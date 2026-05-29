Now we bring you this case of Ed Rosenberg and an Amazon situation. This is a republication, with permission, in Ed’s words as posted on X . I bring it to you because it shows how they can virtually target anyone for anything.

There is a growing sense among many Americans that something has gone deeply wrong in parts of the justice system. While legitimate crime should be prosecuted, the Department of Justice increasingly appears driven more by wins, leverage, headlines, and career advancement than by truth and justice. What makes this so hard to confront is that most people only ever see one isolated case at a time — making it easy to dismiss each as a personal grievance. My own devastating experience with federal overreach opened my eyes to a much larger pattern. This article presents a sample of such cases — ordinary people crushed when the DOJ and powerful corporations or special interests collide.

I went from helping legitimate, by-the-book third-party sellers through @AmazonASGTG to having my life turned upside down by the very company that profits from those same sellers.

One email from Amazon was all it took. No real investigation. Just agents storming my house before sunrise.

After building one of the largest communities of Amazon third-party sellers @AmazonASGTG, focused on helping legitimate sellers succeed and navigate Amazon’s increasingly complex ecosystem, I indirectly exposed how Amazon’s enforcement systems and internal teams often make serious mistakes that can devastate innocent businesses. Amazon retained a prominent outside law firm with deep federal connections and submitted a “referral” to the DOJ in Seattle that was fundamentally flawed (I am being polite). The goal was to undermine my successful seller advocacy by exploiting the power imbalance. The Process is the punishment.



The allegations were so disconnected from reality that both Amazon and the DOJ seemed unable to clearly explain to the public and even to themselves what the actual case was about. The seller community widely viewed the claims as completely inaccurate, and no credible seller has publicly supported them or can explain the “case”.



Yet once the machinery of a large corporation and the federal government was set in motion, there was no realistic path for an ordinary person to defend themselves against the combined pressure, costs, and reputational damage that followed. I was ultimately forced to accept an absurd probation “plea” simply to move on with my life. The damage was devastating: millions spent, years of uncertainty, an FBI raid seemingly designed to intimidate, and global public shame for something I did not come close to doing. It was a deliberate injustice.





2. Disabled Veteran Prosecuted for Helping Others: Jeremy Harrell’s VA Injustice

In a clear example of bureaucratic overreach against disabled veterans, Iraq War veteran Jeremy Harrell was federally prosecuted and convicted for “defrauding” the VA after founding and leading Veterans Club Inc., a nonprofit aiding veterans with PTSD, TBI, addiction, and homelessness. Rated 100% disabled and unemployable since 2011 due to service injuries, Harrell devoted unpaid full-time hours (often 40–60 weekly) to the organization—managing thousands of volunteers and substantial assets—as therapeutic purpose, not employment. Prosecutors claimed his leadership proved employability, resulting in a theft-of-government-funds conviction over TDIU benefits and a six-month prison sentence. His case highlights selective enforcement and hypocrisy, as the VA punishes veterans seeking purpose while sparing larger, salaried nonprofits—discouraging the very service and recovery many need most.





3. 5 Years for Open-Source Code: The Samourai Wallet Injustice @keonne

Lauren Rodriguez is the wife of Keonne Rodriguez, co-developer of Samourai Walletwho was arrested and imprisoned by the DOJ for writing non-custodial, open-source Bitcoin privacy software. Since Keonne's arrest, Lauren has become the relentless voice of the case, speaking publicly, coordinating the community push for a presidential pardon, and keeping the story alive through media, petitions, and outreach. In this episode, recorded live at Bitcoin Conference 2026, we unpack what Samourai Wallet built, why the DOJ's prosecution hid exculpatory evidence and sets a chilling precedent for every developer & affects all protocol participants.



​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​NOTE: Donations are critical to help in this battle. Please donate & sign petition here: https://billandkeonne.org

In a clear example of government overreach against Bitcoin privacy innovators, Bitcoin developer Keonne Rodriguez was sentenced to five years in federal prison for co-creating Samourai Wallet, a non-custodial privacy tool. Federal prosecutors claimed the open-source wallet facilitated laundering of over $237 million in criminal proceeds through its mixing features, convicting him of conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business—even though it never held user funds. Rodriguez and co-founder William Hill pled guilty in 2025, yet his wife Lauren Emily (@leamuirleyn ) continues campaigning for a presidential pardon under , arguing the case criminalizes legitimate privacy software and sets a dangerous precedent for developers.





4. From COVID Hero to Federal Target: Maryland Physician’s Ongoing Prosecution



Doctor Accused of COVID Fraud Speaks Out – Dr. Ron Elfenbein Breaks His Silence

In a clear example of government overreach and lawfare against dissenting COVID physicians, Johns Hopkins-trained ER doctor Dr. Ron Elfenbein was federally prosecuted for alleged healthcare fraud after his Maryland urgent care clinics delivered mass COVID testing and monoclonal antibody treatments to over 200,000 patients. Prosecutors claimed he upcoded routine drive-through visits, securing a 2023 jury conviction; a federal judge later acquitted him for insufficient evidence, but the 4th Circuit reversed the acquittal in 2025 and ordered a new trial now set for August 2026. Dr. Elfenbein (@RonElfenbeinmd) argues the case is selective retaliation for his public criticism of Biden administration policies that restricted early treatments, framing it as weaponized justice aimed at silencing frontline doctors who challenged the official narrative.





5. Honest Services Fraud Trap: How Netflix Turned Routine Deals into Felonies @mdkail





“There’s no area of your life it doesn’t touch.”



Highlighting another instance of corporate-driven lawfare in Silicon Valley, former Netflix VP of IT Operations Mike Kail was federally convicted and sentenced to 30 months in prison for honest services fraud and money laundering. Kail, who spearheaded Netflix’s transition to 100% cloud infrastructure, accepted disclosed advisory compensation from vetted startups—standard industry practice—yet prosecutors framed it as a kickback scheme. After Netflix pursued a civil settlement, the company allegedly referred the case to the DOJ, triggering an FBI raid and charges. His wife Raegan Kail (@kail_raegan) continues advocating for a presidential pardon, arguing the vague “honest services fraud” statute was weaponized against routine tech-sector compensation.





6. Federal prosecution despite medical board exoneration of a leading Robotic cancer surgeon

This Is How They’ll Control Your Doctor Next: The Dr. Kumar Case

Highlighting another instance of malicious prosecution in the medical field, Mayo Clinic-trained gynecologic oncologist & nation’s leading pelvic cancer surgeon, Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, was federally targeted by the DOJ. Prosecution labeled legitimate hysteroscopy as sexual assault and innocent patients crossing state lines as human trafficking subjects! The salacious charging theory was designed to destroy a brilliant surgeon.



In a trial marred with numerous irregularities, Brady violations, Jenks violations, a federal jury returned a mixed verdict which is under review in sealed Remmer hearnings. Healthcare fraud and device misuse counts were built on novel application of law despite the medical board of Tennessee dismissing the case outright. Dr. Kumar’s clinic served thousands of high-risk and underserved patients. Prosecutors accused him of reusing hysteroscopes and submitting unnecessary procedure claims to Medicare/Medicaid, while Kumar and supporters maintain the case stems from aggressive DOJ pursuit that transformed standard clinical practices and patient care into criminal charges.



Dr. Farzan (expert gynecologic oncologist) testified that all procedures were medically necessary and Dr. Garcia (national hysteroscopy expert) testified that Dr. Kumar’s device sterlization/disinfection practice either met or exceeded standard of care. The state medical board dismissed all allegations reported by the FBI.

Following a lengthy trial in early 2026, he faces decades in prison; his defense continues fighting post-conviction motions. Fellow physicians like Dr. Ron Elfenbein ( @RonElfenbeinmd) have publicly called it lawfare against a doctor serving vulnerable populations. Vindictive prosecution like Dr. Kumar’s case deprives thousands of patients of life saving cancer surgery.





7. Pre-IPO Entrepreneur Convicted for Backing Trump: Castillero’s Political Prosecution

Highlighting another instance of alleged political lawfare by the Southern District of New York against Trump supporters, entrepreneur and J6 advocate Michael Castillero (@MikeC0921) was federally convicted in November 2025 on multiple counts of securities fraud, wire fraud, and investment adviser fraud related to StraightPath Venture Partners pre-IPO funds that raised nearly $400 million. Castillero maintains the investments delivered strong returns to many participants, that he refused a massive $75 million SEC settlement, and that the case was retaliation for his vocal Trump support and public advocacy.



With sentencing set for May 20, 2026, prosecutors are now citing his media appearances and X posts to push for harsher penalties—including forfeiture of the family home that would leave his wife and children homeless. He is actively seeking a presidential pardon, arguing the prosecution weaponized federal power against political dissenters.





7. Dr. Vichi Ganesh and President Trump Were Targeted by the Same Corrupt Prosecutor Who Was Top Man Under Jack Smith





The Gateway Pundit @gatewaypundit · Jun 2, 2025

EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Vichi Ganesh and President Trump Were Targeted by the Same Corrupt Prosecutor Who Worked As Top Man Under Jack Smith HERE.

Dr. Vichi Ganesh and President Trump Were Targeted by the Same Corrupt Prosecutor Who Worked As Top Man Under Jack Smith continues fighting for exoneration and a presidential pardon, arguing the conviction exemplifies weaponized DOJ tactics that bankrupt and silence conservative or dissenting doctors.Highlighting another instance of alleged lawfare and prosecutorial misconduct against outspoken physicians, California family medicine doctor Dr. Vilasini “Vichi” Ganesh was federally convicted of health care fraud and false statements, receiving a 63-month prison sentence in 2018.

A successful Saratoga-area practitioner with an unblemished record, Dr. Ganesh and supporters claim the case relied on fabricated evidence—including over 40,000 stolen patient records from an unrelated doctor’s office, later exposed through forensic metadata analysis—while she was targeted partly for criticizing Obamacare. The same prosecutor (John Pellettieri) later worked under Jack Smith on Trump-related cases, and the trial occurred before Obama-appointed Judge Lucy Koh. Dr. Ganesh (@JusticeGanesh)

9. Mother of Five Sentenced to 20 Years: Elizabeth Hernandez’s Alleged Medicare Injustice





Highlighting another instance of alleged prosecutorial overreach and misconduct in Medicare fraud cases, Florida nurse practitioner and mother of five Elizabeth Mercedes Hernandez was convicted in 2023 and sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for her alleged role in a roughly $200 million scheme involving unnecessary genetic tests and orthotic braces.



Hernandez, a nurse practitioner since 2011 with no prior record, maintains her NPI was hijacked during the telemedicine boom, that she reported the fraud to Medicare (including filing a police report and requesting a red flag), followed recruiter instructions in good faith, and received approval from an OIG contact for one assignment—yet prosecutors used a “willful blindness” jury instruction, relied on cooperating witnesses who received reduced sentences for allegedly lying, and withheld exculpatory evidence. Supporters, including compliance expert Sean Weiss, point to Brady violations and claim she was pushed into trial after refusing a plea, with active efforts underway for a presidential pardon or commutation while she serves time as inmate #96666-509 at FCC Tallahassee.

10. Mega-Donor Behind Bars: Lawfare Claims in the FTX Sentencing @rsalame7926



Highlighting another instance of alleged selective prosecution and lawfare in the crypto space, former FTX Digital Markets co-CEO Ryan Salame (@rsalame7926) was sentenced to 7.5 years (90 months) in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to make unlawful political contributions and operating an unlicensed money transmitting business. A major Republican mega-donor who directed millions in contributions (often in his own name), Salame maintains he was pressured into the plea to protect his then-girlfriend (now wife) Michelle Bond from investigation, only for prosecutors to later charge her anyway. Supporters argue the case weaponized campaign finance and licensing laws against a political opponent in the FTX fallout while downplaying broader fraud elements.





11. FBI Gunpoint Arrest to Full Dismissal: Oklahoma Businessman’s Lawfare Battle @rd_bloom

Highlighting another instance of alleged corporate-driven lawfare and DOJ overreach, Oklahoma City businessman Ryan Bloom (former CEO of Pathfinder HDD, an oil/gas services and construction company) faced a dramatic FBI gunpoint arrest in his front yard and 18 months of federal prosecution on bank fraud charges involving roughly $2.3 million. Prosecutors filed an initial indictment, then a superseding one adding nine more bank fraud counts and obstruction of justice. Bloom and his legal team fought back aggressively, securing the disqualification of the lead AUSA over an impermissible conflict of interest tied to university/bank connections. The new prosecutors ultimately agreed to dismiss all charges in January/February 2026 via a pretrial diversion resolving what Bloom described as a contract dispute spun into criminality. Bloom ( @rd_bloom) now speaks out as a survivor of “corporate/financial lawfare,” warning how the system can be weaponized against business owners without strong political visibility.





12. Acquitted After 1,301 Days in Prison: Dr. Raj Bothra’s DOJ Overreach Nightmare

Highlighting another instance of alleged prosecutorial overreach and systemic injustice in healthcare fraud cases, renowned Indian-American surgeon and Padma Shri recipient Dr. Rajendra “Raj” Bothra was federally indicted in 2018 on 54 counts of healthcare fraud and unlawful opioid distribution as part of an alleged $450–$464 million scheme at The Pain Center in Michigan. At age 79, the respected interventional pain management physician—who built one of the nation’s largest pain practices and had an unblemished record of humanitarian work—was arrested, denied bail nine times, and imprisoned for 1,301 days (over 3.5 years) pretrial while co-defendants were released. In June 2022, after a seven-week trial, a unanimous jury acquitted Dr. Bothra and his co-defendants on all charges. He and supporters, including defense experts, describe the case as a botched DOJ pursuit that weaponized opioid-era scrutiny against legitimate pain care, with flawed statistical sampling and overzealous prosecution. Dr. Bothra (@drrajbatra) or via his site) has since authored the memoir USA v Raj and advocates for justice reform.

13. 15 Years for Exposing Insurance Fraud: BJ Taylor’s Alleged Retaliatory Prosecution @bluestaylor1978



BJ Taylor, a clinical laboratory owner and author, spent years challenging what he believed were corrupt relationships between major insurance companies, Medicare, and government-backed healthcare systems. Through his books Medicareless and Double-Crossed: A Case of the Blues, Taylor documented alleged abuses involving Blue Cross Blue Shield, Medicare Advantage, COVID-era policies, and the broader healthcare industry.

Taylor says that after publicly criticizing pandemic policies, election issues, and insurance industry practices, he became the target of aggressive federal action tied to his laboratories’ billing operations during the chaos of the pandemic. He maintains the dispute involved legitimate testing and that prosecutors turned a complex billing matter into a politically motivated case.

According to supporters, Taylor was denied the ability to use his chosen legal counsel, spent millions defending himself, and faced efforts to dismantle his businesses and seize assets. They argue his case reflects a broader pattern where individuals who challenge powerful institutions can be financially and professionally destroyed long before any final judgment is reached.

His supporters believe the public should examine his writings, the evidence surrounding the case, and the broader questions it raises about healthcare corruption, government overreach, and the treatment of dissenting voices in America.





14. Scapegoated by Deutsche Bank: Matt Connolly’s Malicious Prosecution Fight @MConnollyittm

Highlighting another instance of alleged prosecutorial overreach and corporate scapegoating in the financial sector, former Deutsche Bank Pool Trading Desk director Matthew Connolly (@MConnollyittm) was federally convicted in 2018 on wire fraud and conspiracy charges in the high-profile LIBOR manipulation case. Along with co-defendant Gavin Black, Connolly was accused of directing LIBOR submitters to manipulate rates to benefit the bank’s derivatives trading book. He received six months of home confinement and a $100,000 fine, but the Second Circuit overturned both convictions in January 2022, ruling there was insufficient evidence that any crime had been committed. Connolly later filed a $150 million malicious prosecution lawsuit against Deutsche Bank, claiming the bank selectively fed information to prosecutors to scapegoat him and shield higher-level executives. Now retired, he (@MConnollyittm) authored the book Target: A Scapegoat’s Guide to the Federal Justice System and continues speaking out about systemic flaws in federal prosecutions.

15. Amazon Accusation, DOJ Seizure, No Charges: Amy Nelson’s Family Nightmare



Highlighting another instance of alleged corporate weaponization of the DOJ and civil asset forfeiture, entrepreneur, lawyer, and founder of The Riveter Amy Nelson ( @Amy_K_Nelson) saw her family’s life upended when Amazon accused her husband Carl (former AWS real estate executive) of involvement in a kickback scheme, prompting federal prosecutors to seize nearly $900k in family and business bank accounts via civil forfeiture—without ever charging him with a crime. The Nelsons endured FBI raids, frozen assets (including Amy’s earnings), subpoenas to employees and even their nanny, multimillion-dollar legal battles, and a parallel civil suit from Amazon that dragged on for years.



No charges were ultimately filed against Carl; guilty pleas from others were later vacated by the DOJ as not in the interest of justice. Amy has become a vocal advocate exposing how powerful corporations can allegedly leverage the DOJ against individuals, chronicling the ordeal in interviews, her book project, and social media while fighting for broader reforms to civil forfeiture and prosecutorial accountability.

16. Convicted, Vacated, Pardoned: Actress Exposes DOJ Case Against Her Cop Husband @MarthaByrne10 @MikeMcMahonPI

From amazon.com

Highlighting another instance of alleged Biden DOJ lawfare and prosecutorial overreach in foreign-agent cases, three-time Emmy Award-winning actress Martha Byrne (@MarthaByrne10) led a public campaign to clear her husband, retired 31-year NYPD Sergeant and 9/11 first responder Michael McMahon. After a pre-dawn FBI raid on their family home, McMahon was federally convicted of acting as an unregistered agent of China and interstate stalking for allegedly assisting China’s “Operation Fox Hunt” through private investigative work he believed was legitimate. Byrne, who detailed the ordeal—including claims of fabricated evidence, perjured witnesses, and political timing—in her book In the Interest of Justice, fought relentlessly for justice.



McMahon was sentenced to 18 months but received a full and unconditional presidential pardon from Donald Trump in November 2025, after which the Second Circuit unanimously vacated the conviction and indictment in 2026 as if the case never existed.





17. Brazilian Influencer Targeted by DOJ: Patrícia Lélis’s Federal Indictment @lelispatricia



Highlighting another instance of alleged retaliatory prosecution in immigration fraud cases, Brazilian political commentator and former congressional aide Patrícia Lélis was federally indicted in the Eastern District of Virginia in 2024 on charges of wire fraud, unlawful monetary transactions, and aggravated identity theft.

Prosecutors alleged she posed as a licensed immigration attorney, promised E-2/EB-5 visas to Brazilian clients, and defrauded them of approximately $700,000 for personal use.Lélis denies the charges and claims they are politically motivated retaliation for her whistleblowing on alleged high-level U.S. visa corruption (including stories amplified by Project Veritas). She remains wanted by the FBI with an active warrant and has stated she is abroad in political asylum while continuing her commentary. Supporters view it as selective enforcement against a vocal critic; official records emphasize the detailed fraud allegations.





18. Psychiatrist Acquitted After Federal Fraud Trial: Dr. Muhamad Aly Rifai’s Victory @muhamadalyrifai



Highlighting another instance of alleged overreach in healthcare fraud prosecutions, quadruple board-certified psychiatrist and internist Dr. Muhamad Aly Rifai (Lehigh Valley, PA) was federally indicted in 2022 on four counts of healthcare fraud. Prosecutors alleged improper Medicare billing, including services not provided or duplicated across locations, carrying up to 40 years if convicted.Dr. Rifai rejected plea deals, went to trial, and was unanimously acquitted by a federal jury on all charges in May 2024 after just hours of deliberation. He maintains the case stemmed from misinterpretation of complex billing and telehealth practices in his innovative psychiatry practice.



He has since authored the book Doctor Not Guilty, advocates for physician protections against aggressive DOJ enforcement, and highlights how such cases devastate doctors while patients lose access to care. Supporters see it as a rare win against systemic pressure to plead guilty.





19. California Filmmaker Targeted in PPP Case: Chris Mazzei’s Prosecutorial Misconduct Claims @realchrismazzei @erin_mazzei

Highlighting another instance of alleged weaponized prosecution and venue shopping in COVID relief fraud cases, California entrepreneur, filmmaker, and father Chris Mazzei (with wife Erin) was federally charged in Hawaii for allegedly defrauding over $1.3 million in PPP loans through false payroll documents for their film production and catering businesses. Prosecutors claimed the funds bought personal luxuries like a Hawaii condo and vehicles; the couple pleaded guilty in 2024 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. Chris received a 35–36 month sentence, Erin 27 months.



The Mazzeis maintain the case involved prosecutorial overreach, premature asset seizures (including their pre-pandemic California home), threats to charge Chris’s elderly mother, and deliberate venue in Hawaii to silence their film project Ohana exposing local government corruption.



They filed habeas motions citing ineffective counsel, distorted loss calculations, and misconduct (with the prosecutor reportedly under FBI review), while pushing for clemency/pardon. Supporters, including figures like Roger Stone, frame it as selective lawfare against a conservative family.





20. Tech CFO Convicted in Crypto Investment Case: Nevin Shetty’s Wire Fraud Sentencing @nevinshetty



Highlighting another instance of alleged prosecutorial overreach in corporate finance and crypto cases, former Fabric CFO Nevin Shetty was federally convicted in November 2025 on four counts of wire fraud after transferring $35 million from his employer’s treasury to his side DeFi/HighTower Treasury platform. Prosecutors claimed secret self-dealing that led to near-total loss amid the Terra/Luna collapse, resulting in a two-year prison sentence (far below the nine years sought) plus full restitution.



Shetty and supporters (via friendsofnevinshetty.com) maintain he acted within his authority as CFO under the company’s own investment policy (which allowed exceptions approved by the CFO/COO), that the transfers were visible on books with internal knowledge, and that the case mischaracterized a bad (but authorized) investment decision as fraud.

Defense filings, expert witnesses, and an NACDL amicus brief argued it was a policy dispute turned criminal, not wire fraud. Shetty now advocates for criminal justice reform and restorative justice.

21. Life Settlements Disruptor & Fugitive: Steve Keller’s Federal Prosecution





Keller has since authored the memoir Pay to Play, speaks on white-collar justice reform, and highlights how federal prosecution can target successful disruptors.

Highlighting another instance of alleged corporate/government retaliation against industry disruptors, entrepreneur Stephen “Steve” Keller founded Kelco, which grew to dominate ~65% of the global life settlement (viatical) market and helped create a now $180B+ industry by enabling terminally ill patients to sell their life insurance policies. Federal prosecutors indicted him on multiple counts of fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy. Keller fled with his family, became an international fugitive, was arrested by Interpol in Panama, extradited, and sentenced to 14 years in federal prison (served ~9). He maintains the case was weaponized by powerful insurance interests and political players threatened by his innovation, which challenged traditional insurer practices during the AIDS crisis era.





22. San Antonio Businessman Acquitted After Years of Federal Prosecution: Lucky S. Ott Jr.’s Venue & Evidence Victory @LuckyOttJr55090



Highlighting another instance of alleged misguided healthcare fraud prosecution and pressure to plead guilty, Texas pharmacy owner and businessman Lucky S. Ott Jr. was federally indicted in 2022 in the Southern District of Georgia on conspiracy charges involving alleged kickbacks for expensive drug prescriptions that netted over $10 million in payments. Prosecutors claimed he bribed physicians through his Boerne Drug pharmacy. Ott rejected pleas, endured seven years of investigation and family strain, and was acquitted on October 27, 2025, when U.S. District Judge J. Randal Hall granted a motion for acquittal after the government rested its case.



The judge ruled the prosecution failed to establish proper venue in Georgia (a district Ott had never visited) and lacked sufficient evidence. His attorney described it as a “misguided prosecution” where Ott was treated as a criminal rather than a victim who trusted the wrong people. Ott now speaks out about the ordeal and pressures in federal cases.

23. Open-Source Code Developer Facing Retrial: Roman Storm’s Tornado Cash Case @rstormsf

Highlighting another instance of alleged government overreach against software developers and privacy innovators, Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm was arrested in a pre-dawn FBI raid and federally prosecuted for building open-source, non-custodial privacy software.

Prosecutors alleged the code facilitated over $1 billion in criminal proceeds, charging him with conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to violate U.S. sanctions (IEEPA), and operating an unlicensed money transmitting business — despite Storm never holding user funds, controlling the protocol, or directly participating in any crimes. In August 2025, a jury convicted him on the unlicensed money transmitter count but deadlocked on the more serious money laundering and sanctions charges. He remains free on bail while fighting the case. Prosecutors are now pushing for a retrial on the deadlocked counts, currently scheduled for October 26, 2026 — which could expose him to decades in prison.

Supporters argue this case criminalizes legitimate software development, sets a dangerous precedent for all coders and innovators, and demonstrates the same pattern of thin referrals and aggressive federal action seen in other entries on this list.

24. Husband Sentenced to 14+ Years for Non-Violent White-Collar Crime: The Douglas Vance Case (Advocated by Heather Vance)

Highlighting another instance of alleged government overreach, prosecutorial misconduct, and sentencing disparities in non-violent federal cases, Douglas William Vance — a husband, father, and grandfather — was convicted in October 2022 of wire fraud and related white-collar charges stemming from a business dispute in Eastern Kentucky. He was sentenced to 174 months (over 14 years) in federal prison in 2023. Prosecutors alleged Vance participated in a scheme involving falsified documents to secure loans and investments totaling around $2 million.

However, his wife Heather Vance and supporters maintain he is innocent: critical exculpatory evidence was allegedly suppressed, including a 6-page letter from his co-defendant explicitly stating Douglas had no knowledge of or involvement in the misconduct, and a recorded call with an FBI agent. This evidence was never shown to the jury. Supporters argue the case involved witness harassment, withheld bank statements, and judicial rulings that limited defense testimony — all to secure a conviction after significant government resources were invested. Vance’s appeal was denied by the 6th Circuit. He remains incarcerated (BOP #23266-032) while his family fights for commutation or pardon (Case#C315066). This case is frequently cited as an example of excessive punishment for non-violent offenses, suppressed evidence, and a system that prioritizes convictions over truth.

25. GOP Political Consultant Sentenced to 7+ Years for Honest Services Fraud: The Mike Shirley Case @themikeshirley

Highlighting another instance of alleged government overreach, vague federal statutes, and potential political targeting by the Biden DOJ, Texas-based Republican political consultant Michael Courtney Shirley (a longtime GOP strategist who worked on numerous campaigns) was convicted in 2023 of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and honest services wire fraud. He was sentenced to 87 months (over 7 years) in federal prison.

Prosecutors alleged a kickback scheme tied to former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, claiming Shirley facilitated a $6,000 payment in exchange for a consulting contract that generated over $634,000 in fees for his firm. Supporters and Shirley maintain he committed no crime: the payments were for legitimate consulting work with standard industry markups, no public funds were stolen, no direct bribe evidence was presented, and a key witness invoked the Fifth Amendment over 60 times. Prosecutors reportedly shifted theories mid-trial from bribery to “honest services fraud” (a notoriously vague statute the Supreme Court has warned can be abused). Shirley’s defense also claims prosecutors pressured him to falsely implicate Trump in election matters in exchange for leniency — which he refused. His appeal was denied by the 11th Circuit in early 2026. Shirley remains incarcerated while supporters push for a full pardon, arguing the case exemplifies weaponized DOJ tactics against political opponents and sets a dangerous precedent for any contractor or consultant working with government entities.

26. Tech Entrepreneur Prosecuted in Billion-Dollar Healthcare Advertising Case: Rishi Shah’s Constitutional Overreach Figh t @PardonRishiShah



Highlighting another instance of alleged Biden DOJ lawfare and serious prosecutorial misconduct against a successful entrepreneur, Outcome Health co-founder and former CEO Rishi Shah was federally convicted in 2023 of multiple counts of mail fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering in connection with an alleged nearly $1 billion scheme involving inflated advertising metrics.

Prosecutors claimed Shah and his team overstated the reach and placement of digital ads in physicians’ offices to overcharge pharma clients and inflate valuations for investors. Shah was sentenced to 7½ years in prison but remains free pending appeal.Shah and supporters argue the case turned a complex business dispute over metrics, valuations, and governance — common in high-growth startups — into a criminal matter. The prosecution drew heavy criticism for illegally restraining over $10 million in untainted assets, which deprived Shah of his Sixth Amendment right to counsel of his choice and forced him to trial without his preferred lawyers. Prosecutors also allegedly pressured a key witness into flipping his testimony after dozens of meetings and then scripted his grand jury statements, which were read back at trial.

Recent Seventh Circuit oral arguments exposed deep judicial skepticism over these tactics, with judges questioning the fairness of the government’s admitted errors. Supporters are actively seeking a presidential pardon if the conviction is not overturned, framing the case as a textbook example of overzealous federal prosecutors weaponizing the justice system against innovators.

27. Chicago DME Entrepreneur Wrongfully Convicted in Kickback Case, Fully Acquitted on Appeal: Mark Sorensen’s Fight Against Overbroad Anti-Kickback Prosecution @PardonMarkSorensen

Mark Sorensen, owner of SyMed Inc., a Chicago-based durable medical equipment (DME) distributor and pharmacy, was federally charged in 2019 with one count of conspiracy and three counts of paying illegal kickbacks in connection with Medicare-reimbursed orthopedic braces. Prosecutors alleged Sorensen’s company paid marketing firms for patient leads and prescriptions in a scheme that led to $87 million in fraudulent Medicare billings. He was convicted by a jury in 2023 and sentenced to 42 months in prison plus nearly $1.9 million in forfeiture.Sorensen maintained his innocence throughout, arguing the payments were legitimate for advertising, manufacturing, and shipping services — not direct kickbacks for referrals — and that he was unaware of any fraudulent patient solicitation by partners.

The case drew attention for relying heavily on cooperating witnesses who received reduced sentences for their own extensive misconduct. In a landmark April 2025 decision, the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the conviction, ruling the government’s evidence was legally insufficient: payments for legitimate marketing services do not violate the Anti-Kickback Statute when there’s no improper influence over physicians’ independent medical judgment. The district court then entered a full acquittal in June 2025.

This case highlights concerns over aggressive DOJ interpretations of the Anti-Kickback Statute that can ensnare legitimate healthcare businesses in complex regulatory gray areas. Sorensen described the ordeal as devastating to his family and businesses built over 25 years, but praised the appellate process for correcting the overreach. His successful appeal sets important precedent clarifying limits on the statute.

28. Monopoly Over Justice: The Silencing of Tech Entrepreneur Matthew Simpson

In 2009, Matthew Simpson, a young college student and telecom entrepreneur, became the target of a devastating federal prosecution after successfully challenging AT&T’s industry dominance.

As the founder of a highly competitive telecommunications company, Matthew consistently went toe-to-toe with AT&T, successfully winning three separate civil cases against the telecom giant for predatory practices, including deliberate overbilling to the tune of $1 million and fraudulent traffic miscategorization.

Matthew’s innovation reached its peak when he built the foundational network for Google Voice and entered into negotiations with Telmex to reroute all of their Mexico-to-US domestic traffic away from AT&T to his own network.

Threatened by this massive loss of market share, AT&T ran to the Obama-era Department of Justice (DOJ) to launch a swift counter-offensive. Leveraging a billing dispute between various telecom companies, federal prosecutors fabricated a “conspiracy” to tie Matthew to unpaid business invoices. To cripple his ability to mount a legal defense, the government denied Matthew bond and seized all of his personal and corporate assets. Ultimately, this aggressive corporate-state alliance resulted in Matthew being sentenced to 40 years in federal prison, effectively neutralizing a major threat to a protected monopoly.

29. FBI Entrapment: The Manufactured Whitmer Kidnapping Plot

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The high-profile Whitmer “kidnapping plot” case against Michigan militia members falls apart under scrutiny. The men were not a coherent terror cell. They were mostly aimless anti-government types who barely knew each other until FBI informants and undercover agents brought them together. Cited “trainings” and meetings were legal activities full of bravado and fantasy talk — there was never a real agreement or operational plan to kidnap anyone. The FBI kept pushing them toward one anyway.This wasn’t law enforcement stopping crime — it was manufacturing it. Adam Fox’s reckless rhetoric wasn’t criminal intent. The “destructive device” was a firework with pennies taped to it. Bigger explosives were pushed by FBI informant Dan Chappel and undercover agent Tim Bates; none were ever bought or accepted.The government planned the “recons” of Whitmer’s cottage, installed pole cams, and drove the men there under false pretenses (Barry Croft was told it was “land navigation training”). Using 12 informants and multiple undercover agents, the FBI spent a year and millions targeting indigent rural guys — supplying alcohol and weed while recording hypotheticals. Lead agents faced misconduct accusations. It wasn’t preventing terrorism. It was creating it for headlines and wins. A textbook case of weaponizing informants against Americans who never crossed from talk into crime. Real reform is needed.

30. OneTaste: A Prosecution Built on Regret @NicoleDaedone @AlanDersh

From thefp.com

In March 2026, OneTaste founder Nicole Daedone was sentenced to nine years in federal prison. Co-defendant Rachel Cherwitz, the company’s former head of sales, got six and a half. A Brooklyn jury had convicted both women in June 2025 on a single count: conspiracy to commit forced labor. Every alleged victim of the “orgasmic meditation” practice OneTaste taught had joined voluntarily, paid to be there, and was free to leave. There were no locked doors, no confinement, no threats of violence. The assistant U.S. attorney conceded as much in closing: “there may not have been physical chains holding the victims in place. There may not have been locks on the door.”

This was a historic first. In the entire history of the federal forced labor conspiracy statute, no prior case had been charged as a standalone conspiracy with no underlying forced labor count. After a five-year FBI investigation, prosecutors brought no substantive crime because they could not prove one. The jury was told it did not need to find that forced labor actually happened, that anyone was harmed, or that consent was absent. The government’s star witness, Ayries Blanck, had supplied “contemporaneous” journal entries featured heavily in Netflix’s Orgasm Inc. The DOJ later conceded the journals were produced years after she claimed to have written them. The case proceeded anyway.

For years, the media frame was sexual abuse: coerced sex acts, grooming, a sex cult. At sentencing, that frame collapsed. The judge refused the prosecution’s sexual abuse enhancement. There was no finding of criminal sexual conduct. What remained, once the hype was stripped away, was a case about beliefs and brainwashing, the precise theory the Supreme Court rejected in United States v. Kozminski (1988), which held that psychological pressure alone does not constitute involuntary servitude. Brooklyn prosecutors got around Kozminski by charging conspiracy and asking the jury to treat influence itself as the agreed-upon object. The guideline range for the actual conviction was roughly 21 to 27 months. Daedone received 108.

Alan Dershowitz, who is pursuing a presidential pardon, has called this a constitutional red line. Prosecutors, he wrote, “revived long-discredited ‘brainwashing’ theories and rebranded them as ‘coercive control,’” turning “adult autonomy into government paternalism” and criminalizing “a spiritual practice because it made people uncomfortable.”

31. Plastic Surgeon Targeted for Giving Patients COVID Vaccine Choice: Dr. Kirk Moore’s Case @drkirkmoore



In a clear example of government overreach and lawfare against physicians who prioritized patient autonomy during the COVID-19 era, Utah plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Kirk Moore Jr. (Dr. Kirk Moore) was federally prosecuted by the Biden DOJ. He was accused of destroying more than $28,000 worth of government-provided COVID-19 vaccines, issuing nearly 2,000 fraudulent vaccination record cards, and administering saline shots to children at the explicit request of their parents. Prosecutors framed it as a conspiracy to defraud the United States, exposing him to up to 35 years in prison. Dr. Moore and his supporters maintained he was simply offering families a real choice at a time when federal mandates and government policy left none — helping patients navigate coercive vaccination pressure without forcing the shot. The case drew national attention and support from lawmakers like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and others who saw it as classic weaponization of the DOJ against dissenting medical voices. In July 2025, during his federal trial, Attorney General Pam Bondi ordered all charges dismissed at her direction. She publicly stated that Dr. Moore “gave his patients a choice when the federal government refused to do so” and “did not deserve the years in prison he was facing.” The abrupt dismissal mid-trial underscored what many viewed as a politically motivated prosecution from the prior administration.

32. Surgeon Prosecuted for Exposing Secret Transgender Procedures on Minors: Dr. Eithan Haim’s Case @EithanDHaimMD

Based on my own experience getting screwed by the DOJ under Biden, I’m pretty sure they can do whatever they want lol. But in this case, I think they can decide to refuse a settlement since most of the time, the details of the misconduct are never disclosed or at least done so in

In one of the most blatant examples of Biden-era DOJ weaponization against medical whistleblowers, Dr. Eithan Haim — a general and trauma surgeon — was federally indicted for exposing Texas Children’s Hospital’s secret continuation of “gender-affirming” interventions on minors. After the hospital publicly claimed it had paused these procedures in 2022 (following the Texas AG’s opinion that they constituted child abuse), Dr. Haim provided redacted evidence to journalist Christopher Rufo showing the program had quietly resumed and expanded.

Haim faced four felony HIPAA charges for allegedly accessing patient records without authorization and disclosing information with “intent to cause malicious harm.”

He never released personally identifiable patient data, yet prosecutors pursued the case aggressively — including sending armed U.S. Marshals to his home. He faced up to 10 years in federal prison and $250,000 in fines. Critics widely viewed the prosecution as retaliation to silence dissent against transgender medical procedures on children. On January 24, 2025, the DOJ dismissed all charges with prejudice (barring refiling), fully exonerating Dr. Haim. The case’s collapse highlighted what many called selective lawfare against those protecting children from irreversible harm. Dr. Haim’s courage helped spur Texas legislation banning such interventions on minors.

33. Former State Senator Targeted in Bribery Probe: Jeremy Hutchinson’s Case @SenJHutch

In a clear case of alleged selective DOJ lawfare, former Arkansas State Senator Jeremy Hutchinson (R) — from a prominent Republican political family — faced multi-district federal charges for bribery, wire fraud, conspiracy, and tax fraud. Prosecutors accused him of accepting over $350,000 from a Missouri nonprofit in exchange for influencing legislation and directing Medicaid funds, plus misusing campaign contributions. He pleaded guilty and received stacked sentences totaling roughly 46 months in prison.



Supporters called it politically motivated overreach aimed at high-profile conservatives.

In May 2025, President Trump issued a full and unconditional pardon, correcting what many viewed as a weaponized prosecution under the prior administration.

34. Prosecuted Over Fake COVID-19 Cards During the Mandate Era: Robert Van Camp

In another controversial prosecution during the height of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate era, Robert Van Camp of Parker, Colorado, was federally charged in 2022 with conspiracy to defraud the United States and trafficking in counterfeit goods. Federal prosecutors alleged that Van Camp obtained a blank CDC vaccination record card template, produced counterfeit versions, and sold them across multiple states. According to court filings, investigators claimed the cards were used by individuals seeking to avoid vaccine-related requirements tied to employment, travel, and public venues.

Supporters argued that many Americans felt intense pressure from federal, corporate, and institutional vaccine mandates at the time, creating demand among individuals who objected to vaccination requirements on medical, personal, or political grounds.

Critics of the prosecution viewed the case as part of a broader pattern of aggressive enforcement actions connected to COVID-era policies, particularly against individuals accused of undermining government vaccination initiatives. Others maintained that falsified vaccination records posed legitimate public health and regulatory concerns and warranted federal prosecution.

Van Camp ultimately entered into a plea agreement and was sentenced in federal court to a six-month prison term, three years of supervised release, and a $100,000 fine. While debates over COVID-era mandates, enforcement policies, and government transparency continue, the case remains a frequently cited example in broader discussions about executive power, public health policy, and civil liberties during the pandemic.

35. Big Tech Justice: Qualcomm’s $100M+ Windfall, Dr. Arabi’s 48-Month Sentence

The case of **United States v. Arabi** deserves a closer look. Dr. Karim Arabi is a 59-year-old engineer, father, husband, and lifelong semiconductor innovator. Even accepting the Government and Qualcomm’s theory at its highest, this was not a case about someone walking out with a USB drive full of company files or stealing a company blueprint. At worst, it involved technology allegedly developed from Dr. Arabi’s own expertise, on his own time, using outside resources — and whether Qualcomm had a contractual ownership claim to it.

Qualcomm did not receive nothing. The defense argued that Qualcomm acquired Abreezio’s team, patents, software, and technology, which were deployed across Qualcomm’s chip line. Defense filings pointed to testimony that Qualcomm received at least around $100 million in test savings within roughly the first year, with broader value extending beyond that.

Yet Dr. Arabi was sentenced to 48 months in prison and ordered to pay over $100 million in restitution. The case raises serious concerns about proportionality, Big Tech’s influence in criminal referrals, and whether disputes over invention-assignment agreements should become federal prosecutions.

Cases like this may chill innovation by making engineers and founders fear that former employers can later criminalize disputed technical ownership claims.

36. IRS Voluntary Disclosure Betrayed: Richard Brasser’s Tax Prosecution.

Massive Overreach @richardbrasser

Highlighting another instance of alleged prosecutorial overreach and a direct threat to the IRS Voluntary Disclosure Program (VDP), Charlotte tech entrepreneur, rFactr, Inc. CEO, father, husband, and lifelong innovator Richard Brasser was federally convicted of multiple counts of failing to account for and pay over trust fund taxes (26 U.S.C. § 7202). Brasser’s company faced a sudden financial crisis amid internal sabotage, business disputes, and personal tragedy (including his family home burning down).



Following IRS guidance, he proactively self-reported the payroll tax issue before any investigation, entered the Voluntary Disclosure Program with full cooperation, hired tax professionals, and personally paid every dollar owed — including all principal, penalties, and interest — resolving the matter civilly with no criminal referral from the IRS. The lien was released in 2021. Yet years later, despite the IRS closing the case, Assistant U.S. Attorney Caryn Finley pursued an indictment in the Western District of North Carolina. Brasser was acquitted on the more serious charges of tax evasion (§ 7201) and false returns (§ 7206(1)), but convicted on the trust-fund counts. He was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison.



His legal team is appealing to the Fourth Circuit (Case No. 25-4165), arguing this prosecution undermines the VDP, chills voluntary compliance nationwide, and rewards honesty with punishment. Supporters, former senior IRS/DOJ officials, and a detailed 61-page report to Congress describe the case as unprecedented and unwarranted — driven by private vendettas rather than justice. Brasser, a former touring golf pro, commercial pilot, Harvard Business School attendee, BCG partner, and Charlotte Entrepreneur of the Year with no prior record, embodies the American Dream. He now fights for a presidential pardon to restore faith in the system. If this stands, no American taxpayer who self-reports in good faith is safe.



Visit JusticeforRichard.com to learn the full story, read supporting documents, and sign the pardon request to President Trump.

What needs to happen? These cases need to be corrected through pardons, conviction reviews, or other meaningful remedies, along with a full investigation into how they happened in the first place.

We also need serious reforms to prevent powerful institutions from driving flawed prosecutions without accountability or meaningful safeguards.



