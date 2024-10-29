Whistleblower Daniel LeMay Shares "Remdesivir Papers", Military Research on DOD-Affiliated Personnel Causing Military Disabilities and Deaths from Remdesivir
Test Methods were Skewed, Research Papers Retracted, Harvard Research Staff Apology Issued, Much Damage Done. Includes 27-page Document.
The intentions behind using the “antiviral”Remdesivir have now crossed another path: that of experimentation on active U.S. military personnel.
A whistleblower who goes by “Daniel LeMay” has produced “Remdesivir Papers”, a 27-page document that is shown below, in ‘References’.
A military whistleblower has dropped the goods on the so-called "Remdesivir Papers," which show that hundreds of people became seriously injured or died as a result of taking the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) antiviral drug in clinical trials.
Not only were the participants who were given remdesivir in trials not provided with proper informed consent beforehand, but the methodologies used to test the drug in servicemen were also skewed.
The whistleblower, who chose the pseudonym "Daniel LeMay," worked with J.M. Phelps to put together all the known information about remdesivir and what it really does to people's bodies.
"Are U.S. military treatment facilities and others hiding, or manipulating, the deadly results of clinical trials and more surrounding the controversial drug purported to be a treatment for COVID-19?" the paper asks.
Watch below as Brad Miller of "Defender In-Depth" talks with Michael Nevradakis, PhD, about the contents of the Remdesivir Papers:
(The Video is Not Downloadable)
(Related: Did you know that getting jabbed for COVID results in a 37 percent drop in life expectancy?)
Hydroxychloroquine is better than remdesivir
It has technically been known since the start of the COVID lockdowns back in March 2020 that remdesivir is a problem drug that does not work as claimed. The company that produces it, Gilead Sciences Inc., was headed up by the infamous Donald Rumsfeld, who worked as Secretary of Defense under George W. Bush.
During the time when Gilead was pushing remdesivir through Tony Fauci, Donald Trump and others were talking about hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), which is safer and more effective at treating COVID than remdesivir. The problem is remdesivir was designed to be a money-maker while HCQ is an inexpensive, generic medication with no profit incentive.
All that time, there was a battle happening between one side pushing remdesivir and the other side suggesting HCQ and other safer and more effective remedies.
"The campaign against HCQ was carried out through slanderous political statements, media smears, not to mention an authoritative peer-reviewed 'evaluation' published on May 22 by The Lancet, which was based on fake figures and test trials," the Remdesivir Papers explain.
"The study was allegedly based on data analysis of 96,032 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 between Dec 20, 2019, and April 14, 2020 from 671 hospitals worldwide. The database had been fabricated. The objective was to kill the hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) cure on behalf of Big Pharma."
That article in The Lancet was eventually retracted, and the media casually dismissed its claims. However, nothing changed: remdesivir was still pushed on the masses while HCQ was systematically suppressed, resulting in many needless injuries and deaths from COVID.
It turns out that Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School were behind the now-retracted Lancet paper, though the media did its best to suppress that as well. Harvard Prof. Mandeep Mehra issued the following statement after being exposed for faking the data used in the study:
"I have always performed my research in accordance with the highest ethical and professional guidelines. However, we can never forget the responsibility we have as researchers to scrupulously ensure that we rely on data sources that adhere to our high standards."
"It is now clear to me that in my hope to contribute this research during a time of great need, I did not do enough to ensure that the data source was appropriate for this use. For that, and for all the disruptions – both directly and indirectly – I am truly sorry."
The story goes much deeper than this, but suffice it to say that remdesivir was a scam all along. Those who pushed it thought they could profit big while suppressing things like HCQ that actually work, but their plans were foiled, at least in part, now that the deadly truth about remdesivir is widely known.
Source: https://www.newstarget.com/2024-10-25-remdesivir-papers-fauci-covid-drug-killed-military.html
The Clinical Trial
On the very bottom of the last page of the Remdesivir Papers, the link to the government trial is posted:
https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT04302766
Study Overview
Brief Summary
Disease caused by 2019 Novel Coronavirus also known as severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)
Detailed Description
The treatment of communicable Novel Coronavirus (CODIV-19) of 2019 with Remdesivir (RDV; GS-5734™) also known as severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)
Official Title
Intermediate-Size Patient Population Expanded Access Treatment Protocol for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Remdesivir (RDV; GS-5734™)
Contacts and Locations
This section provides the contact details for those conducting the study, and information on where this study is being conducted.
This study has 22 locations
United States
California Locations
San Diego, California, United States, 92134-5000
Naval Medical Center San Diego
Florida Locations
Jacksonville, Florida, United States, 32214-5005
Georgia Locations
Fort Benning, Georgia, United States, 31905
Benning Martin Army Community Hospital
Fort Gordon, Georgia, United States, 30905-5741
Eisenhower Army Medical Center
Hawaii Locations
Tripler AMC, Hawaii, United States, 96859-5000
Kentucky Locations
Fort Campbell North, Kentucky, United States, 42223-5318
Blanchfield Army Community Hospital
Maryland Locations
Bethesda, Maryland, United States, 20889-0001
Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
North Carolina Locations
Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, United States, 28547-2538
Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune
Fort Bragg, North Carolina, United States, 28310-7324
Texas Locations
El Paso, Texas, United States, 79920-5001
William Beaumont Army Medical Center
Fort Hood, Texas, United States, 76544-5095
Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center
Fort Sam Houston, Texas, United States, 78234-4504
Virginia Locations
Portsmouth, Virginia, United States, 23708-2197
Naval Medical Center Portsmouth
Washington Locations
Tacoma, Washington, United States, 98431-0001
Afghanistan
NATO Role 3 Multinational Medical Unit Kandahar Air Field
Djibouti
Germany
APO Ae Locations
Landstuhl, APO Ae, Germany, 09180
Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
Guam
Iraq
Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center
Japan
Kuwait
US Military Hospital Kuwait 411th Hospital Center
Participation Criteria
Researchers look for people who fit a certain description, called eligibility criteria. Some examples of these criteria are a person's general health condition or prior treatments.
For general information about clinical research, read Learn About Studies.
Eligibility Criteria
Description
Inclusion Criteria:
DoD-affiliated personnel as defined in DoDI 6200.02, which includes emergency-essential civilian employees and/or contractor personnel accompanying the Armed Forces who are subject to the same health risk as military personnel
Have a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis with moderate to severe disease presentation as determined by the principal investigator
Patient or legally authorized representative (LAR) provides written informed consent, except as noted in 21 CFR 50.23
Understands and agrees to comply with planned study procedures
Available for clinical follow-up for duration of the treatment and follow-up period
Woman of childbearing potential must
Have a negative pregnancy test within 24 hours before starting treatment
Agree not to become pregnant during treatment and for 1 months after receiving remdesivir (Treatment will be a maximum of 10 doses given over a 10-day interval)
Use at least 2 reliable forms of effective contraception, including 1 barrier method, during treatment and for 1 month after the treatment period
Exclusion Criteria:
ALT/AST ≥ 5 times the upper limit of normal
Stage 4 severe kidney disease or requiring dialysis (i.e. eGFR <30)
Anticipated transfer to another hospital that is not a study site within 72 hours
Allergy to any components of the study medication [GS-5734, sulfobutylether β-cyclodextrin sodium (SBECD) and hydrochloric acid and/or sodium hydroxide]
Concomitant antiviral therapy (lopinavir/ritonavir [Kaletra])
Pregnant or nursing
Ages Eligible for Study
(Child, Adult, Older Adult )
Sexes Eligible for Study
All
Interventions
Intervention/Treatment Drug: Remdesivir
Remdesivir (RDV,GS-5734) is a monophosphoramidate prodrug of an adenosine analog with potent activity against an array of RNA virus families including Filoviridae, Paramyxoviridae, Pneumoviridae, and Orthocoronavirinae, through the targeting of the viral RNA dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp).
Other Names:
GS-5734
Collaborators and Investigators
This is where you will find people and organizations involved with this study.
Sponsor
U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command
Study Record Dates
These dates track the progress of study record and summary results submissions to ClinicalTrials.gov. Study records and reported results are reviewed by the National Library of Medicine (NLM) to make sure they meet specific quality control standards before being posted on the public website.
Study Registration Dates
First Submitted
2020-03-02
First Submitted that Met QC Criteria
2020-03-06
First Posted
2020-03-10
Study Record Updates
Last Update Submitted that met QC Criteria
2022-02-15
Last Update Posted
2022-02-17
Last Verified: 2022-02
Informed Consent Form
11 pages. Would you have signed this? In March of 2020?
Read it first and then we can review it. Note sections that you might question.
Informed Consent Problems
The first Table doesn't list the risks of organ failure or death.
The paragraph under the Table briefly discusses death as a risk, without stating that in the Ebola trial, more people died on Remdesivir - hence, the study was stopped.
Anywhere from 5-10 days treatment could ensue, but there is no explanation about how that is determined: do we pick a number out of a hat?
They state Remdesivir may not work as well if taken together with chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine. How odd!
Most disturbingly, two doctors can bypass informed consent, cite incompetence, bypass the next of kin, and give Remdesivir.
They didn't even offer ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine, let alone vitamin D, C, quercetin, zinc, melatonin, curcumin, doxycycline, ECGC, or green tea. They didn't even study them.
Instead, they just let the research subjects get injured by Remdesivir, or even die from it.
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
My husband was 67 and used the VA for his medical care. When he got Covid pneumonia I expected the VA to treat him for pneumonia and release him. Instead they loaded him up with remdesivir and didn’t treat the pneumonia for 5 days. He wound up dying there 2 weeks after being admitted