The Bill Gates-funded World Health Organization declared a monkeypox emergency.

This review of spread, prevention, transmission, symptoms and treatment options is for the benefit of being complete.

Do I think 99.9% of people in the world need to worry about catching monkeypox? No. Unless they put a spin on it and made it more virulent - but even in that case we know that GOD IS BIGGER!

Particle Spread

The official word is that the virus is spread upon contact with an infected person or animal, or contact their infected wounds, liquids, bedding, during intimacy like kissing, or sexual intercourse to include rectal sex.

Prevention

To those at high risk, awareness is key. If you're in contact with someone who has monkeypox, avoid contact with contaminated materials like bedding. Practice safe sex; use condoms. Wash your hands often.

I don't think anyone in the US has seen one case in their lives.

Symptoms

Symptoms vary, and not everyone gets everything.

The Tweet

Source: https://x.com/bgatesisapyscho/status/1823782203379319048?s=46

The Thread

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Anal sex. Do we need to wear masks on our butts? No, seriously, will they be pushing another vax on pregnant women and infants, too?

We see that the WHO has reached new levels. We need to get as far away as we possibly can from these people.

The elections are ramping things up, and we probably will continue to see more and more hype, distractions, and evil.

We must remember that as they get bold, WE MUST BE BOLDER!

And plan on things getting worse, I am sorry to say, because it has been predicted in the Book of Revelations.

We see evil is good, and good is evil. And we are not tossed with every wave! For we are founded upon a solid rock!

LET US PRAY

I rededicate myself to You. | Photo by Milada Vigerova on Unsplash

Lord God of All Majesty,

Father of my soul. Thank you for leading and guiding me in Your Ways, and for separating me to do Your work in these last days.

I don't know why You have chosen me to be here today, living my life during these times of uncertainty and evil. But I know that You brought me to where I am, and I see that.

I rededicate myself to You today. Lord God, Master of the Universe. Once again, take my heart and my soul. Purify them for Your work, cleanse them for Your purposes. In all ways, guide me through Your Holy Spirit.

Whatever lies ahead, I give my life to You. In all the uncertainty, I shall remain steadfast in my Salvation and eternity to be spent in Your presence.

No one shall ever separate me from Your love. Your light shines in my soul, Father, yet allow it to grow brighter as the world grows darker.

Use me as Your vessel. Take me where You want me to go. Open the doors that need to be opened, and close those that need to be closed. Sometimes, that means that a door may slam in my face! Let me learn how to better turn my back and shake the sand from my feet.

I ask all this in the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

