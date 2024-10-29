The intentions behind using the “antiviral”Remdesivir have now crossed another path: that of experimentation on active U.S. military personnel.

A whistleblower who goes by “Daniel LeMay” has produced “Remdesivir Papers”, a 27-page document that is shown below, in ‘References’.

A military whistleblower has dropped the goods on the so-called "Remdesivir Papers," which show that hundreds of people became seriously injured or died as a result of taking the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) antiviral drug in clinical trials.

Not only were the participants who were given remdesivir in trials not provided with proper informed consent beforehand, but the methodologies used to test the drug in servicemen were also skewed.

The whistleblower, who chose the pseudonym "Daniel LeMay," worked with J.M. Phelps to put together all the known information about remdesivir and what it really does to people's bodies.

"Are U.S. military treatment facilities and others hiding, or manipulating, the deadly results of clinical trials and more surrounding the controversial drug purported to be a treatment for COVID-19?" the paper asks.

Watch below as Brad Miller of "Defender In-Depth" talks with Michael Nevradakis, PhD, about the contents of the Remdesivir Papers:

Hydroxychloroquine is better than remdesivir

It has technically been known since the start of the COVID lockdowns back in March 2020 that remdesivir is a problem drug that does not work as claimed. The company that produces it, Gilead Sciences Inc., was headed up by the infamous Donald Rumsfeld, who worked as Secretary of Defense under George W. Bush.

During the time when Gilead was pushing remdesivir through Tony Fauci, Donald Trump and others were talking about hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), which is safer and more effective at treating COVID than remdesivir. The problem is remdesivir was designed to be a money-maker while HCQ is an inexpensive, generic medication with no profit incentive.

All that time, there was a battle happening between one side pushing remdesivir and the other side suggesting HCQ and other safer and more effective remedies.

"The campaign against HCQ was carried out through slanderous political statements, media smears, not to mention an authoritative peer-reviewed 'evaluation' published on May 22 by The Lancet, which was based on fake figures and test trials," the Remdesivir Papers explain.

"The study was allegedly based on data analysis of 96,032 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 between Dec 20, 2019, and April 14, 2020 from 671 hospitals worldwide. The database had been fabricated. The objective was to kill the hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) cure on behalf of Big Pharma."

That article in The Lancet was eventually retracted, and the media casually dismissed its claims. However, nothing changed: remdesivir was still pushed on the masses while HCQ was systematically suppressed, resulting in many needless injuries and deaths from COVID.

It turns out that Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School were behind the now-retracted Lancet paper, though the media did its best to suppress that as well. Harvard Prof. Mandeep Mehra issued the following statement after being exposed for faking the data used in the study:

"I have always performed my research in accordance with the highest ethical and professional guidelines. However, we can never forget the responsibility we have as researchers to scrupulously ensure that we rely on data sources that adhere to our high standards."

"It is now clear to me that in my hope to contribute this research during a time of great need, I did not do enough to ensure that the data source was appropriate for this use. For that, and for all the disruptions – both directly and indirectly – I am truly sorry."

The story goes much deeper than this, but suffice it to say that remdesivir was a scam all along. Those who pushed it thought they could profit big while suppressing things like HCQ that actually work, but their plans were foiled, at least in part, now that the deadly truth about remdesivir is widely known.

