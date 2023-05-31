Warning: Images may lead to nausea and/or vomiting. The sensitive may find disturbing images and information.

In 30 hours, this tweet has 2.2 million views ~ it got people voting for “the most fu*cked up satanic Hollywood star out there”:

The Nine Circles of Hell: these are not Biblical. They are from Dante’s 14th century

Below: Video showing Ricky Schroeder as an adult. He describes how as a child actor, he was forced to watch as someone popped in a VHR video of a satanic ritual with people wearing robes. The women stripped nude, they were covered with blood, and had sex with one another.

For some reason, he was given the tape. He took it to authorities, who did nothing but tell him to take it back. So he did. But it solved nothing.

He ends by stating the very authorities are captured by the satanic cult - he doesn't fear them and states that he only fears Jesus:

A shot from the video, with 1.4 million views:

I so much appreciate not only that Mr. Schroder made this video in spite of possible satanic retribution, but that someone balanced the disgusting image in the original tweet by shining light on to the subject.

Above: The vomiter is reportedly an “artist” who vomits onto medium instead of drawing images. https://nypost.com/2023/02/10/clip-of-woman-making-herself-vomit-on-lady-gaga-resurfaces-societal-decay/

Below: The conversation continues.

Someone offered this as a video of the event from which the first tweet was taken, found on the link below, and as screen shots:

https://twitter.com/kova2066/status/1663282710406914056?s=46

Finally, someone posts a video commenting on the event and naming more Hollywood names:

https://twitter.com/kova2066/status/1663651833854967808?s=46

Above: To be clear, the above video shows the body in the white box is actually breathing ~ it is absolutely not a cake. The interviewee states Madonna took a spoon of honey out of the body box (presumably the fluid surrounding the body) and put it between her crotch.

And finally, someone offered a video where a man asks Madonna for her single most contribution to pop culture:

Above: Her answer. Below: His response:

WHAT I REALLY THINK

This post is my way of exposing the darkness that is kept in secret, yet is moving into the public arena.

Those things that were in hiding are now coming out into the open, multiplying their effects, and leading to a more and more corrupt and perverse society.

We need to keep exposing the darkness and bringing it back into the light.

No one said it would be easy.

But someone has to do it. For now, that person is me.

If you decide to join me in exposing this perverse world, let me know how I can support you.

