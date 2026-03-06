ANNOUNCEMENT: TWITTER/X SPACE WITH RICK HILL

RICK’S WEBSITES: B17WORKS.COM AND OASISOFHOPE.COM

DATES :

PART 1 Saturday, March 7th; TIME: 10:30am PT / 12:30 pm CST | 1:30 pm EST

PART 2 = Saturday, March 21st; at TIME: 10:00am PT / 12:00 pm CST | 1:00 pm EST

The sad truth is that Big Med and Big Pharma keep winning—while families pay the price with their health.

And no one knows that better than 51‑year cancer survivor Rick Hill, who rejected the traditional American medical model and beat a terminal diagnosis without chemotherapy or radiation thanks to Oasis of Hope Hospital in Mexico.

Today, at 75 years old, Rick takes zero prescription medications and is a picture of vibrant health—outperforming people decades younger.

Rick is sounding the alarm about the traps built into modern American medicine and why—even now—children are being diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer. Something is deeply wrong in our so‑called “health care” system, and that’s the perfect place to begin your interview with Rick.

And Now Advanced Pancreatic Cancer Appears in Children!

Rick Hill says the cancer epidemic is accelerating—and the public is being left dangerously uninformed.

A disturbing trend is emerging in oncology: advanced pancreatic cancer—long considered one of the deadliest adult cancers—is now being diagnosed in children as young as 13.



WATCH: Oncologist discusses this new terrible phenomenon



This comes at a time when cancer is already touching nearly every American family. According to SEER data, the lifetime risk of developing cancer is now roughly 1 in 2 for men and 1 in 3 for women, underscoring how widespread the threat has become.

Amid this growing crisis, Rick Hill—one of the longest‑living documented survivors of advanced cancer at 51 years post‑diagnosis—has become a critical voice calling for public awareness, scientific transparency, and a broader understanding of treatment options beyond the conventional “cut, burn, poison” model.

WHY RICK HILL IS THE EXPERT

Rick Hill survived a cancer diagnosis that was considered terminal. His experience spans five decades of studying cancer biology, patient outcomes, and the evolution of both conventional and alternative therapies. He argues that the public is not being told the full story—especially about the science behind the body’s own ability to fight cancer.

A major part of that story traces back to Dr. John Beard , the Scottish embryologist who first proposed in 1906 that pancreatic enzymes are the body’s natural defense against cancer , and that enzyme therapy could suppress malignant growth. Beard’s work documented tumor regression in early case reports and laid the foundation for modern metabolic and enzyme‑based therapies.



WATCH: RICK HILL DISCUSSES DR. JOHN BEARDS GROUNDBREAKING WORK ON PANCREATIC ENZYMES





Today, as researchers uncover new mechanisms of pancreatic tumor development—including how cancer cells evade the immune system and adapt to treatment—Beard’s early theories are being revisited with fresh scientific interest.

Rick Hill believes this is exactly the moment to re‑examine what works, what doesn’t, and what patients are never told.



THE ALTERNATIVE TREATMENTS AUDIENCES ARE ASKING ABOUT

Rick can speak with clarity, personal authority, and scientific grounding on the full landscape of emerging and integrative cancer approaches, including:

Pancreatic Enzyme Therapy — rooted in Beard’s original research and modern metabolic oncology.

Vitamin B17 / Amygdalin — controversial but widely discussed in patient communities.

Low‑Dose Chemotherapy (Metronomic) — a gentler, immune‑supportive approach used in integrative clinics.

Immunotherapy — rapidly advancing and reshaping survival curves in several cancers.

Diet‑Based Metabolic Therapies — ketogenic, anti‑inflammatory, and plant‑forward protocols.

Harnessing the Body’s Own Killer Cells — NK‑cell–based strategies and immune‑priming research.

Mainstream institutions acknowledge that complementary approaches can help manage symptoms and improve quality of life, though they caution against replacing standard care without medical supervision.

Rick’s message is not anti‑medicine—it’s pro‑information.



WHY THIS STORY MATTERS NOW

A rising public health threat (pancreatic cancer’s increasing incidence and earlier onset).

A human face with extraordinary credibility (a 51‑year survivor).

A scientific angle that challenges assumptions (Beard’s enzyme theory and modern metabolic research).

A consumer‑driven demand for alternatives (integrative therapies gaining attention nationwide).



Rick Hill delivers all four.

Rick Hill - Cancer Survivor, Ambassador for Oasis of Hope Hospital, and Author

Rick Hill is a 51‑year cancer survivor whose story has become one of the most remarkable long‑term remission cases on record. Diagnosed in 1974 at the Mayo Clinic with Stage 3 Embryonal Cell Carcinoma and given little chance of survival, Rick refused to accept the narrow options available to him.

Instead, he traveled to Oasis of Hope Hospital in Mexico—then led by the pioneering Dr. Ernesto Contreras Sr.—where he followed an integrative program centered on Laetrile (B17), detoxification, nutritional therapy, and pancreatic enzymes.

Against all expectations, Rick overcame his cancer without chemotherapy or radiation .

More than five decades later, he remains cancer‑free. His experience has made him a sought‑after voice in patient advocacy, integrative oncology awareness, and the history of alternative cancer research. More information about his work can be found at B17Works.com.

Beyond his survival story, Rick built a career dedicated to helping others navigate the emotional and psychological terrain of serious illness.

He is the author of Too Young to Die and The Cancer Conundrum.

Rick Hill entered the jaws of death with stage three, high-grade embryonal cell carcinoma in 1914 at the Mayo Clinic, following eight hours of exploratory and staging surgeries. After investigating the benefits of B17, or Laetrile, Hill chose to leave Mayo Clinic without undergoing chemotherapy or radiation and spent a month at the Oasis of Hope in Tijuana. That was 50 years ago... This book recounts the story in vivid and humorous detail.

Rick has worked in counseling, patient education, and motivational speaking, often serving as a bridge between conventional medicine and integrative approaches. His life’s work reflects the same investigative spirit that saved him in 1974—a commitment to uncovering truth, empowering patients, and shining light on the options many never know they have.

BONUS: FREE RESOURCE FOR YOU

Rick is offering viewers a free copy of “World Without Cancer,”

by G. Edward Griffin available at MyWorldWithoutCancer.com —a resource that breaks down the science, the history, and the options patients are rarely told about.



Just go to MyWorldWithoutCancer.com to get

your free PDF copy.

Join us in this historic testimony of 5 DECADES of being cancer-free! No Twitter/X account necessary! Just click on Saturday at 10:30 am PST, close the first page (press ‘x’), then listen!

God Bless You! We are Fighting Cancer Together!

