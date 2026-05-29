When the DOJ + Big Players Collide Against Ordinary People
36 Samples of Extreme Injustice: by Ed Rosenberg. Reprinted with Permission.
We have shown how the Department of Justice (DOJ) has targeted doctors like Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, Dr. Kirk Moore, Dr. Ron Elfenbein, and even Andrew Sinclair, an ordinary citizen who brought forth B4B Earth Tea during Covid — with great results.
Now we bring you this case of Ed Rosenberg and an Amazon situation. This is a republication, with permission, in Ed’s words as posted on X. I bring it to you because it shows how they can virtually target anyone for anything.
Get this:
NOTE: Minor formatting and links were edited for ease of presentation.
36 Samples of Extreme Injustice: When DOJ + Big Players Collide Against Ordinary People
One email from Amazon was all it took. No real investigation. Just agents storming my house before sunrise.
I went from helping legitimate, by-the-book third-party sellers through @AmazonASGTG to having my life turned upside down by the very company that profits from those same sellers.
When a giant corporation pushes a false narrative, ordinary people have no realistic way to fight back.
Could this happen to you?
There is a growing sense among many Americans that something has gone deeply wrong in parts of the justice system. While legitimate crime should be prosecuted, the Department of Justice increasingly appears driven more by wins, leverage, headlines, and career advancement than by truth and justice. What makes this so hard to confront is that most people only ever see one isolated case at a time — making it easy to dismiss each as a personal grievance. My own devastating experience with federal overreach opened my eyes to a much larger pattern. This article presents a sample of such cases — ordinary people crushed when the DOJ and powerful corporations or special interests collide.
Seller Advocate Prosecuted: The Weaponized Case Against Ed Rosenberg
After building one of the largest communities of Amazon third-party sellers @AmazonASGTG, focused on helping legitimate sellers succeed and navigate Amazon’s increasingly complex ecosystem, I indirectly exposed how Amazon’s enforcement systems and internal teams often make serious mistakes that can devastate innocent businesses. Amazon retained a prominent outside law firm with deep federal connections and submitted a “referral” to the DOJ in Seattle that was fundamentally flawed (I am being polite). The goal was to undermine my successful seller advocacy by exploiting the power imbalance. The Process is the punishment.
The allegations were so disconnected from reality that both Amazon and the DOJ seemed unable to clearly explain to the public and even to themselves what the actual case was about. The seller community widely viewed the claims as completely inaccurate, and no credible seller has publicly supported them or can explain the “case”.
Yet once the machinery of a large corporation and the federal government was set in motion, there was no realistic path for an ordinary person to defend themselves against the combined pressure, costs, and reputational damage that followed. I was ultimately forced to accept an absurd probation “plea” simply to move on with my life. The damage was devastating: millions spent, years of uncertainty, an FBI raid seemingly designed to intimidate, and global public shame for something I did not come close to doing. It was a deliberate injustice.
2. Disabled Veteran Prosecuted for Helping Others: Jeremy Harrell’s VA Injustice
In a clear example of bureaucratic overreach against disabled veterans, Iraq War veteran Jeremy Harrell was federally prosecuted and convicted for “defrauding” the VA after founding and leading Veterans Club Inc., a nonprofit aiding veterans with PTSD, TBI, addiction, and homelessness. Rated 100% disabled and unemployable since 2011 due to service injuries, Harrell devoted unpaid full-time hours (often 40–60 weekly) to the organization—managing thousands of volunteers and substantial assets—as therapeutic purpose, not employment. Prosecutors claimed his leadership proved employability, resulting in a theft-of-government-funds conviction over TDIU benefits and a six-month prison sentence. His case highlights selective enforcement and hypocrisy, as the VA punishes veterans seeking purpose while sparing larger, salaried nonprofits—discouraging the very service and recovery many need most.
3. 5 Years for Open-Source Code: The Samourai Wallet Injustice @keonne
Lauren Rodriguez is the wife of Keonne Rodriguez, co-developer of Samourai Walletwho was arrested and imprisoned by the DOJ for writing non-custodial, open-source Bitcoin privacy software. Since Keonne's arrest, Lauren has become the relentless voice of the case, speaking publicly, coordinating the community push for a presidential pardon, and keeping the story alive through media, petitions, and outreach. In this episode, recorded live at Bitcoin Conference 2026, we unpack what Samourai Wallet built, why the DOJ's prosecution hid exculpatory evidence and sets a chilling precedent for every developer & affects all protocol participants.
NOTE: Donations are critical to help in this battle. Please donate & sign petition here: https://billandkeonne.org
In a clear example of government overreach against Bitcoin privacy innovators, Bitcoin developer Keonne Rodriguez was sentenced to five years in federal prison for co-creating Samourai Wallet, a non-custodial privacy tool. Federal prosecutors claimed the open-source wallet facilitated laundering of over $237 million in criminal proceeds through its mixing features, convicting him of conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business—even though it never held user funds. Rodriguez and co-founder William Hill pled guilty in 2025, yet his wife Lauren Emily (@leamuirleyn ) continues campaigning for a presidential pardon under , arguing the case criminalizes legitimate privacy software and sets a dangerous precedent for developers.
4. From COVID Hero to Federal Target: Maryland Physician’s Ongoing Prosecution
Doctor Accused of COVID Fraud Speaks Out – Dr. Ron Elfenbein Breaks His Silence
In a clear example of government overreach and lawfare against dissenting COVID physicians, Johns Hopkins-trained ER doctor Dr. Ron Elfenbein was federally prosecuted for alleged healthcare fraud after his Maryland urgent care clinics delivered mass COVID testing and monoclonal antibody treatments to over 200,000 patients. Prosecutors claimed he upcoded routine drive-through visits, securing a 2023 jury conviction; a federal judge later acquitted him for insufficient evidence, but the 4th Circuit reversed the acquittal in 2025 and ordered a new trial now set for August 2026. Dr. Elfenbein (@RonElfenbeinmd) argues the case is selective retaliation for his public criticism of Biden administration policies that restricted early treatments, framing it as weaponized justice aimed at silencing frontline doctors who challenged the official narrative.
5. Honest Services Fraud Trap: How Netflix Turned Routine Deals into Felonies @mdkail
“There’s no area of your life it doesn’t touch.”
Highlighting another instance of corporate-driven lawfare in Silicon Valley, former Netflix VP of IT Operations Mike Kail was federally convicted and sentenced to 30 months in prison for honest services fraud and money laundering. Kail, who spearheaded Netflix’s transition to 100% cloud infrastructure, accepted disclosed advisory compensation from vetted startups—standard industry practice—yet prosecutors framed it as a kickback scheme. After Netflix pursued a civil settlement, the company allegedly referred the case to the DOJ, triggering an FBI raid and charges. His wife Raegan Kail (@kail_raegan) continues advocating for a presidential pardon, arguing the vague “honest services fraud” statute was weaponized against routine tech-sector compensation.
6. Federal prosecution despite medical board exoneration of a leading Robotic cancer surgeon
This Is How They’ll Control Your Doctor Next: The Dr. Kumar Case
Highlighting another instance of malicious prosecution in the medical field, Mayo Clinic-trained gynecologic oncologist & nation’s leading pelvic cancer surgeon, Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, was federally targeted by the DOJ. Prosecution labeled legitimate hysteroscopy as sexual assault and innocent patients crossing state lines as human trafficking subjects! The salacious charging theory was designed to destroy a brilliant surgeon.
In a trial marred with numerous irregularities, Brady violations, Jenks violations, a federal jury returned a mixed verdict which is under review in sealed Remmer hearnings. Healthcare fraud and device misuse counts were built on novel application of law despite the medical board of Tennessee dismissing the case outright. Dr. Kumar’s clinic served thousands of high-risk and underserved patients. Prosecutors accused him of reusing hysteroscopes and submitting unnecessary procedure claims to Medicare/Medicaid, while Kumar and supporters maintain the case stems from aggressive DOJ pursuit that transformed standard clinical practices and patient care into criminal charges.
Dr. Farzan (expert gynecologic oncologist) testified that all procedures were medically necessary and Dr. Garcia (national hysteroscopy expert) testified that Dr. Kumar’s device sterlization/disinfection practice either met or exceeded standard of care. The state medical board dismissed all allegations reported by the FBI.
Following a lengthy trial in early 2026, he faces decades in prison; his defense continues fighting post-conviction motions. Fellow physicians like Dr. Ron Elfenbein ( @RonElfenbeinmd) have publicly called it lawfare against a doctor serving vulnerable populations. Vindictive prosecution like Dr. Kumar’s case deprives thousands of patients of life saving cancer surgery.
7. Pre-IPO Entrepreneur Convicted for Backing Trump: Castillero’s Political Prosecution
Highlighting another instance of alleged political lawfare by the Southern District of New York against Trump supporters, entrepreneur and J6 advocate Michael Castillero (@MikeC0921) was federally convicted in November 2025 on multiple counts of securities fraud, wire fraud, and investment adviser fraud related to StraightPath Venture Partners pre-IPO funds that raised nearly $400 million. Castillero maintains the investments delivered strong returns to many participants, that he refused a massive $75 million SEC settlement, and that the case was retaliation for his vocal Trump support and public advocacy.
With sentencing set for May 20, 2026, prosecutors are now citing his media appearances and X posts to push for harsher penalties—including forfeiture of the family home that would leave his wife and children homeless. He is actively seeking a presidential pardon, arguing the prosecution weaponized federal power against political dissenters.
7. Dr. Vichi Ganesh and President Trump Were Targeted by the Same Corrupt Prosecutor Who Was Top Man Under Jack Smith
The Gateway Pundit @gatewaypundit · Jun 2, 2025
EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Vichi Ganesh and President Trump Were Targeted by the Same Corrupt Prosecutor Who Worked As Top Man Under Jack Smith HERE.
Dr. Vichi Ganesh and President Trump Were Targeted by the Same Corrupt Prosecutor Who Worked As Top Man Under Jack Smith continues fighting for exoneration and a presidential pardon, arguing the conviction exemplifies weaponized DOJ tactics that bankrupt and silence conservative or dissenting doctors.Highlighting another instance of alleged lawfare and prosecutorial misconduct against outspoken physicians, California family medicine doctor Dr. Vilasini “Vichi” Ganesh was federally convicted of health care fraud and false statements, receiving a 63-month prison sentence in 2018.
A successful Saratoga-area practitioner with an unblemished record, Dr. Ganesh and supporters claim the case relied on fabricated evidence—including over 40,000 stolen patient records from an unrelated doctor’s office, later exposed through forensic metadata analysis—while she was targeted partly for criticizing Obamacare. The same prosecutor (John Pellettieri) later worked under Jack Smith on Trump-related cases, and the trial occurred before Obama-appointed Judge Lucy Koh. Dr. Ganesh (@JusticeGanesh)
9. Mother of Five Sentenced to 20 Years: Elizabeth Hernandez’s Alleged Medicare Injustice
Highlighting another instance of alleged prosecutorial overreach and misconduct in Medicare fraud cases, Florida nurse practitioner and mother of five Elizabeth Mercedes Hernandez was convicted in 2023 and sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for her alleged role in a roughly $200 million scheme involving unnecessary genetic tests and orthotic braces.
Hernandez, a nurse practitioner since 2011 with no prior record, maintains her NPI was hijacked during the telemedicine boom, that she reported the fraud to Medicare (including filing a police report and requesting a red flag), followed recruiter instructions in good faith, and received approval from an OIG contact for one assignment—yet prosecutors used a “willful blindness” jury instruction, relied on cooperating witnesses who received reduced sentences for allegedly lying, and withheld exculpatory evidence. Supporters, including compliance expert Sean Weiss, point to Brady violations and claim she was pushed into trial after refusing a plea, with active efforts underway for a presidential pardon or commutation while she serves time as inmate #96666-509 at FCC Tallahassee.
10. Mega-Donor Behind Bars: Lawfare Claims in the FTX Sentencing @rsalame7926
Highlighting another instance of alleged selective prosecution and lawfare in the crypto space, former FTX Digital Markets co-CEO Ryan Salame (@rsalame7926) was sentenced to 7.5 years (90 months) in federal prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to make unlawful political contributions and operating an unlicensed money transmitting business. A major Republican mega-donor who directed millions in contributions (often in his own name), Salame maintains he was pressured into the plea to protect his then-girlfriend (now wife) Michelle Bond from investigation, only for prosecutors to later charge her anyway. Supporters argue the case weaponized campaign finance and licensing laws against a political opponent in the FTX fallout while downplaying broader fraud elements.
11. FBI Gunpoint Arrest to Full Dismissal: Oklahoma Businessman’s Lawfare Battle @rd_bloom
Highlighting another instance of alleged corporate-driven lawfare and DOJ overreach, Oklahoma City businessman Ryan Bloom (former CEO of Pathfinder HDD, an oil/gas services and construction company) faced a dramatic FBI gunpoint arrest in his front yard and 18 months of federal prosecution on bank fraud charges involving roughly $2.3 million. Prosecutors filed an initial indictment, then a superseding one adding nine more bank fraud counts and obstruction of justice. Bloom and his legal team fought back aggressively, securing the disqualification of the lead AUSA over an impermissible conflict of interest tied to university/bank connections. The new prosecutors ultimately agreed to dismiss all charges in January/February 2026 via a pretrial diversion resolving what Bloom described as a contract dispute spun into criminality. Bloom ( @rd_bloom) now speaks out as a survivor of “corporate/financial lawfare,” warning how the system can be weaponized against business owners without strong political visibility.
12. Acquitted After 1,301 Days in Prison: Dr. Raj Bothra’s DOJ Overreach Nightmare
Highlighting another instance of alleged prosecutorial overreach and systemic injustice in healthcare fraud cases, renowned Indian-American surgeon and Padma Shri recipient Dr. Rajendra “Raj” Bothra was federally indicted in 2018 on 54 counts of healthcare fraud and unlawful opioid distribution as part of an alleged $450–$464 million scheme at The Pain Center in Michigan. At age 79, the respected interventional pain management physician—who built one of the nation’s largest pain practices and had an unblemished record of humanitarian work—was arrested, denied bail nine times, and imprisoned for 1,301 days (over 3.5 years) pretrial while co-defendants were released. In June 2022, after a seven-week trial, a unanimous jury acquitted Dr. Bothra and his co-defendants on all charges. He and supporters, including defense experts, describe the case as a botched DOJ pursuit that weaponized opioid-era scrutiny against legitimate pain care, with flawed statistical sampling and overzealous prosecution. Dr. Bothra (@drrajbatra) or via his site) has since authored the memoir USA v Raj and advocates for justice reform.
13. 15 Years for Exposing Insurance Fraud: BJ Taylor’s Alleged Retaliatory Prosecution @bluestaylor1978
BJ Taylor, a clinical laboratory owner and author, spent years challenging what he believed were corrupt relationships between major insurance companies, Medicare, and government-backed healthcare systems. Through his books Medicareless and Double-Crossed: A Case of the Blues, Taylor documented alleged abuses involving Blue Cross Blue Shield, Medicare Advantage, COVID-era policies, and the broader healthcare industry.
Taylor says that after publicly criticizing pandemic policies, election issues, and insurance industry practices, he became the target of aggressive federal action tied to his laboratories’ billing operations during the chaos of the pandemic. He maintains the dispute involved legitimate testing and that prosecutors turned a complex billing matter into a politically motivated case.
According to supporters, Taylor was denied the ability to use his chosen legal counsel, spent millions defending himself, and faced efforts to dismantle his businesses and seize assets. They argue his case reflects a broader pattern where individuals who challenge powerful institutions can be financially and professionally destroyed long before any final judgment is reached.
His supporters believe the public should examine his writings, the evidence surrounding the case, and the broader questions it raises about healthcare corruption, government overreach, and the treatment of dissenting voices in America.
14. Scapegoated by Deutsche Bank: Matt Connolly’s Malicious Prosecution Fight @MConnollyittm
Highlighting another instance of alleged prosecutorial overreach and corporate scapegoating in the financial sector, former Deutsche Bank Pool Trading Desk director Matthew Connolly (@MConnollyittm) was federally convicted in 2018 on wire fraud and conspiracy charges in the high-profile LIBOR manipulation case. Along with co-defendant Gavin Black, Connolly was accused of directing LIBOR submitters to manipulate rates to benefit the bank’s derivatives trading book. He received six months of home confinement and a $100,000 fine, but the Second Circuit overturned both convictions in January 2022, ruling there was insufficient evidence that any crime had been committed. Connolly later filed a $150 million malicious prosecution lawsuit against Deutsche Bank, claiming the bank selectively fed information to prosecutors to scapegoat him and shield higher-level executives. Now retired, he (@MConnollyittm) authored the book Target: A Scapegoat’s Guide to the Federal Justice System and continues speaking out about systemic flaws in federal prosecutions.
15. Amazon Accusation, DOJ Seizure, No Charges: Amy Nelson’s Family Nightmare
Highlighting another instance of alleged corporate weaponization of the DOJ and civil asset forfeiture, entrepreneur, lawyer, and founder of The Riveter Amy Nelson ( @Amy_K_Nelson) saw her family’s life upended when Amazon accused her husband Carl (former AWS real estate executive) of involvement in a kickback scheme, prompting federal prosecutors to seize nearly $900k in family and business bank accounts via civil forfeiture—without ever charging him with a crime. The Nelsons endured FBI raids, frozen assets (including Amy’s earnings), subpoenas to employees and even their nanny, multimillion-dollar legal battles, and a parallel civil suit from Amazon that dragged on for years.
No charges were ultimately filed against Carl; guilty pleas from others were later vacated by the DOJ as not in the interest of justice. Amy has become a vocal advocate exposing how powerful corporations can allegedly leverage the DOJ against individuals, chronicling the ordeal in interviews, her book project, and social media while fighting for broader reforms to civil forfeiture and prosecutorial accountability.
16. Convicted, Vacated, Pardoned: Actress Exposes DOJ Case Against Her Cop Husband @MarthaByrne10 @MikeMcMahonPI
Highlighting another instance of alleged Biden DOJ lawfare and prosecutorial overreach in foreign-agent cases, three-time Emmy Award-winning actress Martha Byrne (@MarthaByrne10) led a public campaign to clear her husband, retired 31-year NYPD Sergeant and 9/11 first responder Michael McMahon. After a pre-dawn FBI raid on their family home, McMahon was federally convicted of acting as an unregistered agent of China and interstate stalking for allegedly assisting China’s “Operation Fox Hunt” through private investigative work he believed was legitimate. Byrne, who detailed the ordeal—including claims of fabricated evidence, perjured witnesses, and political timing—in her book In the Interest of Justice, fought relentlessly for justice.
McMahon was sentenced to 18 months but received a full and unconditional presidential pardon from Donald Trump in November 2025, after which the Second Circuit unanimously vacated the conviction and indictment in 2026 as if the case never existed.
17. Brazilian Influencer Targeted by DOJ: Patrícia Lélis’s Federal Indictment @lelispatricia
Highlighting another instance of alleged retaliatory prosecution in immigration fraud cases, Brazilian political commentator and former congressional aide Patrícia Lélis was federally indicted in the Eastern District of Virginia in 2024 on charges of wire fraud, unlawful monetary transactions, and aggravated identity theft.
Prosecutors alleged she posed as a licensed immigration attorney, promised E-2/EB-5 visas to Brazilian clients, and defrauded them of approximately $700,000 for personal use.Lélis denies the charges and claims they are politically motivated retaliation for her whistleblowing on alleged high-level U.S. visa corruption (including stories amplified by Project Veritas). She remains wanted by the FBI with an active warrant and has stated she is abroad in political asylum while continuing her commentary. Supporters view it as selective enforcement against a vocal critic; official records emphasize the detailed fraud allegations.
18. Psychiatrist Acquitted After Federal Fraud Trial: Dr. Muhamad Aly Rifai’s Victory @muhamadalyrifai
Highlighting another instance of alleged overreach in healthcare fraud prosecutions, quadruple board-certified psychiatrist and internist Dr. Muhamad Aly Rifai (Lehigh Valley, PA) was federally indicted in 2022 on four counts of healthcare fraud. Prosecutors alleged improper Medicare billing, including services not provided or duplicated across locations, carrying up to 40 years if convicted.Dr. Rifai rejected plea deals, went to trial, and was unanimously acquitted by a federal jury on all charges in May 2024 after just hours of deliberation. He maintains the case stemmed from misinterpretation of complex billing and telehealth practices in his innovative psychiatry practice.
He has since authored the book Doctor Not Guilty, advocates for physician protections against aggressive DOJ enforcement, and highlights how such cases devastate doctors while patients lose access to care. Supporters see it as a rare win against systemic pressure to plead guilty.
19. California Filmmaker Targeted in PPP Case: Chris Mazzei’s Prosecutorial Misconduct Claims @realchrismazzei @erin_mazzei
Highlighting another instance of alleged weaponized prosecution and venue shopping in COVID relief fraud cases, California entrepreneur, filmmaker, and father Chris Mazzei (with wife Erin) was federally charged in Hawaii for allegedly defrauding over $1.3 million in PPP loans through false payroll documents for their film production and catering businesses. Prosecutors claimed the funds bought personal luxuries like a Hawaii condo and vehicles; the couple pleaded guilty in 2024 to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. Chris received a 35–36 month sentence, Erin 27 months.
The Mazzeis maintain the case involved prosecutorial overreach, premature asset seizures (including their pre-pandemic California home), threats to charge Chris’s elderly mother, and deliberate venue in Hawaii to silence their film project Ohana exposing local government corruption.
They filed habeas motions citing ineffective counsel, distorted loss calculations, and misconduct (with the prosecutor reportedly under FBI review), while pushing for clemency/pardon. Supporters, including figures like Roger Stone, frame it as selective lawfare against a conservative family.
20. Tech CFO Convicted in Crypto Investment Case: Nevin Shetty’s Wire Fraud Sentencing @nevinshetty
Highlighting another instance of alleged prosecutorial overreach in corporate finance and crypto cases, former Fabric CFO Nevin Shetty was federally convicted in November 2025 on four counts of wire fraud after transferring $35 million from his employer’s treasury to his side DeFi/HighTower Treasury platform. Prosecutors claimed secret self-dealing that led to near-total loss amid the Terra/Luna collapse, resulting in a two-year prison sentence (far below the nine years sought) plus full restitution.
Shetty and supporters (via friendsofnevinshetty.com) maintain he acted within his authority as CFO under the company’s own investment policy (which allowed exceptions approved by the CFO/COO), that the transfers were visible on books with internal knowledge, and that the case mischaracterized a bad (but authorized) investment decision as fraud.
Defense filings, expert witnesses, and an NACDL amicus brief argued it was a policy dispute turned criminal, not wire fraud. Shetty now advocates for criminal justice reform and restorative justice.
21. Life Settlements Disruptor & Fugitive: Steve Keller’s Federal Prosecution
Keller has since authored the memoir Pay to Play, speaks on white-collar justice reform, and highlights how federal prosecution can target successful disruptors.
Highlighting another instance of alleged corporate/government retaliation against industry disruptors, entrepreneur Stephen “Steve” Keller founded Kelco, which grew to dominate ~65% of the global life settlement (viatical) market and helped create a now $180B+ industry by enabling terminally ill patients to sell their life insurance policies. Federal prosecutors indicted him on multiple counts of fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy. Keller fled with his family, became an international fugitive, was arrested by Interpol in Panama, extradited, and sentenced to 14 years in federal prison (served ~9). He maintains the case was weaponized by powerful insurance interests and political players threatened by his innovation, which challenged traditional insurer practices during the AIDS crisis era.
22. San Antonio Businessman Acquitted After Years of Federal Prosecution: Lucky S. Ott Jr.’s Venue & Evidence Victory @LuckyOttJr55090
Highlighting another instance of alleged misguided healthcare fraud prosecution and pressure to plead guilty, Texas pharmacy owner and businessman Lucky S. Ott Jr. was federally indicted in 2022 in the Southern District of Georgia on conspiracy charges involving alleged kickbacks for expensive drug prescriptions that netted over $10 million in payments. Prosecutors claimed he bribed physicians through his Boerne Drug pharmacy. Ott rejected pleas, endured seven years of investigation and family strain, and was acquitted on October 27, 2025, when U.S. District Judge J. Randal Hall granted a motion for acquittal after the government rested its case.
The judge ruled the prosecution failed to establish proper venue in Georgia (a district Ott had never visited) and lacked sufficient evidence. His attorney described it as a “misguided prosecution” where Ott was treated as a criminal rather than a victim who trusted the wrong people. Ott now speaks out about the ordeal and pressures in federal cases.
23. Open-Source Code Developer Facing Retrial: Roman Storm’s Tornado Cash Case @rstormsf
Highlighting another instance of alleged government overreach against software developers and privacy innovators, Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm was arrested in a pre-dawn FBI raid and federally prosecuted for building open-source, non-custodial privacy software.
Prosecutors alleged the code facilitated over $1 billion in criminal proceeds, charging him with conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to violate U.S. sanctions (IEEPA), and operating an unlicensed money transmitting business — despite Storm never holding user funds, controlling the protocol, or directly participating in any crimes. In August 2025, a jury convicted him on the unlicensed money transmitter count but deadlocked on the more serious money laundering and sanctions charges. He remains free on bail while fighting the case. Prosecutors are now pushing for a retrial on the deadlocked counts, currently scheduled for October 26, 2026 — which could expose him to decades in prison.
Supporters argue this case criminalizes legitimate software development, sets a dangerous precedent for all coders and innovators, and demonstrates the same pattern of thin referrals and aggressive federal action seen in other entries on this list.
24. Husband Sentenced to 14+ Years for Non-Violent White-Collar Crime: The Douglas Vance Case (Advocated by Heather Vance)
Highlighting another instance of alleged government overreach, prosecutorial misconduct, and sentencing disparities in non-violent federal cases, Douglas William Vance — a husband, father, and grandfather — was convicted in October 2022 of wire fraud and related white-collar charges stemming from a business dispute in Eastern Kentucky. He was sentenced to 174 months (over 14 years) in federal prison in 2023. Prosecutors alleged Vance participated in a scheme involving falsified documents to secure loans and investments totaling around $2 million.
However, his wife Heather Vance and supporters maintain he is innocent: critical exculpatory evidence was allegedly suppressed, including a 6-page letter from his co-defendant explicitly stating Douglas had no knowledge of or involvement in the misconduct, and a recorded call with an FBI agent. This evidence was never shown to the jury. Supporters argue the case involved witness harassment, withheld bank statements, and judicial rulings that limited defense testimony — all to secure a conviction after significant government resources were invested. Vance’s appeal was denied by the 6th Circuit. He remains incarcerated (BOP #23266-032) while his family fights for commutation or pardon (Case#C315066). This case is frequently cited as an example of excessive punishment for non-violent offenses, suppressed evidence, and a system that prioritizes convictions over truth.
25. GOP Political Consultant Sentenced to 7+ Years for Honest Services Fraud: The Mike Shirley Case @themikeshirley
Highlighting another instance of alleged government overreach, vague federal statutes, and potential political targeting by the Biden DOJ, Texas-based Republican political consultant Michael Courtney Shirley (a longtime GOP strategist who worked on numerous campaigns) was convicted in 2023 of conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud and honest services wire fraud. He was sentenced to 87 months (over 7 years) in federal prison.
Prosecutors alleged a kickback scheme tied to former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg, claiming Shirley facilitated a $6,000 payment in exchange for a consulting contract that generated over $634,000 in fees for his firm. Supporters and Shirley maintain he committed no crime: the payments were for legitimate consulting work with standard industry markups, no public funds were stolen, no direct bribe evidence was presented, and a key witness invoked the Fifth Amendment over 60 times. Prosecutors reportedly shifted theories mid-trial from bribery to “honest services fraud” (a notoriously vague statute the Supreme Court has warned can be abused). Shirley’s defense also claims prosecutors pressured him to falsely implicate Trump in election matters in exchange for leniency — which he refused. His appeal was denied by the 11th Circuit in early 2026. Shirley remains incarcerated while supporters push for a full pardon, arguing the case exemplifies weaponized DOJ tactics against political opponents and sets a dangerous precedent for any contractor or consultant working with government entities.
26. Tech Entrepreneur Prosecuted in Billion-Dollar Healthcare Advertising Case: Rishi Shah’s Constitutional Overreach Fight @PardonRishiShah
Highlighting another instance of alleged Biden DOJ lawfare and serious prosecutorial misconduct against a successful entrepreneur, Outcome Health co-founder and former CEO Rishi Shah was federally convicted in 2023 of multiple counts of mail fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering in connection with an alleged nearly $1 billion scheme involving inflated advertising metrics.
Prosecutors claimed Shah and his team overstated the reach and placement of digital ads in physicians’ offices to overcharge pharma clients and inflate valuations for investors. Shah was sentenced to 7½ years in prison but remains free pending appeal.Shah and supporters argue the case turned a complex business dispute over metrics, valuations, and governance — common in high-growth startups — into a criminal matter. The prosecution drew heavy criticism for illegally restraining over $10 million in untainted assets, which deprived Shah of his Sixth Amendment right to counsel of his choice and forced him to trial without his preferred lawyers. Prosecutors also allegedly pressured a key witness into flipping his testimony after dozens of meetings and then scripted his grand jury statements, which were read back at trial.
Recent Seventh Circuit oral arguments exposed deep judicial skepticism over these tactics, with judges questioning the fairness of the government’s admitted errors. Supporters are actively seeking a presidential pardon if the conviction is not overturned, framing the case as a textbook example of overzealous federal prosecutors weaponizing the justice system against innovators.
27. Chicago DME Entrepreneur Wrongfully Convicted in Kickback Case, Fully Acquitted on Appeal: Mark Sorensen’s Fight Against Overbroad Anti-Kickback Prosecution @PardonMarkSorensen
Mark Sorensen, owner of SyMed Inc., a Chicago-based durable medical equipment (DME) distributor and pharmacy, was federally charged in 2019 with one count of conspiracy and three counts of paying illegal kickbacks in connection with Medicare-reimbursed orthopedic braces. Prosecutors alleged Sorensen’s company paid marketing firms for patient leads and prescriptions in a scheme that led to $87 million in fraudulent Medicare billings. He was convicted by a jury in 2023 and sentenced to 42 months in prison plus nearly $1.9 million in forfeiture.Sorensen maintained his innocence throughout, arguing the payments were legitimate for advertising, manufacturing, and shipping services — not direct kickbacks for referrals — and that he was unaware of any fraudulent patient solicitation by partners.
The case drew attention for relying heavily on cooperating witnesses who received reduced sentences for their own extensive misconduct. In a landmark April 2025 decision, the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the conviction, ruling the government’s evidence was legally insufficient: payments for legitimate marketing services do not violate the Anti-Kickback Statute when there’s no improper influence over physicians’ independent medical judgment. The district court then entered a full acquittal in June 2025.
This case highlights concerns over aggressive DOJ interpretations of the Anti-Kickback Statute that can ensnare legitimate healthcare businesses in complex regulatory gray areas. Sorensen described the ordeal as devastating to his family and businesses built over 25 years, but praised the appellate process for correcting the overreach. His successful appeal sets important precedent clarifying limits on the statute.
28. Monopoly Over Justice: The Silencing of Tech Entrepreneur Matthew Simpson
In 2009, Matthew Simpson, a young college student and telecom entrepreneur, became the target of a devastating federal prosecution after successfully challenging AT&T’s industry dominance.
As the founder of a highly competitive telecommunications company, Matthew consistently went toe-to-toe with AT&T, successfully winning three separate civil cases against the telecom giant for predatory practices, including deliberate overbilling to the tune of $1 million and fraudulent traffic miscategorization.
Matthew’s innovation reached its peak when he built the foundational network for Google Voice and entered into negotiations with Telmex to reroute all of their Mexico-to-US domestic traffic away from AT&T to his own network.
Threatened by this massive loss of market share, AT&T ran to the Obama-era Department of Justice (DOJ) to launch a swift counter-offensive. Leveraging a billing dispute between various telecom companies, federal prosecutors fabricated a “conspiracy” to tie Matthew to unpaid business invoices. To cripple his ability to mount a legal defense, the government denied Matthew bond and seized all of his personal and corporate assets. Ultimately, this aggressive corporate-state alliance resulted in Matthew being sentenced to 40 years in federal prison, effectively neutralizing a major threat to a protected monopoly.
29. FBI Entrapment: The Manufactured Whitmer Kidnapping Plot
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The high-profile Whitmer “kidnapping plot” case against Michigan militia members falls apart under scrutiny. The men were not a coherent terror cell. They were mostly aimless anti-government types who barely knew each other until FBI informants and undercover agents brought them together. Cited “trainings” and meetings were legal activities full of bravado and fantasy talk — there was never a real agreement or operational plan to kidnap anyone. The FBI kept pushing them toward one anyway.This wasn’t law enforcement stopping crime — it was manufacturing it. Adam Fox’s reckless rhetoric wasn’t criminal intent. The “destructive device” was a firework with pennies taped to it. Bigger explosives were pushed by FBI informant Dan Chappel and undercover agent Tim Bates; none were ever bought or accepted.The government planned the “recons” of Whitmer’s cottage, installed pole cams, and drove the men there under false pretenses (Barry Croft was told it was “land navigation training”). Using 12 informants and multiple undercover agents, the FBI spent a year and millions targeting indigent rural guys — supplying alcohol and weed while recording hypotheticals. Lead agents faced misconduct accusations. It wasn’t preventing terrorism. It was creating it for headlines and wins. A textbook case of weaponizing informants against Americans who never crossed from talk into crime. Real reform is needed.
30. OneTaste: A Prosecution Built on Regret @NicoleDaedone @AlanDersh
In March 2026, OneTaste founder Nicole Daedone was sentenced to nine years in federal prison. Co-defendant Rachel Cherwitz, the company’s former head of sales, got six and a half. A Brooklyn jury had convicted both women in June 2025 on a single count: conspiracy to commit forced labor. Every alleged victim of the “orgasmic meditation” practice OneTaste taught had joined voluntarily, paid to be there, and was free to leave. There were no locked doors, no confinement, no threats of violence. The assistant U.S. attorney conceded as much in closing: “there may not have been physical chains holding the victims in place. There may not have been locks on the door.”
This was a historic first. In the entire history of the federal forced labor conspiracy statute, no prior case had been charged as a standalone conspiracy with no underlying forced labor count. After a five-year FBI investigation, prosecutors brought no substantive crime because they could not prove one. The jury was told it did not need to find that forced labor actually happened, that anyone was harmed, or that consent was absent. The government’s star witness, Ayries Blanck, had supplied “contemporaneous” journal entries featured heavily in Netflix’s Orgasm Inc. The DOJ later conceded the journals were produced years after she claimed to have written them. The case proceeded anyway.
For years, the media frame was sexual abuse: coerced sex acts, grooming, a sex cult. At sentencing, that frame collapsed. The judge refused the prosecution’s sexual abuse enhancement. There was no finding of criminal sexual conduct. What remained, once the hype was stripped away, was a case about beliefs and brainwashing, the precise theory the Supreme Court rejected in United States v. Kozminski (1988), which held that psychological pressure alone does not constitute involuntary servitude. Brooklyn prosecutors got around Kozminski by charging conspiracy and asking the jury to treat influence itself as the agreed-upon object. The guideline range for the actual conviction was roughly 21 to 27 months. Daedone received 108.
Alan Dershowitz, who is pursuing a presidential pardon, has called this a constitutional red line. Prosecutors, he wrote, “revived long-discredited ‘brainwashing’ theories and rebranded them as ‘coercive control,’” turning “adult autonomy into government paternalism” and criminalizing “a spiritual practice because it made people uncomfortable.”
31. Plastic Surgeon Targeted for Giving Patients COVID Vaccine Choice: Dr. Kirk Moore’s Case @drkirkmoore
In a clear example of government overreach and lawfare against physicians who prioritized patient autonomy during the COVID-19 era, Utah plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Kirk Moore Jr. (Dr. Kirk Moore) was federally prosecuted by the Biden DOJ. He was accused of destroying more than $28,000 worth of government-provided COVID-19 vaccines, issuing nearly 2,000 fraudulent vaccination record cards, and administering saline shots to children at the explicit request of their parents. Prosecutors framed it as a conspiracy to defraud the United States, exposing him to up to 35 years in prison. Dr. Moore and his supporters maintained he was simply offering families a real choice at a time when federal mandates and government policy left none — helping patients navigate coercive vaccination pressure without forcing the shot. The case drew national attention and support from lawmakers like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and others who saw it as classic weaponization of the DOJ against dissenting medical voices. In July 2025, during his federal trial, Attorney General Pam Bondi ordered all charges dismissed at her direction. She publicly stated that Dr. Moore “gave his patients a choice when the federal government refused to do so” and “did not deserve the years in prison he was facing.” The abrupt dismissal mid-trial underscored what many viewed as a politically motivated prosecution from the prior administration.
32. Surgeon Prosecuted for Exposing Secret Transgender Procedures on Minors: Dr. Eithan Haim’s Case @EithanDHaimMD
Based on my own experience getting screwed by the DOJ under Biden, I’m pretty sure they can do whatever they want lol. But in this case, I think they can decide to refuse a settlement since most of the time, the details of the misconduct are never disclosed or at least done so in
In one of the most blatant examples of Biden-era DOJ weaponization against medical whistleblowers, Dr. Eithan Haim — a general and trauma surgeon — was federally indicted for exposing Texas Children’s Hospital’s secret continuation of “gender-affirming” interventions on minors. After the hospital publicly claimed it had paused these procedures in 2022 (following the Texas AG’s opinion that they constituted child abuse), Dr. Haim provided redacted evidence to journalist Christopher Rufo showing the program had quietly resumed and expanded.
Haim faced four felony HIPAA charges for allegedly accessing patient records without authorization and disclosing information with “intent to cause malicious harm.”
He never released personally identifiable patient data, yet prosecutors pursued the case aggressively — including sending armed U.S. Marshals to his home. He faced up to 10 years in federal prison and $250,000 in fines. Critics widely viewed the prosecution as retaliation to silence dissent against transgender medical procedures on children. On January 24, 2025, the DOJ dismissed all charges with prejudice (barring refiling), fully exonerating Dr. Haim. The case’s collapse highlighted what many called selective lawfare against those protecting children from irreversible harm. Dr. Haim’s courage helped spur Texas legislation banning such interventions on minors.
33. Former State Senator Targeted in Bribery Probe: Jeremy Hutchinson’s Case @SenJHutch
In a clear case of alleged selective DOJ lawfare, former Arkansas State Senator Jeremy Hutchinson (R) — from a prominent Republican political family — faced multi-district federal charges for bribery, wire fraud, conspiracy, and tax fraud. Prosecutors accused him of accepting over $350,000 from a Missouri nonprofit in exchange for influencing legislation and directing Medicaid funds, plus misusing campaign contributions. He pleaded guilty and received stacked sentences totaling roughly 46 months in prison.
Supporters called it politically motivated overreach aimed at high-profile conservatives.
In May 2025, President Trump issued a full and unconditional pardon, correcting what many viewed as a weaponized prosecution under the prior administration.
34. Prosecuted Over Fake COVID-19 Cards During the Mandate Era: Robert Van Camp
In another controversial prosecution during the height of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate era, Robert Van Camp of Parker, Colorado, was federally charged in 2022 with conspiracy to defraud the United States and trafficking in counterfeit goods. Federal prosecutors alleged that Van Camp obtained a blank CDC vaccination record card template, produced counterfeit versions, and sold them across multiple states. According to court filings, investigators claimed the cards were used by individuals seeking to avoid vaccine-related requirements tied to employment, travel, and public venues.
Supporters argued that many Americans felt intense pressure from federal, corporate, and institutional vaccine mandates at the time, creating demand among individuals who objected to vaccination requirements on medical, personal, or political grounds.
Critics of the prosecution viewed the case as part of a broader pattern of aggressive enforcement actions connected to COVID-era policies, particularly against individuals accused of undermining government vaccination initiatives. Others maintained that falsified vaccination records posed legitimate public health and regulatory concerns and warranted federal prosecution.
Van Camp ultimately entered into a plea agreement and was sentenced in federal court to a six-month prison term, three years of supervised release, and a $100,000 fine. While debates over COVID-era mandates, enforcement policies, and government transparency continue, the case remains a frequently cited example in broader discussions about executive power, public health policy, and civil liberties during the pandemic.
35. Big Tech Justice: Qualcomm’s $100M+ Windfall, Dr. Arabi’s 48-Month Sentence
The case of **United States v. Arabi** deserves a closer look. Dr. Karim Arabi is a 59-year-old engineer, father, husband, and lifelong semiconductor innovator. Even accepting the Government and Qualcomm’s theory at its highest, this was not a case about someone walking out with a USB drive full of company files or stealing a company blueprint. At worst, it involved technology allegedly developed from Dr. Arabi’s own expertise, on his own time, using outside resources — and whether Qualcomm had a contractual ownership claim to it.
Qualcomm did not receive nothing. The defense argued that Qualcomm acquired Abreezio’s team, patents, software, and technology, which were deployed across Qualcomm’s chip line. Defense filings pointed to testimony that Qualcomm received at least around $100 million in test savings within roughly the first year, with broader value extending beyond that.
Yet Dr. Arabi was sentenced to 48 months in prison and ordered to pay over $100 million in restitution. The case raises serious concerns about proportionality, Big Tech’s influence in criminal referrals, and whether disputes over invention-assignment agreements should become federal prosecutions.
Cases like this may chill innovation by making engineers and founders fear that former employers can later criminalize disputed technical ownership claims.
36. IRS Voluntary Disclosure Betrayed: Richard Brasser’s Tax Prosecution.
Massive Overreach @richardbrasser
Highlighting another instance of alleged prosecutorial overreach and a direct threat to the IRS Voluntary Disclosure Program (VDP), Charlotte tech entrepreneur, rFactr, Inc. CEO, father, husband, and lifelong innovator Richard Brasser was federally convicted of multiple counts of failing to account for and pay over trust fund taxes (26 U.S.C. § 7202). Brasser’s company faced a sudden financial crisis amid internal sabotage, business disputes, and personal tragedy (including his family home burning down).
Following IRS guidance, he proactively self-reported the payroll tax issue before any investigation, entered the Voluntary Disclosure Program with full cooperation, hired tax professionals, and personally paid every dollar owed — including all principal, penalties, and interest — resolving the matter civilly with no criminal referral from the IRS. The lien was released in 2021. Yet years later, despite the IRS closing the case, Assistant U.S. Attorney Caryn Finley pursued an indictment in the Western District of North Carolina. Brasser was acquitted on the more serious charges of tax evasion (§ 7201) and false returns (§ 7206(1)), but convicted on the trust-fund counts. He was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison.
His legal team is appealing to the Fourth Circuit (Case No. 25-4165), arguing this prosecution undermines the VDP, chills voluntary compliance nationwide, and rewards honesty with punishment. Supporters, former senior IRS/DOJ officials, and a detailed 61-page report to Congress describe the case as unprecedented and unwarranted — driven by private vendettas rather than justice. Brasser, a former touring golf pro, commercial pilot, Harvard Business School attendee, BCG partner, and Charlotte Entrepreneur of the Year with no prior record, embodies the American Dream. He now fights for a presidential pardon to restore faith in the system. If this stands, no American taxpayer who self-reports in good faith is safe.
Visit JusticeforRichard.com to learn the full story, read supporting documents, and sign the pardon request to President Trump.
What needs to happen? These cases need to be corrected through pardons, conviction reviews, or other meaningful remedies, along with a full investigation into how they happened in the first place.
We also need serious reforms to prevent powerful institutions from driving flawed prosecutions without accountability or meaningful safeguards.
Common Sense Changes in the Criminal Justice System Based on my Perspective of the Amazon “case”
As many of you know, I have apologized for using account annotations on a small percentage of accounts, and I do not disavow my public apology. I was technically legally wrong and learned a lot from this journey. This was an injustice and lawfare.
One of the things I learned the hard way is that there are shocking injustices in the criminal justice system for cases like mine. It is disheartening to have experienced how the justice system sometimes does not really care about the truth when that is all that matters, as it is the bedrock of our justice system — the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth.
I’ve taken the time to highlight some suggestions for reforms in the justice system in the hopes that someone takes them to heart and that the hundreds of millions of dollars the government spent chasing me for a non-existent scandal doesn’t turn out to be a total waste of tax-payer dollars.
No indictment without representation. Grand jury indictments are a joke because the defendant is not present to refute the evidence. Federal indictments are more than just an accusation; they are highly consequential and profoundly affect you and your family’s lives forever. I probably would not have been indicted had anyone spoken to me for 5 minutes. My indictment was based on assumptions and mischaracterizations of facts that were fed to the Feds by criminals (both inside Amazon and outside) looking to gain their favor to save their skin. If more due diligence is done before an indictment, the result will probably be fewer wrongful and unjust convictions or forced and coercive pleas using desperate and contradictory logic. There would be no incentive to create corruption by using
, and the result would be less needless pain inflicted on people who don’t deserve it, such as me.
Allow appeals even on pleas, since the majority are strategic and coerced.
Bring back justice into law. Having a justice system that does not consider justice leads to bad actors taking advantage, which is what happened in my case. Bad actors at Amazon took advantage of a broken justice system and manipulated the laws for their own selfish purposes. This is not how laws are meant to be used.
No indictment without investigations. This may seem obvious, but nothing claimed in the indictment or the misleading press releases about me was accurate aside from a tiny sliver, and that was missing extreme context that would be true for every legal long-term seller. This would have been hashed out with any basic fact-checking.
Stop with the misleading headlines. Labeling my purported crime a $100M scheme was deceptive, at the very least, and was done to sound sensational. That figure was based on the total amount of business done by the account in question,
, which I opened up legitimately with the help of the head of seller performance. It was assumed that the $100M in business done by that company since its inception was nefarious. In the end, it turned out that it wasn’t. It was legitimate business abiding by the rules of law. However, someone inside the DOJ decided that a $100M scheme would make more of a headline. And they were right because the press ate it up. But it was woefully wrong.
First-time white-collar offenders with no criminal records should not have that stain on their public records, especially when the crime being pled to was not the original crime charged with but something tacked on to save face, as it was in my case. Having a felony on your record is unfair when there is no
an indictment, and you cannot fight it even when you have a strong innocent claim.
If the crime is against a corporation (i.e., Amazon), it should not be a felony if the company initiated the investigation, as Amazon admitted it did. This would prevent cronyism, “I scratch your back, you scratch mine.” Accepting Amazon’s word that the person effectively organizing third-party sellers is “corrupt” is in itself corruption and naked weaponization of the justice system. This can be perceived as corruption and raises many other ethical questions about motive.
The amount spent on a case should become public knowledge. If the Justice Department decides to go after a civilian, they should be held accountable for money spent on a wild goose chase. My guess is north of $100M was spent on prosecuting me for possession of
, which can be found in seconds on Facebook and should cost no more than $5 in manpower to investigate — which was the real $100m swindle IMHO.
No targeting should be allowed. I was shocked to find out this is even legal. It is un-American. Corporations should not have direct access to the DOJ. Some at Amazon wanted to knock me out of the industry because I organized third-party sellers effectively. Perhaps more troubling was how overt this was. If this whole indictment had been about stopping corruption, why is there a thriving black market in the Amazon sellers’ community? Why is Amazon not using the full weight of its influence to do something about that? Instead, I am endlessly entrapped and set up to try to pin a crime on me, and when none can be found, I am charged for doing something that was standard practice in the Amazon seller community way back in 2018. I was targeted. And that should be illegal.
No DOJ press releases until basic fact-checking is done. Embarrassing and defaming someone publicly for something not yet proven to have been done should not be allowed by the US government. We should be setting an example for the rest of the world. In my case, there was an endless stream of press releases, all of which were wrong. The DOJ loses credibility when more focus is put on the sensationalist part of an indictment over the facts.
10% of the Federal government’s spending should go to legal defense so that defendants like me can defend themselves without paying 5, or 10 million in legal fees to go to trial. That isn’t fair. It tilts the scale in the government’s favor, as not many people have the resources to fight them in court, so you have to plead as I did. It’s the equivalent of a trial tax. I should not suffer for wanting to have
. If we say “justice for all” and “innocent until proven guilty,” it should be in practice, not just words.
Either both sides can lie, or neither side can lie. Today, a prosecutor can legally lie by claiming, for example, that they have evidence when they do not. If the defendant lies, it can be perjury. Level the playing field by making lying illegal for both sides or neither side.
No tricks to force you to plea. Coercive plea bargaining forces you to condemn yourself and ends all due process.
No need for FBI raids when it isn’t necessary. This is done to intimidate and shell-shock defendants before the case starts. This is barbaric, especially when children are involved, and a total waste of taxpayer money. They did it to me as intimidation, hoping I would give up the Amazon Executives on the
. It was unnecessary because no crime had been committed.
Federal prosecutors should not be allowed to work for a private sector company involved in one of their investigations for ten years after the investigation ends, as they could be tempted to use these high-profile cases as a stepping stone to finding jobs at the corporation they “helped” when they were prosecutors.
Prosecutors have to make a good faith oath when a case is over that if they had known what they knew after the facts came out at the time of the indictment, they would have still indicted the person and it was in the interest of “justice.” If the answer is no, then the case gets dismissed against that individual. Otherwise, they may be tempted to find an unrelated crime to the original investigation to justify the original indictment.
Restricting movement and travel after an indictment is ridiculous if the accused isn’t a flight risk.
Follow the facts. If the lead defendant did not do what you assumed he did, be happy you arrived at the truth, even if it means one less sensationalized “conviction” on your record. The goal should be an accurate conviction rate, not a high one.
Corporations’ Grand Jury indictments should not be in their home state. They should be viewed with suspicion and scrutinized by the jury and presiding judge to prevent a repeat of the disastrous Amazon / FBI bribery Scandal. The DOJ’s goal must be to stop corruption and crimes, not act like the mafia for corporations
Just my two cents.
Sincerely,
Ed
Index of All Articles on the Amazon Bribery Scandal.
These are not isolated incidents. They are symptoms of a justice system that has lost its way — where corporations can weaponize federal power, prosecutors chase convictions over fairness, and ordinary Americans are left bankrupt, imprisoned, or ruined for years. My story and the stories above show what happens when the machinery of government and big players align against regular citizens. Real reform is urgently needed: greater accountability, limits on corporate referrals to the DOJ, and a return to justice that actually serves the people. The pattern is clear. The question is — how many more lives must be destroyed before we fix it?
A PRAYER FOR THE TARGETED
Heavenly Father,
We come before You today with heavy hearts, lifting up every man, woman, and family named in Ed Rosenberg’s powerful thread — the entrepreneurs, doctors, veterans, developers, mothers, fathers, and everyday Americans who have been caught in the machinery of a justice system that has lost its way.
Lord, You see the dawn raids, the frozen accounts, the years of legal torment, the shattered reputations, and the children left without their parents.
You know the truth in every case: the Amazon seller advocate, the disabled veteran helping fellow warriors, the Bitcoin privacy coder, the COVID-treating physicians, the surgeons, the business owners, the whistleblowers, and all the others who simply tried to live honestly, serve their communities, or speak their minds.
You know when power has been weaponized against the innocent.
We ask You, OH GOD OF JUSTICE, to:
Protect and strengthen these targeted individuals and their families. Surround them with Your peace that surpasses understanding. Give them courage to endure, wisdom in their battles, and hope when the road feels endless.
Expose every lie and bring every hidden truth into the light. Let no weapon formed against them prosper.
Grant swift justice — whether through pardons, acquittals, dismissals, or the full restoration of what has been stolen.
Comfort the children who miss their moms and dads, the spouses carrying impossible loads, and the patients who have lost the healers who once stood in the gap for them.
Heal the hearts of those who have been broken by betrayal — by corporations, by prosecutors, by a system meant to defend the vulnerable.
Lord, we also pray for our nation~!!!
Turn the hearts of those in power toward righteousness. Raise up reformers who will restore due process, protect the innocent, and ensure that “equal justice under law” is more than just words carved on a building.
Let this moment of exposure become a turning point where the American Dream is defended once again, not destroyed.
We thank You that nothing is hidden from Your sight and that You are a Father to the fatherless, a defender of the oppressed, and a restorer of what the locusts have eaten.
In the mighty name of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Savior — the One who sets the captives free — we pray.
Amen.
The Rebel Patient™ is my ministry that SHINES A LIGHT ON THE DARKNESS as a reader-supported publication. Thank you for receiving new posts and supporting my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. ~~ You are my inspiration! ~~
Shared all around!!! Like reading a crazy novel!!! Sooooo wrong!!!!! Abba Father, pls help them all!!!!!
Hey Ed — how do I get on your list?
I’ve got the Feds, the lawfare-media cartel, and maniac leftist Staten Island DA Michael McMahon all feeding off the same trough. I’m a journalist, a former attorney, and the guy they branded “The Most Dangerous Man in America” for blowing the whistle on the courts, prosecutors, corruption, and weaponized justice.
My cases fit your pattern exactly: government power, political retaliation, bogus threats, careerist prosecutors, media smears, and a system that treats dissent like a crime.
Receipts:
https://luthmann.substack.com/p/the-most-dangerous-man-in-america
https://luthmann.substack.com/p/mcmahon-political-shakedown-exposed
The DOJ weaponization list is not complete until it includes the NYC lawyer-turned-journalist they tried to silence.