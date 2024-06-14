⬆️ Busted!

Leave a comment

Share

I refuse to call him a doctor. And did you see this Pennsylvania man fight back at Fauci and his entourage, who went door-to-door?

P.S. What would you do if Fauci knocked on your door?

Timeless!

No wonder people make faces at him.

May God in Heaven forgive Fauci of all his millions of sins. (And by praying for our enemies, we heap great coals onto their heads.)

Get more from Dr Margaret Aranda in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

Let Us Pray

We bow only to You, Great God | Photo by Luis Alberto Sánchez Terrones on Unsplash

Father God,

Grant us the continued wisdom to protect our bodies, as they are The Temple of the Holy Spirit. Help us to withstand the fiery darts of the evil one. And give us the gumption to speak out, stand up, and to defend our rights that are freely given to us as a miraculous and mighty gift from You.

May we decide right now that there is nothing on this earth that is more precious than the blood of Jesus Christ, Our Lord and Savior. May we bow down only to Him, even if it causes us to lose life or limb.

Strengthen us in our faith, grant us Your mercy, and keep us armed with Your Love, Mercy, and Might! We pray this in the Mighty Name of Jesus. Amen.

P.S. I am writing an article on vax exemptions, from three standpoints:

The Body is the Temple HER-293 Fetal Cells were from live newborns Constitutional grounds

I will have sample letters and resource documents, including the recent Ninth Circuit Court ruling document that ruled against the entire Los Angeles Unified School District.

If you live in a particular state and are worried about fall semester school, for instance, comment or message me with your state, and I will add particulars specifically for you. Or if you know a resource that helps write custom exemptions or contributes to help those in a pickle, I am happy to add it.

Have a Blessed Weekend! I am always on Notes:)! Love for you to join in our lively conversations by installing the app, which leaves you logged in!

❤️ A special thanks to my one new paid subscriber this week ~ you are very much appreciated! ❤️ And to all who have been with me 🌹, and continue to support my work , Thank You! 🙏 Since I feel God wants my writings to be free, I have lost about five subscribers, but have gained back almost all that in new subscribers. 🙌