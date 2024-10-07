Mayorkas’ Announcement Started It

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency can meet immediate needs but does not have enough funding to make it through the hurricane season, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told reporters Wednesday. The agency is being stretched as it works with states to assess damage from Hurricane Helene and delivers meals, water, generators and other critical supplies. The storm struck Florida last week, then plowed through several states in the Southeast, flooding towns and killing more than 160 people. Mayorkas was not specific about how much additional money the agency may need, but his remarks on Air Force One underscored concerns voiced by President Joe Biden and some lawmakers earlier this week that Congress may need to pass a supplemental spending bill this fall to help states with recovery efforts. “We are meeting the immediate needs with the money that we have. We are expecting another hurricane hitting,” Mayorkas said. “FEMA does not have the funds to make it through the season.” Source: https://apnews.com/article/hurricane-helene-congress-fema-funding-5be4f18e00ce2b509d6830410cf2c1cb

American Responses

INCOMPETENCE ON FEMA PREPAREDNESS FOR HURRICANES

Source: https://x.com/Bubblebathgirl/status/1842012421633843597

FEMA FUNDING IMMIGRANT SHELTERS

Source: https://x.com/mazemoore/status/1842209731428978952

Source: https://x.com/MithaLaw/status/1841990908361015552

Videos Showing FEMA Funds Going to Shelter Immigrants

“… also available through FEMA’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program to eligible local governments and not-for-profit organizaitons upon request, to support humanitarian relief for migrants…”

MAYORKAS SHOPPING FOR DESIGNER CLOTHES WHILE AMERICANS ARE UNDER WATER

Source: https://x.com/PaulaFeese/status/1843218019474141402

FINANCIAL MISMANAGEMENT, PER WHISTLEBLOWER:

ABOVE: SHE AND EVERYONE SHE KNOWS HAVE BEEN DENIED THEIR $750 RESOURCE CHECK FROM FEMA FUNDS.

THE SENTIMENT: THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT IS NOT DOING ENOUGH

Source: https://x.com/floridanow1/status/1842643517149241708

IN SUMMARY

SOURCE: https://x.com/JohnLeFevre/status/1842619992858407193

…and

Source: https://x.com/SamJuneau/status/1842658896789315948

LET US PRAY

Glorious Father of All Creation in Heaven and Earth,

We repent of our sins, seek Your Face, and ask that you help all those who have suffered from Hurricane Helene - and those who are in the path of Hurricane Milton.

Guide them to safety, put your strongest angels around them, and shelter them from harm, we pray! Release your best rescuers to help those in need, and protect the women and children, the elders, and those needing special care. Help people eat and stay warm and dry, we pray!

All the simple things in life, Father God. Give them food, shelter, and water. We ask a special blessing on the rescuers and volunteers, that they are strengthened and their efforts are multiplied!

In the Mighty Name of Jesus we pray.

Amen.

