The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Timothy Tobin's avatar
Timothy Tobin
3h

Surprising…? No in the least. Horrifying? ABSOLUTELY! ! !

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Margaret Aranda
Will's avatar
Will
1h

Absolutely disgusting and evil.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Margaret Aranda
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture