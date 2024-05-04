Share

Addendum: I stand corrected by

that it is not a simple Senate majority, but

needed to officially oppose the WHO pandemic treaty. We have 49; that means we need just 18 more! All the more reason to email and call your Senators:)!

A Plan

As pointed out by

, there are 100 Senators. All 49 Republican Senators signed a May 1, 2024 letter to President Biden. We need just 18 more (from Democrats) to do the same, write the President, and keep our national sovereignty.

Please feel free to add any other action points that could be taken to get a message to our Senators. I am thinking we can make phone calls on Monday, so write down your Senator’s phone numbers from the Senate.gov Contact List.

1. Find Your Senators

Find your Senators by clicking on the top right button that says, “Find Your Senators”at this link: https://www.senate.gov/senators/.

Write down their email addresses and phone numbers for future reference (we should call them on Monday).

2. Thank the Republican Senators and Encourage Them to Reach Across the Aisle

Thank the Republicans for sending the May 1, 2024 letter to the President. Ask them to talk to the Democratic Senators.

Sample Letter to Republican Senators

Dear Senator, Thank you for signing the May 1, 2024 letter to President Biden. Your participation is greatly appreciated and brings a sense of urgency that is greatly needed to uphold American freedom. Your work is not done! I encourage you to keep discussing this with your colleagues across the aisle, in the hopes that we can get another letter sent by at least 18 Democratic Senators to keep our national sovereignty away from the WHO! Thank you and I will be talking to my family and friends about joining to also write you in support. Very Sincerely, Your Signature

3. Send a Letter to Democratic Senators

Start with the Democratic Senators in your state, and then do as many others as possible. I know it's tedious but they will be SURE to get the message that this is imperatively important to Americans!

Sample Letter to Democratic Senators

Dear Senator, I am aware you did not sign the May 1, 2024 letter to President Biden, and neither did any Democratic Senator. Your constituents have a grave sense of urgency that a similar letter from Democrats is greatly needed to uphold American freedom and national sovereignty. We only need two Democrats to stand up for Americans! Why can't you be one of them? Oppose the failed WHO pandemic readiness authority with all your might and let America stand as one voice against infringing on our freedom and sovereignty! I encourage you to keep discussing this with your colleagues across the aisle, in the hopes that Americans can get another letter sent by at least 18 Democratic Senators to keep our national sovereignty away from the WHO, who failed pandemic readiness and needs LESS authority, not more! Thank you and I will be talking to my family and friends about joining me to also plead with you in this important regard. Very Sincerely, Your Signature

4. Call Your Senators on Monday

Calls and their opinions are logged in by Senate staff. Be sure they get your name and address/zip code to ensure you are one of their constituents.

Here's a sample of what to say on Monday:

Call To Republican Senators .

“I am calling to oppose the WHO pandemic treaty. And to thank Senator ______ for signing the May 1st letter in this regard, that was sent to the President. I want to encourage Senator ______ to keep reaching out across the aisle to gain 18 more signatures from Democratic Senators. Thank you!”

Call To Democratic Senators .

Be sure they get your name and address/zip code to ensure you are one of their constituents.

“I am calling to oppose the WHO pandemic treaty. We need to keep our American freedoms and retain our national sovereignty! During the pandemic, the WHO failed the world and they need LESS, not more authority!

I am calling to ask Senator ______ to write a similar letter to the President so that Americans can gain 18 more signatures for a majority vote. Thank you!”

Together, We Are Stronger!

Thank You! We Are Doing Everything We Can to Have A Voice! Post a copy of your own sample letter below for us, so people can see other options!

If you have any other suggestions or ideas, please feel free to reach out to me. And God Bless You Today and Every Day! 🙌 🙏 ❤️

Leave a comment

Message Dr Margaret Aranda

Get more from Dr Margaret Aranda in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Start writing today. Use the button below to create your Substack and connect your publication with The Rebel Patient™ Start a Substack

WHAT I REALLY THINK

There's something I really want to tell you today: I really think this is a chance for American citizens to stand strong and be heard!

At the very least, we back up the Republicans who signed the letter, and give them encouragement! Maybe it will help them to keep doing the right things! 🤷‍♀️ 🧐

That is my prayer!

LET US PRAY

Let Us Pray for Our Country and Our Leaders | Photo by Sincerely Media on Unsplash

Father God,

Bless our country, bless our world as we rise up and stand up in unity. Help our Senators to keep our country safe from external influences and threats to our national sovereignty and American freedoms.

Bless our leaders and show them Your light and love, as well as Your Majesty. Let them humble themselves before you, in the Name of the Father, and the Son, and of the Holy Spirit. Amen.