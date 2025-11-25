Join Dr. Todd Frisch and me, as we learn how to interpret someone’s face in seconds. No longer do you have to wonder if someone is a criminal or an empath… watch this amazing video lecture and the story that a face can tell:

If you watch the video first, you will best understand the rest;)

Meet Dr. Todd Frisch

Did You Know?

Your face is a map of you.

Here is Dr. Frisch’s handout that I received from the recent Secrets in Healthcare conference, as shown in the video. You will want to check these out!

I wish that I could have known these things long before now, and here is some WTFwhyTheFace.com website info for you:

Take it Another Step

The Book

The Masterclass

Software App

Get Analyzed

Watch YouTube Videos

WHAT I REALLY THINK

If I had the skill that Dr. Frisch has, I would be empowered in public, especially if weird people went out of their way to gangstalk me. Alas, the evil one may have tricks up his sleeve, but he’s already been defeated and God is bigger!

But Oh! How he tries! He tries to steal, kill, and destroy because he knows Christ is coming back soon, and he wants as many to go to hell — and be separated from God the Creator — as possible. The more he tries, the more we must try, and gather whatever weapons we can gather.

We aren’t to live in fear. But we are to be empowered, and I think Dr. Frisch has a special gift that he is awesome to share with the rest of the world!

—- —- —- —- —- —- —- —- —- —-

A SPECIAL NOTE: Did you notice how late in the day this came out? After editing it and putting 4 parts together, I couldn’t download this video to my laptop… it said it didn’t have enough hard drive memory… despite that I have icloud. Go figure! I tried and tried, deleted files, and finally got it up later today, much later than I wanted.

Then it wouldn’t download to Substack. I had to wait a long time as 1% downloaded at a time, and then it took forever to “process”.

ALL THIS, in addition to a paper on “apricot seeds and cyanide” got partially deleted overnight… my content from late last night just DELETED ITSELF. When does that ever happen? I also note my cell phone has some images missing. And text messages. Any one else have these problems?

I need a desktop with memory. I am telling you in the hopes that I can get one. I feel led. to keep making videos, and even to launch a new show, The Dr. Margaret Show…. and if you would like to be a part of it, you can. For example, I edit my own videos, a process that can take 3-4 hours per video, depending on such things as laptop memory and storage space, a new problem.

I could take my laptop in for a virus check, etc., and they already told me they would need to keep it for a week. Which would limit my writing and interviews.

I wanted to share this with you, as the spiritual battle is evident to me.

Join me in prayer as we thank the Lord for all we have, all He has done, and also to pray a special prayer for continued productivity, especially for Dr. Frisch and his wife, Linda.

Let Us Pray

Holy Father,

Thank you for blessing our day, and our week! As we head into Thanksgiving, we are grateful for what we have and Who You Are! Let us be ever grateful for our blessings, no matter how small, and may we use our gifts for the benefit of others.

Let us work through the setbacks, battles, and sometimes ill intentions of others, and keep our eyes on You.

You have led me through my darkest nights, Holy God! You have led me through the fire, over and over again, and You remain true to me! You know all my sins, all my shortcomings, yet You are always faithful to me!

With every breath, I shall speak the Name of Jesus, I will speak of Your goodness, and I will follow Your word!

Bless Dr. Frisch and Linda, expand their outreach, and bring them those who need to use their message for good, Holy God! Use Your greatness to bless all the work of their hands and the steps of their feet, My Father of All that Breathes!

I ask this in the Name of Jesus!

Amen!

