At yesterday's hearing, Kimberly Cheatle, Director of the U.S. Secret Service, denied knowledge of a security briefing prior to the Trump rally shooting, as well as knowledge of a second shooter on the water tower. For this, she was called a liar who committed perjury.

The Hot Tin Roof

In a nice change of events, a legitimate Whistleblower stepped forward to shed light on what really happened on that AGR building rooftop.

It appears that someone was assigned to physically man the roof, but they abandoned their position - without a replacement - because the roof was “too hot”.

Now Sen. Josh Hawkey wants answers to how an officer(s) was pulled from his station on the roof.

Now it's a hot, slanted roof!

