South Carolina Woman Getting Evicted Goes on TikTok to Ask for Help
Disabled widow with no family, 2 cats needs a place to stay. @ShawnHendrix To The Rescue!
Let's pray that Shawn will find her in time, TODAY! And that he will post a video showing how he helped get her somewhere to live.
LET US PRAY
🙏
Holy God,
We pray for this woman. We ask You to bring her together with Shawn, dear Lord! Open the doors that need to be opened and close the doors that need to be closed!
Help Brant find her. May he get her in touch with Shawn TODAY, Lord God of All Creatures Great and Small, God of all miracles!
Pour out Your Divine Mercy and Strength upon her. May she get a plethora of help! Keep her cats safe and together with her, we pray!
In Jesus’ Name.
Amen.
🙏
Shawn’s Operation Rescue
Several Links to Donate; A Tax-Deductible Donation Receipt is Available Upon Request:
Dr Aranda, she’s in South Carolina per her words in the video. Not that it matters, she’s still a hurricane victim in need of help - just wanted to correct which state she’s in.
I am utterly bewildered as to why any authority would wish to evict this poor woman? What are FEMA doing? Someone should be helping her! I do hope for the best! I am in the UK and this goes on the whole time! Thank you for sharing her story! All the best, Fiona, UK