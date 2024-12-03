Source: https://x.com/theshawnhendrix/status/1863974158746448234?s=46

The Video

The Thread

Let's pray that Shawn will find her in time, TODAY! And that he will post a video showing how he helped get her somewhere to live.

LET US PRAY

🙏

Holy God,

We pray for this woman. We ask You to bring her together with Shawn, dear Lord! Open the doors that need to be opened and close the doors that need to be closed!

Help Brant find her. May he get her in touch with Shawn TODAY, Lord God of All Creatures Great and Small, God of all miracles!

Pour out Your Divine Mercy and Strength upon her. May she get a plethora of help! Keep her cats safe and together with her, we pray!

In Jesus’ Name.

Amen.

🙏

Shawn’s Operation Rescue

Several Links to Donate; A Tax-Deductible Donation Receipt is Available Upon Request:

Source: https://linktr.ee/theshawnhendrix

