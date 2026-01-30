GOING TO THE ER? No one wants to go, but if you MUST, Be Prepared: Not Scared!

You’re not going to the ER because you want to. You’re going because you must. There’s no Urgent Care. You had surgery and now it’s infected. Or in the middle of the night, you have severe abdominal pain and your husband wants you to go to the ER. Or someone is getting ready to call an ambulance for you because you aren’t breathing right in the grocery store.

Here’s how to pave the way, from an Anesthesiologist, Critical Care, Traumatology, ER perspective, my having worked in the ER, OR, and ICU. Incorporates the I Do Not Consent Form at every level, because next to God, it is the only protection in the world we have to protect you from legal battery.

Let me repeat that! At every level, you have your I Do Not Consent Form in hand. You printed your forms HERE . You either attended or can listen to THIS 1-hour presentation by Laura Bartlett as part of your Estate Planning. You spoke to your Caregiver. You have 1 copy of the Form in your glove compartment and are prepared to use the copy machine in the hospital’s Medical Records office, so you always carry 1 copy. And you took a cell phone pic of it!

HOSPITAL HOSTAGE HOTLINE

Please NEVER need this! But if you do, go ahead and call Laura Bartlett, who’ll probably let me know. We’re in this 24/7 for YOU.

You avoid being a Hospital Hostage who has to call Laura in the middle of the night because you weren’t prepared. You ARE NOT SCARED — YOU ARE PREPARED! You pray! You know God! And you’re smart!

HOSPITAL HOSTAGE HOTLINE Call Laura Bartlett for FREE, 24/7: (888) 219-3637 or (888) C19-EMERgency. Put this in your cell.

You can either avoid bad scenarios by being prepared with your I Do Not Consent Form, or risk being a HOSPITAL HOSTAGE!!!! And of course, you can count on God to keep you from these situations, but you never know when He can use you to suffer so you can stop others from suffering;).

THREE SCENARIOS:

Post-surgical infection Abdominal pain Respiratory distress

1. POST-SURGICAL INFECTION

Take your I Do Not Consent Form to the hospital! You should have used it for your surgery!

IF YOU HAVE AN INFECTION OR MAJOR PROBLEM AFTER SURGERY ON A FRIDAY NIGHT AT 11 pm: NEVER show up to an ER after surgery without FIRST calling and/or PAGING (24/7) the surgeon or whoever is On Call for him or her — they will tell you which hospital to go to., they will be aware that THEIR PATIENT is in the hospital, AND they can talk to the surgeon(s) and other doctors on your behalf (which improves your care because they know they are accountable and someone has eyes overlooking them).

And… If they don’t immediately offer, ask them to CALL THE ER and have them waiting for you— they will ask for your name and Date of Birth (“DOB”), so spoon feed them the information— and use the word, “DOB” because then you speak their language and let them know that you are a hospital/medical “insider” yourself!

If your doctor is able to do this, then the ER will instantly input you into the Electronic Medical Record (“EMR”) and create a Chart on you so that when you walk in, they already know who you are, what your DOB is, and what the probably diagnosis is (in this case, wound infection).

The ER will be waiting for you.

You’ll be admitted per the surgeon, usually straight to their Team. You’ll already have your “Medical Record Number”.

What to say to the surgeon’s office:

PATIENT TO ON CALL OPERATOR: “Hi. This is Jane Doe and my DOB is 10/22/75 (the operator will write it down). I think my surgery site is infected, as I’ve had fevers and the skin is pink around the incision, with much pain.” END OF STORY. BE CONCISE.

ON CALL OPERATOR: “Is this an emergency? Do you want me to page the surgeon?” PATIENT: “Yes.” OPERATOR: “Stand by.”

SURGEON: “Hi. This is Dr. Jones. What’s going on?”

PATIENT: “Hi, Doctor Jones. This is Jane Doe and my DOB is 10/22/75. I think my surgery site is infected, as I’ve had fevers and the skin is pink around the incision, with much pain. Can you please call the ER ahead of me and let me know which ER to go to? Jane Doe. My DOB is 10/22/75.”

SURGEON (Who is thinking in his head, “Wow! That was a nice presentation! You didn’t waste any of my time, were concise, and now I know the situation because you spoon fed me.”): “Go to Smithville ER. I’ll call them now and I’ll let Dr. Mary Jones from the ER know you are coming.”

Be sure to take your I Do Not Consent Form! You will get the red carpet treatment.

Is this new information to you, or did you already know?

What if you have stomach pain, a possible appendicitis?

2. ABDOMINAL PAIN

If you need to go to the ER for a slow-developing emergency like abdominal pain or back pain, call your primary care doctor first and have them pave the way. (Better yet, avoid the ER and go to an Urgent Care that’s NOT connected to the hospital. You want to avoid the hospital protocols.)

AND make sure you have your I Do Not Consent Form. It should already be in your car.

Call your GP and have a similar conversation:

PATIENT TO ON CALL OPERATOR: “Hi. This is Steve Hall and my DOB is 5/16/59 (the operator will write it down). I have severe abdominal pain and a fever now for 2 days and I need to go to the ER. Can Dr. Barney please call a hospital ahead of me?” END OF STORY. BE CONCISE. Any trouble? Say, “I don’t want to go to any ER unless Dr. Barney makes a phone call for me.”

ON CALL OPERATOR: “Is this an emergency? Do you want me to page the doctor?” If they don’t ask, say, “This is an emergency. I want you to page my doctor.”

PATIENT: “Yes.”

OPERATOR: “Stand by.” SURGEON: “Hi. This is Dr. Mary Barney. You have abdominal pain?”

PATIENT: “Hi, Doctor Barney. Yes, this is Steve Hall and my DOB is 5/16/59. I have had abdominal pain for 2 days and now I have a fever of 102.1. Can you please call the ER ahead of me and let them know I’m coming? I want them to know that I’m your patient. Steve Hall. My DOB is 5/16/59.”

SURGEON: “Go to Washington Hospital ER. I’ll call the ER now and let them know you are coming.” — You will get the red carpet treatment.

Is this new information to you, or did you already know?

3. RESPIRATORY DISTRESS

There are 3 scenarios:

A. You need an ambulance because your lips are blue, OR

B. You can breathe okay but you feel yourself struggling, OR

C. You have asthma, no fevers or sputum, and you need a breathing treatment. If possible, go to an Urgent Care. [SPECIAL NOTE: For asthma, have a nebulizer at home. And if you snore, get evaluated for sleep apnea so you can have a CPAP machine at home. Everybody wants a ventilator (CPAP is a type of setting on every ventilator) at home]. IMHO and for both scenarios A & B, it’s best to be transported by ambulance.

Nevertheless, call your GP if possible (have someone else do it) and have them pave the way to the hospital. (Per Tweets 1 and 2).

Why is it best to be transported to the ER by ambulance?

Not only can you get oxygen and immediate care, but the ambulance Emergency Medical Technicianss (EMTs) are not allowed to leave you in the ER until they have PRESENTED your case to the ER Doctor.

Once presented, the doctor can write orders, putting you 1st IN LINE to be seen and treated. They know they are bound by the clock to take action. So go ahead and call 911, especially if you have your I Do Not Consent Form in your hand — with 10 copies.

WHAT TO SAY TO AMBULANCE EMTs:

PATIENT TO EMT: (Give immediate history + past medical/surgical history): m “Hi. I’m Linda Hall. My DOB is 6/30/2000. I’m having trouble breathing for the last 12 hours. I have no history of asthma; I have diabetes and high blood pressure. I am on insulin and lisinopril. No allergies, had my tonsils out as a child.” You just gave your entire medical history in 30 seconds, assuming you can talk. This is the ONLY information they need; they are filling out a form in their heads.

Maybe you could add when you ate your last meal, in case you are severely in distress and may need to be intubated with a breathing tube and placed on a ventilator.

EMTs: “Can I put this pulse oximeter on your finger to check your oxygen?”

PATIENT: “Yes.”

EMTs: Ask for your vitals. Be aware of your oxygen saturation (on the pulse oximeter, which gives 2 numbers) and heart rate, and how they are related. The lower your blood pressure and the faster your heart rate — in combination with a fast (or in late stages, slow) respiratory rate, the more worrisome because people stop breathing before they die.

1. MOST URGENT VITAL SIGNS:

“Your oxygen is 88%, your heart rate is 120, and you’re breathing 36 times a minute. Can we put you on oxygen and transport you to the ER right away?”

2. MODERATELY URGENT VITALS:

“Your oxygen is 92%, your heart rate is 80, and you’re breathing 26 times a minute. Can we transport you to the ER now, because it’s good you called us before you got worse? And we can give you some oxygen now.”

3. LEAST URGENT VITAL SIGNS:

“Your oxygen is 95%, your heart rate is 75, and your respiratory rate is 20. You look stable. Which hospital do you want to go to?”

THE PATIENT: What are my choices, and which hospital do you think is best?”

EMTs: “You can go to East Side Hospital ER, Hope Hospital, or General Hospital. I like Hope Hospital the best, but it’s up to you.”

THE PATIENT: Hope Hospital. I have an I Do Not Consent Form for the hospital that outlines my wishes. Can you get it for me? And my wallet and cell phone?”

EMTs: “Sure! We can get your wallet and whatever else you need.”

NEXT: Have someone call your GP before you go! No need to call the hospital ahead of time, but make your GP aware, because they might have hospital privileges. The EMTs will call ahead to the ER, so there is no need to call your doctor and ask them to call the hospital — but call them anyway and leave a message with the Answering Service or front desk, so they are aware and may intervene on your care.

Is this new information to you, or did you already know?

To download your I Do Not Consent Form that protects you from hospital protocols that k1ll, go HERE!

Laura Bartlett always says, “Be Prepared! Not Scared!” with the I Do Not Consent Form!

WHAT I REALLY THINK

The devil is working overtime, because he knows his time is short! He’s trying to kill as many as possible so they miss the opportunity to go to Christ and be thankful that He died for us to restore our right-standing with God!

Not on my watch! I will fight back with sword for sword, paper for paper, and pen for pen, because I believe that is what God wants me to do!

And I don’t want to go to the hospital, either! My husband, Ed, has clear instructions that I want to die in my own bed at home, preferably with my children at my side.

I saw many people die alone in hospitals, and it is the saddest thing my heart ever bore. To prevent that from happening, if needed, I stayed up all night with someone who was dying, just so they wouldn’t die alone.

I always thought it odd when a son or daughter didn’t want to go in the room to be there. So what did I do? I gently coaxed them into it, encouraging them that they would be forever grateful not to miss this moment — or else they would regret it.

On that note, I saw a daughter struggle, then finally make the decision. She had time, because she had just flown in from out of town. It would take into the evening for her father to die, and she confided in me that she had one regret: there was a day that her dad wanted to her to take him to go sit in the sun. She said no. So today, she came back to me, crying, and asked if she could take him outside in the sun. And we arranged for it.

We didn’t come into this world alone. Someone held us. Someone cared for us, someone fell in love with us: our mothers and fathers. The opposite should be true at death, don’t you think? Our children should hug us and someone should hold our hand. Someone should shed one tear onto our bosom, a blessed tear filled with love and compassion.

I don’t want to be alone. And I don’t want to die in a hospital. But if God leads my path to a hospital and I feel it is not my time, perhaps I would go. And maybe I would be able to tell the tale and better help you stay out! Who knows? In the meantime, I fast and pray every single day, and I am dedicated to keeping you out!

Do you have a doctor who can make a call and pave the way for you? I’ve recently done this, and the patient got what they needed, and got out. So I know what I’m talking about.

‘To have this paperwork and not need it’ is much better than ‘not having this paperwork and needing it NOW’… because it only takes once to die.

Let Us Pray

Holy Father,

Thank you for keeping me out of hospitals, for loving me, for sacrificing Your Son, Our Lord, for the forgiveness of my sins, and for giving us all that You have provided!

My body is so miraculously made, Father God! You have carved me out of Your Image! You have sewn me to perfection! And you have breathed everlasting life into my being, through the Blood of the Precious Lamb!

Only You are the Master of my salvation and my wellness! There is none other besides You! Only You are Holy! Only You are Majestic! Only You are Worthy of all my praise!

Bless Laura and all who help keep people away from hospitals, Lord! They’re taking organs, putting people on protocols, and murdering your children: husbands, wives, mothers, fathers, and children! Mend my heart from all the pain!

Guard me from the evil one if it be Thy Will, and use me for Your purposes if I can suffer for Your Plans! Protect all who suffer and lead them into Your arms, so they may find the Peace which Surpasses all Understanding, Blessed Lord!

I ask this in the Name of Jesus!

Amen!

If you don’t know Christ who died for you, open your heart and learn about what He did, how He suffered, and then ROSE AGAIN! He’s the only man and God who defeated death! Pick up the phone and call a local church. Walk in on Sunday and take the time to learn what He did for all of us! And once you know, you will be accountable until your last breath, to ask for the forgiveness of your sins (we have all sinned and fall short of the glory of God), and to go to Christ and be as close to Him as possible, so that you have the only key to eternal life in the presence of God: being washed by the Blood of the Sacrificial Lamb who died for you so that you could be wiped pure and clean to stand in God’s light and love. For in God, there is no darkness that can stand near Him. And in God, there is love… without Him, you will long to be with Him. And as we know, there is no greater punishment than being separated from the One who Created you — that alone is pure and eternal hell.

If you feel like your time is now, simply pray,

“Lord God, I ask you to forgive me of my sins. Lead me to Your salvation through Your Son, Christ. I know what He did for me, and I embrace Him and all that He is. Let me be in Your presence for all eternity, Lord, and use the remainder of my life on earth for more — more of what You want and need from humanity, Lord, even if that means I shall suffer on account of the Name of Christ. I pray this in the Name of Your Holy Son, Jesus. Amen.”

Go and be baptized. Die to yourself and become alive to Christ — and do it every minute of every day.

JOIN US as we pray you never need an ER!

