the big County Hospital.

It had a capacity for upwards of 1,200 beds; additionally, there was a Jail Ward on the 13th floor with capacity for 50 beds, fully staffed by Los Angeles County Sheriffs. During my last three years here, I was Vice President of the House Officer’s Association that represented all interns, residents, and Fellows. We met with the Chief of Staff and the L.A. County Board of Supervisors to protest such things as their wanting us to carpool during a gas shortage in the late 1980’s, and to demand metal detectors after doctors and nurses were held at gunpoint by a shooter in the emergency room.

When the doctors returned to normal work, death rates went back up after a temporary spike in post-surgical deaths. The action helped push California lawmakers to pass new limits on malpractice lawsuits, but it remains one of the clearest examples of how reducing routine medical care can lower short-term mortality.

2. Jerusalem, Israel (March–June 1983). Doctors were on strike for about 17 weeks primarily in Jerusalem and public hospitals nationwide), one of the longest physician strikes in modern history. The strike began in March 1983 and lasted 118 days (about 17 weeks), ending in late June 1983.

Reason: The main reason was a bitter salary and contract dispute between the Israel Medical Association and the Israeli government. At the time, many doctors were working extremely long hours (65–75 hours per week) for relatively low pay compared to other professionals. They demanded higher wages, better working conditions, and a shorter work week. The government resisted, leading to a full-scale walkout.

The strike became highly dramatic: doctors staged hunger strikes, hospitals faced closures, and the government even threatened to call up striking doctors (many of whom were military reservists) for duty.

During this strike, mortality in Jerusalem dropped by approximately 20–30% compared to the same period in previous years, according to burial society records and contemporaneous reports.

The strike ended on June 27, 1983, after the government agreed to binding arbitration. The arbitrator later awarded doctors a substantial 60% wage increase over two years and reduced the work week to 45 hours. This 118-day strike remains one of the most famous examples used in discussions about the effects of reduced routine medical care on population death rates.

3. Jerusalem, Israel (March–June 2000). In March 2000, doctors in Israel, led by the Israel Medical Association, began another major strike that lasted about 17 weeks (127 days).

Reason: The strike was centered in Jerusalem and affected public hospitals across the country. Doctors were protesting contract disagreements, low pay, and poor working conditions. They stopped most elective surgeries and routine care, while continuing to provide emergency services.

During the strike, mortality rates in Jerusalem did not increase. In fact, death rates declined compared to the same period in previous years. During this strike, mortality rates in Jerusalem dropped by approximately 30–40%. For example, one major burial society reported only 93 funerals in May 2000 compared to 153 in May 1999 (a ~39% reduction). Similar declines were observed across the strike period.

The strike ended on July 13, 2000, after doctors reached a new agreement with the government that included significant salary increases and improved contract terms. This strike is often cited as another example where limiting routine medical care did not raise overall death rates.

4. Spain (May and June 1999). In May and June 1999, junior doctors (residents) across Spanish public hospitals held a series of short strikes totaling nine non-consecutive days.

Reason: The action was not a full nationwide doctors’ strike but mainly involved junior physicians protesting a proposed government bill that would have changed specialist training rules and potentially made it easier for doctors to gain specialist status without proper residency requirements.

Emergency departments continued to operate, and in many cases senior doctors stepped in to cover for the striking juniors. This led to improved staffing levels in some emergency rooms.

As with the other strikes in the review, there was no increase in mortality. A study of one large emergency department in Barcelona found no difference in death rates between strike days and normal periods.

5. Croatia (2003). In early 2003, physicians across Croatia launched a significant strike that lasted approximately 30 days (from mid-January to mid-February). Most doctors participated, primarily in public hospitals.

Reason: The main reasons for the strike were disputes over pay, working contracts, and broader issues within the country’s healthcare system, including funding and working conditions.

Emergency services were maintained throughout the strike, while elective surgeries and routine outpatient care were greatly reduced.

A dedicated study analyzing all deaths in Croatia during 2003 found no increase in overall mortality during the strike period. In fact, the number of deaths was slightly lower than in comparable non-strike periods.

6. Bogotá, Columbia (1976). In 1976, doctors in Bogotá, Colombia, organized one of the most dramatic physician strikes of the era. For 52 days, most doctors refused to provide routine medical care and limited their services to emergencies only. Elective surgeries were canceled, outpatient clinics were closed, and only urgent and life-threatening cases were treated in the city’s hospitals.

Reason: Approximately 4,500 physicians in Bogotá, Colombia, went on strike for 52 days. They were part of the country’s socialized (public) medical system, which provided free healthcare to over 1.4 million people through social security. The strike was mainly driven by disputes over pay, working conditions, and frustrations with the government-run health system. Doctors were protesting low salaries, poor resources, and broader issues in the underfunded public healthcare bureaucracy. The action paralyzed routine and non-emergency care across the city while emergency services continued. It occurred during a time of multiple national crises in Colombia, including political tensions and economic pressures under President Alfonso López Michelsen.

The results were striking. During those 52 days, the overall death rate in Bogotá fell by an impressive 35% compared to the same period in previous years. Once the strike ended and normal medical services resumed, the death rate quickly returned to its usual level. This dramatic example is one of the five major strikes examined in the landmark 2008 review by Cunningham and colleagues.

Explanations for Drops in Mortality when Doctors Strike

During strikes, high-risk elective surgeries, diagnostic procedures with complications, and certain medications with side effects are postponed.

Emergency rooms and trauma teams still operate, handling true life-threatening cases.

Routine interventions that carry small but cumulative risks are reduced, potentially lowering overall harm in the short term.

David Metcalfe and colleagues reached similar conclusions in their 2015 analysis published in The BMJ, reviewing strikes in developed countries. They found that when emergency care is maintained, patient deaths do not rise—and often fall—during doctor strikes.

These findings highlight that modern medicine involves both life-saving care and interventions that can introduce risk. When non-essential procedures pause, the net effect on population mortality can be neutral or even positive in the short term.

The data invite deeper reflection on how much of routine medical practice truly improves survival versus how much adds avoidable risk. When doctors step back, the numbers sometimes tell a surprising story: fewer patients die.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

The most striking thing to me is that when the strikes ended, mortality went back up again — in case you were wondering if the doctors and hospitals were really killing people.

A CHANGE IN ATTITUDE

This invites the attitude that everyone should expect complications in a hospital or Surgi-Center, some mild, moderate, or severe.

And that no one should have elective, non-emergency procedures or surgery unless they are at the end of their rope and there is no alternative. In fact, unless it’s an emergency, STAY AWAY FROM HOSPITALS AND SURGI-CENTERS.

And you know that if you have an emergency, you need to take your I Do Not Consent Form™ with you and get it delivered as instructed.

This way, if you suffer harm, you know that you put it off as long as possible.

Let Us Pray

Father God,

Thank You for loving me, and for keeping me in this world to do good, and to spread the message that Your Son came to free the world of eternal separation from You.

Only YOU are the Creator of life and Author of every breath.

We come before You with humble and wondering hearts.

You have allowed us to witness a profound paradox: when physicians step back from routine care and limit themselves to true emergencies, the number of deaths in entire cities and countries sometimes falls.

In the silence of fewer interventions, more lives quietly endure.

In the pause of the scalpel and the prescription pad, mortality often breathes easier.

Lord, teach us the wisdom hidden in this mystery.

Remind us that medicine is a sacred calling but never infallible.

Help every doctor, nurse, researcher, and patient to hold both gratitude and humility in the same hand—gratitude for the miracles of healing, humility for the harm that even well-intentioned care can sometimes bring. And grant every person the ability to see how important it is for us to keep our faith in YOU, AND TO NOT BE DECEIVED BY BIG PHARMA.

Grant us discernment to know when to act boldly and when to step back in reverence.

Protect those who suffer, comfort those who grieve, and give courage to those who must choose between aggressive treatment and gentle acceptance. May we never forget that every life is in Your hands, not ours.

And in the end, when our own time comes, whether surrounded by machines or wrapped in quiet dignity, let us meet You in peace—trusting that Your mercy is greater than all our interventions.

In reverence and hope we pray in the MIGHTY NAME OF JESUS.

Amen.

Leave a comment