The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

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Abigail Joy Starke's avatar
Abigail Joy Starke
9h

Shared all around!!! Like reading a crazy novel!!! Sooooo wrong!!!!! Abba Father, pls help them all!!!!!

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
11h

Hey Ed — how do I get on your list?

I’ve got the Feds, the lawfare-media cartel, and maniac leftist Staten Island DA Michael McMahon all feeding off the same trough. I’m a journalist, a former attorney, and the guy they branded “The Most Dangerous Man in America” for blowing the whistle on the courts, prosecutors, corruption, and weaponized justice.

My cases fit your pattern exactly: government power, political retaliation, bogus threats, careerist prosecutors, media smears, and a system that treats dissent like a crime.

Receipts:

https://luthmann.substack.com/p/the-most-dangerous-man-in-america

https://luthmann.substack.com/p/mcmahon-political-shakedown-exposed

The DOJ weaponization list is not complete until it includes the NYC lawyer-turned-journalist they tried to silence.

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