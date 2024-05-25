WHO TREATY NEGOTIATIONS GET AN "F" for Failure to Reach An Agreement
It's Not Over and James Roguski Agrees that We Must Stick Together and Keep Fighting Back To #ExitTheWHO
This is my email from Jim’sSibstack at JamesRoguski.Substack.com. It shows that we should exercise great restraint at stopping to celebrate too much:
“One battle appears to have been won (for now). The war for our health freedom continues. This is not a sprint, this is a marathon.”
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. Or just buy me a ☕️ LOVELY cup of coffee ☕️
James Roguski’s Newsletter
Emphases are mine.
Source: https://JamesRoguski.Substack.com
The final meeting of the 9th meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body was held on Friday May 24, 2024. The live stream of the 9th meeting of the INB has just ended.
After a short delay, the recording of the meeting should be available here:
https://apps.who.int/gb/inb/e/e_inb-9-resumed-session.html
No official documents have been published.
Also, there is no word yet on the proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations.
They have failed to reach an agreement, but they have not yet given up.
Now is the time to work even harder!
James Roguski
The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.
If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.
JamesRoguski.substack.com/about
JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive
310-619-3055
All content is free to all readers.
All support is deeply appreciated.
One of Jim’s first subscriber comments sums it up quite nicely:
No one, in my opinion, has done more to stop the WHO than Jim. All gratitude!
Enjoy your Memorial Day Weekend
And to our military,
“Thank you for your sacrifice.”
Let's 🇺🇸 keep America strong 💪! Keep fighting for 🙌 what is right! Never stop shining the light ☀️ on the darkness!