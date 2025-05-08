PRESS CONFERENCE MAY 6, 2025: Steel News with Ann Vandersteel on the Department of Government Accountability

Unbenownst to many, there is now a Department of Government Accountability that had a Press Release and Event two days ago, entitled, “The People Storm the Capitol with Law, Not Violence”.

WHAT: A launch of the largest lawful movement in modern history, backed by over 1,000 lawyers, retired judges, and millions of citizens who are tired of the lawlessness, corruption, and government abuse of power. It is not a protest. It is a declaration.

WHERE: On the steps of the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.

WHY: To make a declaration that We the People are taking their rightful place as the sovereign power in the USA. To dismantle, through the formation of the United Law Coalition, unconstitutional government systems, and to launch a citizen’s watchdog force, The Department of Government Accountability - to pursue lawful justice against rogue actors at every level of government.

See Maureen Steele’s statement, below, as Co-founder of American-Made Action at AmericanMadeAction.ORG:

The Press Release

Children’s Protective Services’ (CPS) Abuse of Power

Please read Tammy Rief’s heartbreaking story of the government’s kidnapping of her son. She is a staunch advocate who experienced courtroom corruption and government kidnapping.

Tammy spoke on the steps of the DoJ, and her Transcript and Video are below. If you haven’t heard of Jonah Rief, this is a great opportunity to know.

The GiveSendGo

Ann Vandersteel Introduces Tammy Rief

I insert images where possible:

The Transcript



Ann Vandersteel: Several people have experienced the lawless corruption in our country. This is Tammy Rief, a victim of Child Protective Services for the last 15 years or so.

Tammy: Praise the Lord God Almighty for American Made Action and the

United Law Coalition declaring the establishment of the Department of Government Accountability. Finally! Thank God!

My name is Tammy Rief. I am the mother and only legal parent of my son, Jonah Rief, whom on November 5, 2012, six weeks before his fifth birthday, I want you to know, was kidnapped and then trafficked out of the United States to Australia under the direction of Kamala Harris, the Attorney General of California and Jill Lindberg, then Assistant District Attorney of San Diego.

I had come here, to Washington, D.C., and successfully fought to open an international kidnapping and child trafficking case with the Bureau of State, inside the State Department of Children’s Issues, and finally, to Federal Court.

As a protector, Mother, and whistleblower gaining media attention, I was then, myself, kidnapped on April 3, 2013, while fighting here in Washington, D.C. And hidden in not one, but two gulags, under false names, separately… with no valid charges, and no valid warrants, I want you to know.

This diabolical scheme by deception was facilitated by none other than California Administrative Judge Kenneth K. So;

he’s very notorious for this. And Alabama Judge Steven Whitmire,

California Judge Gregory Pollack, another notorious judge for illegal kidnapping.

Also, California Judge Eugina Eyherabide, who’s the same.

California Judge Joseph Brannigan,

and North Carolina Judge Elizabeth Trousch.

Miraculously, I still stand here before you, twelve years later. Still fighting to bring justice and accountability to these detestable and lawless perpetrators.

But actually folks, I have been in this fight — my case started sixteen years ago. Twelve years ago, my son disappeared.

Will you fight with me? (Applause!)

Will you ask, “Where is Jonah Rief? (Applause!)

Thank you!

Government-sponsored, judiciary kidnapping. Prosecutorial misconduct. False accusations. Malfeasance. And misfeasance. Coverup. And State, Federal conspiracy involving “bad actor” officials complicit in lining their pockets, through federal fund incentives such as Title 4D Family Court, Title 4E CPS. Title 4A Foster Care, and the tactics for hidden bonds and laundered money that goes through these courts.

These are not courts of justice! They are all corporations , folks!

YES! CPS, AKA Child Predator Services, is also a CORPORATION , AND NOT A VALID FEDERAL AGENCY!

IT’S A CROWN CORPORATION FROM THE CITY OF LONDON!

I am sure many are not aware that! Family Court and Children’s Courts are quite literally an apparatus used to steal children, rape, and deplete families of their funds, as well as divide families!

These courts have a practice of taking children —I want you to know— from normal, hard-working, fit parents like myself…

… and giving children to abusers. Pedophiles. Pedophile rings. And group homes, where most children are molested. As well as foster care homes, where children are trafficked, re-homed, and abused in vicious cycles.

Then they end up going missing, altogether! No one knows where they go!

To keep their “crimes” upon the court going, they use “false accusations” and take good and innocent parents by unscrupulous methods by investigators and prosecutors.

All while destroying children.

It’s full of RICO RACKETEERING , is what this is, folks, by these Clown Courts!

These prosecutors are criminals in their actions against fit parents, to “prove their case” for the State. The judges are complicit and facilitate courts of no due process — not allowing the defendants to put on their case!

Let’s all not forget the underworld law enforcement shall we, who are really just working for the Corporations as “brotherhood members” and “corporate enforcers”.

They don’t follow any Constitutional law, but rather, deliberately strip good parents of their civil liberties through crippling lawfare and lawlessness!

These corrupt, “bad actor” officials, along with CPS, violate the law to enforce the law, because they are not common law courts of justice, is why!

They are corporations running as businesses, of which there are no laws to uphold!

I bet that’s an eye-opener, isn’t it!?

During the first 100 days of this Administration, there’s been amazing things — I have to say, President Trump, some amazing things.

But what about the untold numbers of missing children? Any arrests for Human Health Services Agency? Because I want you to know, that is who did the black market adoption of my child, who is involved in this blackrobe judiciary.

DEMAND THE PROSECUTION OF ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS! AND ALL THOSE I JUST MENTIONED! PLEASE! (Applause!)

LET’S DO THAT! LET’S SEE THAT HAPPEN! TAKE ACTION, FOLKS!

And I want to say again,

“Where is Jonah Rief?”

If you agree the top priority should be for American children, not that the immigrant children aren’t important — THEY ARE — then we MUST appoint a fulltime, anti-trafficking Czar like Dottie Laster, someone like that who’s taken down child rings for twenty years.

And then I ask you again… AGAIN!

“Where is Jonah Rief?”

Also, Where are the Rivera Children? Where are all the children who were taken the same way? We all need to ask, and take action!

Let’s Go Find Them! Let’s Get Them Back!

We need to also expose MEDICAL KIDNAPPING, and demand the release of Izzy Rivera, along with his family, via CPS with SHOUTING THE SLOGAN, FOLKS,

“WHERE IS JONAH RIEF?”

“WHERE IS IZZY RIVERA?”

“WHERE ARE ALL THE CHILDREN TAKEN BY CPS THE SAME WAY, VIA THE CRIMINAL ORGANIZATION?”

Demand justice also, for the murder of Georgia Senator Nancy Schaeffer, and her husband, for exposing CPS!

Here is Nancy’s Story:

Again, it’s the slogan, folks,

“WHERE IS JONAH RIEF?”

If you have the guts and fortitude to confront SRA and “what they do secretly in the black robe societies”, like what they did with a screwdriver to my son, Jonah, then SHOUT,

“WHERE IS JONAH RIEF?”

RELEASE THE RIVERA CHILDREN AND ALL THOSE TAKEN, AGAIN, THE SAME WAY!

If you want to see every detestable judge of injustice behind bars, then shout,

“WHERE IS JONAH RIEF?” AND JOIN AMERICAN MADE ACTION AND THIS NEW COALITION NOW!

Become a True Protector of Children who support the Death Penalty by Firing Squad — I know it sounds extreme — for convicted traffickers and pedophiles!

FIGHT, SHOUTING:

“WHERE IS JONAH REIF?”

By the way, they are enacting these laws in Idaho, right now!

Public exposure is the light of day! This evil will be stopped in its tracks once “We the People” TAKE ACTION with AmericanMadeAction!

Jonah is the key and the link to bring in a multitude of captive children that are in really high levels, folks!

For the love of God, STAND FIRM TO RESTORE OUR REPUBLIC!

ONE NATION UNDER GOD, FOR WHICH IT IS SUPPOSED TO STAND!

I want you to know — this I pray to Jesus Christ — and one more thing:

I do not consent to contract with any of this black robe judiciary! And I want you to know, it’s very, very important that I also come in agreement with Ann, Maureen, today, in TAKING ACTION!

LET’S ALL DO THE SAME THING!

Thank you very much!

Kamala Harris, “Where is Jonah Reif?”

See article HERE.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Tammy is one of the bravest women ever. Her faith in God is clearly strong, and it has carried her through over a decade of trials and tribulations that few of us can imagine.

I cannot imagine losing my child to trafficking, but it is so important for us to think on these things, know about them, expose them, and keep the awareness in front of the public!

It is the PUBLIC OUTCRY that defends us! It is the SOCIAL MEDIA voices that cry in unison, with voices that MUST BE HEARD!

WE need to break more hearts, bring more people to prayer on their knees, and SCREAM TO GET THE CHILD TRAFFICKING PROBLEM ADDRESSED!

YES, there are recent arrests, 205 just a day ago! YES, 115 children were rescued, BUT HOW MANY HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS MORE ARE THERE?

And see the Link to Tammy’s GiveSendGo — it’s pitifully small.: https://www.givesendgo.com/Where-is-Jonah-Rief

Let Us Pray

Holy Father,

We lift up Jonah Rief and Tammy. Give them Your Heavenly protection and safety, and cover them with Your Holy Spirit. Surround them with a legion of Your Angels, Holy God, WE BESEECH YOU!

BRING JONAH HOME, DEAR LORD GOD OF ALL THE HEAVENS AND EARTH! Inch him closer, day by day, until that glorious day when mother and son unite! We pray for this fruition, Dear Almighty God of ALL THE AGES!

And we call upon the evil that resides in and around all child traffickers, Holy Majesty. We BIND THIS EVIL AND COMMAND IT TO LEAVE! IT HAS NO JURISDICTION OVER JONAH OR ANY OF THE MISSING CHILDREN!

Bless Tammy and all mothers, that they find the peace which surpasses all understanding. Bring their prayers of intercession into Your realm, and may they reside in Your heart, OH LORD!

Let them know that the DNA of their sons and daughters still resides in their blood and brain. Give them the assurance that their spiritual connection is the most powerful bond in the world, HOLY GOD!

YOU ARE HERE, MOVING IN OUR MIDST! YOU WORK IN OUR HEARTS, OUR SOULS, AND IN THE PLACE WHERE OUR CHILDREN LIE. RIGHT NOW, YOU ARE THE LIGHT IN THE DARKNESS! RIGHT NOW, YOU ARE THE ONE THAT CAN FIND A WAY! YOU ARE THE GREATEST MAJESTY, THE MIRACLE-WORKER! YOU TURN LIVES AROUND, YOU MAKE ALL THINGS NEW!

THERE IS NONE LIKE YOU! ONLY YOU ARE THE GREAT I AM, THE PROMISE KEEPER, THE MIRACLE WORKER, THE WAY WHEN THERE SEEMS TO BE NO WAY!

BRING MIRACLES TO THESE CHILDREN, LORD, AND BRING JONAH HOME!

We pray all of this in the MIGHTY NAME ABOVE ALL NAMES, that of Jesus Christ, Our Emmanuel, Our Savior!

Amen!

Leave a comment