We know that there are problems in ERs, Hospitals, and SurgiCenters. But this one is a bit of a new one, because this Nurse Whistleblower says they inject you with a Covid vaccine while you are under anesthesia IN AN OUTPATIENT SURGI-CENTER.

To be clear, any surgery done in a Surgi-Center would allow you to go home, usually on the same day.

The Tweet

The Article

Under this new classification, patients could be injected with vaccines and other biological products without their explicit consent — even while unconscious under anesthesia. According to the insider, new hospital and surgical consent forms now refer to a category called Biologics/Biogenics — a vague umbrella term that includes a wide range of substances and medical treatments containing living organisms or their byproducts. What does that include? The U.S. FDA’s own list of approved Biologics/Biogenics covers: Vaccines

Gene therapy

Monoclonal antibodies

Whole blood and blood plasma

Blood platelets and red blood cells

Stem cells and T-cells

Growth factors

Allergenics and antitoxins

Recombinant proteins

Hormone replacement therapies (HRT)

Immunotherapies

Botox In short, signing a consent form authorizing “Biologics/Biogenics” may give medical staff the legal right to inject or infuse you with any of these products — at their discretion. Watch: Vaccination Without Knowledge or Consent The whistleblower warns that the danger lies in how these new forms are written. Patients and guardians may believe they are signing standard medical consent documents — but the language now allows for broad authorization of all biological agents, including vaccines. That means if a doctor or nurse deems it “necessary” — for example, during flu or pneumonia season — you could receive a vaccine injection without being asked or informed. And if you are under anesthesia, you have no ability to object. “Once you sign, you’ve essentially given permission for whatever they decide you ‘need,’” the whistleblower said. “If you’re asleep on the operating table, you won’t even know what’s being put into your body.” The Disappearing Language of ‘Vaccine’ This change isn’t accidental. The whistleblower alleges that the shift in terminology — from “vaccine” to “biologic” — was designed to confuse patients and bypass informed consent. By using technical regulatory language, the average person no longer realizes they are authorizing the administration of vaccines and other experimental biological materials. Your Right to Refuse Experts in medical ethics have long warned that true informed consent means clear disclosure of what’s being done, why it’s being done, and the risks involved. Yet under this new framework, consent has become hidden inside legal jargon. Patients are now being urged to carefully read every word of hospital and clinic consent forms. If you see the terms “Biologics” or “Biogenics” anywhere in the document, it may authorize the use of vaccines, gene therapies, or other living-organism-based treatments. You have the right to refuse these authorizations in writing. Clearly state: “I do not consent to the administration of Biologics or Biogenics.”

Obtain a hard copy of your signed refusal (especially if it was completed electronically on a tablet).

Verbally remind medical staff that you do not consent to any injections or infusions of that kind. A Call for Vigilance While bodily autonomy and informed consent are supposed to be fundamental human rights, the whistleblower warns that we no longer live in a world where those rights are guaranteed. Every patient, parent, and caregiver must become their own advocate — scrutinizing every form and every line of fine print. Because once you sign, you may be giving away the most sacred right you have — control over your own body. Article: HERE .

P.S. I have discussed this, plus posted this video on Twitter/X in June, but they censor my posts.

Note I had only 421 Views, versus 147,000 on the first tweet.

The Video

“Biologics” and “Biogenics” Classifications

Biologics Classification:

Biologics are living or functional human, animal, or cellular components, collected from donors or animals, minimally manipulated, and used therapeutically without synthetic equivalents. By definition, they are “impure”.

How Biologics Differ from Drugs

Regulatory Definitions

Special Cases

Biologics and Biogenics

These terms are used interchangeably. A “biologic” is the official FDA/EMA term (preferred in regulation writings). A “biogenic” is an informal/synonymous term that is sometimes used interchangeably. Here are examples:

Vaccines: Came from babies who were murdered, the most common reason for a religious exemption; they use the HEK293 cell line—derived from human embryonic (fetal) kidney cells in the 1970s—is also used to make gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies. They are complex antigens from live/attenuated pathogens or recombinant cells, and have no synthetic substitute. Examples: mRNA COVID vaccines, MMR, and HPV. Gene therapy: Used to correct defects at the molecular level for therapeutic purposes; comes from the HEK293 cell line. They are viral vectors or nucleic acids made in living cells (e.g., HEK293).

Examples include FDA-approved therapies like: Zolgensma (for spinal muscular atrophy): Uses HEK293 for AAV9 vector production.

Luxturna (for inherited retinal dystrophy): Relies on HEK293-derived vectors.

Glybera (for lipoprotein lipase deficiency): Produced via HEK293. Monoclonal antibodies (mAb): Come from the same fetal cell line as vaccines. Most who want a religious exemption for a vaccine would also opt out of mAbs and gene therapy. Examples include: The mAb infusions used for Covid .

Anti-EBOV mAb13C6 (Ebola therapy), developed in stable HEK293T clones.

NUWIQ (recombinant factor VIII, antibody-like biologic), produced in HEK293F cells.

Research-scale mAbs (e.g., anti-PD1), optimized in HEK293 for high yields up to 140 mg/L. Whole Blood, Blood Plasma, and Cryoprecipitate: Derived from human donors, whole blood and the watery component that cells float in are biologics as they are processed minimally and contain complex proteins/antibodies that cannot be fully characterized or synthesized chemically. Blood Platelets and Red Blood Cells: They are living human cellular components collected from donors, minimally manipulated, and used therapeutically with no synthetic equivalent. Platelets are recombinant or plasma-derived proteins for hemophilia. Examples: Factor VIII, Factor IX, FEIBA. Stem cells and T-cells: They are living human cells, collected from donors or patients, minimally to significantly manipulated (e.g., expansion, differentiation), and used therapeutically with no synthetic substitute. Stem cells, for example, can come from your own body fat, bone marrow, or the umbicial cord of a newborn baby. Growth Factors: They are proteins derived from living cells, produced by recombinant biotechnology, are complex and sensitive to structure, and used therapeutically with no synthetic equivalent. Examples include: EPO, G-CSF, and PDGF. Allergenics and Antitoxins: Allergenics are biologics because they are natural extracts from living sources (e.g., pollen, venom), complex and variable, and are used to diagnose/treat allergies with no synthetic equivalent. Examples include: ragweed pollen, cat dander, bee venom. Antitoxins are biologics because they are antibodies from immunized animals/humans, complex proteins neutralizing toxins, produced biologically, with no synthetic substitute. Examples are: diphtheria antitoxin, botulinum antitoxin, and tetanus antitoxin. Recombinant proteins: Are biologics because they are complex proteins produced in living cells via recombinant DNA, sensitive to structure/process, and used therapeutically with no synthetic equivalent. Examples: insulin, erythropoietin, and interferon. Hormone Replacement Therapies (HRT): Are recombinant proteins from living cells, complex and glycosylated, used to replace deficient hormones with no synthetic equivalent. Examples are: recombinant FSH, HGH, and parathyroid hormone. All forms of testosterone, estrogen, and progesterone are synthetic and not biologic. Immunotherapies: These are usually recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies, or engineered cells from living systems, complex and process-dependent, and are used to modulate immunity with no synthetic equivalent. Examples include: pembrolizumab, CAR-T, and IL-2. Botox: It is a complex protein toxin produced by Clostridium botulinum in living bacteria, purified biologically, and used therapeutically with no synthetic equivalent.

Ethical Concerns

Beyond the actual product itself, the source becomes an ethical problem, based on these issues:

The Solution

Not to fret!

The I Do Not Consent Form, found at IdoNotConsentForm.com is the answer that prevents such interventions. It specifically lists ‘I DO NOT CONSENT to ‘vaccines’ and blood transfusions, antivirals, and additional items.

Because some of you may want the other therapies, there is no detailed language on insulin or monoclonal antibodies.

If you don’t want any biologics, simply write it in and then initial it.

UPDATED I Do Not Consent Form

Please note there is now a form (pick your State) to assign your legal Medical Power of Attorney who makes decisions for you, should you be unable to do it for yourself. We also updated it to include, ‘No Tylenol’.

This makes a total of 4 Forms:

1. The I Do Not Consent Form: Stands Alone for When You are Competent

2. The Medical Power of Attorney (By State): Designates One Person to Make Decisions For You, Should You be Incompetent

3. Directives (By State): Designates YOUR DECISIONS should You Be Incompetent

4. Addendum to Your Advance Directives: REFUSAL TO DONATE YOUR ORGANS

Link to Page: HERE.

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Maybe they have been doing this for some time… we don’t know when the video was made, but it was definitely post-Covid.

Who would give a shot in the Operating Room?

Not the anesthesiologist, although these days, you never know. Usually, it is a nurse who gives vaccines, not anesthesiologists, who may refuse to do it.

But honestly, the anesthesiologist is there to be YOUR ADVOCATE and I would never, in good conscience, allow anyone to do such a thing to you while you are under anesthesia! It’s simply immoral, sneaky, and evil.

It leads me to ask,

WHAT ELSE ARE THEY DOING?

I don’t know, but I hope to never see a hospital or an anesthesiologist again, unless I’m visiting someone else or asking questions.

Don’t get me started on how evil hospitals are… and know that we have protection with the I Do Not Consent Form and an Advocate (hopefully, a tall, big-voiced one) at the bedside. You need both, so be sure to talk to your Medical Power of Attorney.

Let Us Pray

Dear Heavenly Father,

I am so grateful for You! Not for what You do, what You give me, but for WHO YOU ARE! MY WORDS FALL SHORT AT EXPRESSING MY LOVE FOR YOU AND MY GRATITUDE FOR ALL YOU ARE!

DEAR LORD! BLESS ME WITH BREATH, A VOICE THAT PRAISES YOU, AND EARS TO HEAR YOUR VOICE!

YOU ARE AMAZING! YOU ARE ALL THAT I NEED!

ALL THE SUFFERING, THE LONELINESS, THE UNHAPPINESS, THE DEPRESSION, THE ANXIETY THAT TRIES TO COME UPON ME, LORD, I GIVE IT TO YOU!

Let me carry any suffering as Christ carried His Cross, LORD GOD, ALMIGHTY!

In the Name of Jesus!

Amen!

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading The Rebel Patient™! This post is public, FREE, and without a (censoring) paywall — so feel free to share it! Share

Source of Charts: Grok.