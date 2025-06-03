This is an interview you will remember. I want you to first meet the people.

Because I want to make sure you hear every word. “The Homeless Left”, Matt Weinglass, and Stephanie Pierucci interview Dr. David Martin.

DR. MARTIN: “THESE ARE NOT SPECULATIONS.”

“I AM LITERALLY READING OFF THE PAGE.” AND PEOPLE ARE SITTING BACK THERE, ‘WELL, THEY CERTAINLY WOULDN’T BE DOING THAT.’

Well, I don’t know. How are we doing so far? Our batting average so far?

Is… I’ve been right about these things EVERY SINGLE TIME.

Stephanie: Yeah.

Matt: Yeah.

DR. MARTIN: The only thing … the only intervention we can do is to actually get ahead of the story so it becomes difficult for the story to be plausible.

Matt: What we need to do right now… because I know that our viewers … I know there are people out there that if they have access to this information — and I love what you’re saying, Dr. Martin, about sharing this out as much as possible — we need to equip them with the best hockey points that are absolutely on point here, that are in this pamphlet. THANK GOD WE HAVE OUR HANDS ON IT! IT WAS HARD TO GET IT THERE FOR A SECOND. Stephanie had to look for it, and find it! It seemed like it was being kind of erased from certain …

Dr. MARTIN: THEY’VE BEEN TRYING TO TAKE IT OFF LINE EVER SINCE I DID MY (unintelligible). Yeah.

Matt: So we’re not being paranoid. They actually are trying to get rid of this thing. It was quite a fight. So Stephanie finally did find it. And we got it to you, the one you just held up earlier. I just think it important our viewers see this, so I’m going to just bring this up. So this is the actual BLUEPRINT. THIS IS IT from April 2024. You spoke about setting the date for this thing.

Matt: I want to go to the page that has that date, the July 4th warning of when this is going to go down.

I want to be able to tell people, “This is HOW THEY DO THIS. WE HAVE AN ‘EVENT 201’. They show us the original blueprint of how they plan something out. And they set a stage for it.

DR. MARTIN: And remember, we can go through their list of names — go ahead and pull it down.

Dr. Martin: What they’re doing is they … at the first page, they have this ‘Scenario’.

Dr. Martin: There you go. Right there:

July 4, 2025. Bioterrorist attacks of July 4, 2025. They say they’re not going to know who did it. They’re not going to know any of those things.

BUT… BUT… Guess what? There’s a tiny little problem. If you go up to the list of names, and you go through the list of names who are the Advisors on this particular event SCENARIO…. If you know who their weapon maker is, he’s arrogant in this document. Right there —

DR. MARTIN: If you go down the list of the Ex Officio Members, what you find out is the Ex Officio Members, SOME OF THEM ARE VETERINARIANS AND BIOWEAPONS, DSL LAB RUNNERS

WHO ARE ACTUALLY WORKING ON EQUINE ENCEPHALITIS.

THEY’RE WORKING ON ALL SORTS OF OTHER WEAPONIZED SYSTEMS.

And if you look at people like GERALD PARKER and GEORGE POSTE, right there on your screen, AND YOU FIND OUT WHAT THEY’VE BEEN DOING, AND WHAT THEY’VE BEEN WEAPONIZING…

we actually have A HIGH PROBABILITY OF KNOWING WHAT PATHOGENS THEY’RE LOOKING AT.

DR. MARTIN: And some of them are combined human and veterinary events, RIGHT THERE…

DR. MARTIN: EX OFFICIO MEMBERS. GERALD PARKER, GEORGE POSTE… the whole list of EX OFFICIO MEMBERS … we actually have all kinds of POTENTIAL LIABILITIES.

WE HAVE NIPAH VIRUS BEING SUGGESTED.

We have a bunch of other things that are being suggested.

And if you read the research they’ve had funded, WE KNOW THAT THE ENCEPHALITIS RISK IS HIGH. WE KNOW THAT THE NIPAH RISK IS HIGH; WE KNOW THAT HEMORRHAGIC FEVER RISK IS HIGH.

AND THIS IS STUFF THAT WE DON’T EVEN HAVE TO GUESS.

This is just like ‘Event 201’, right? They used the Coronavirus image in ‘Event 201’. And people go,

“How did they guess it was going to be Coronavirus?”

THEY DIDN’T GUESS. IT. WAS. THEIR. SCENARIO.

They laid it out.

So Matt, what they’re doing is PRICELESS. IT’S PRICELESS. The fact that somebody can put, INTO WRITING, THE BIOTERRORIST ATTACK OF JULY 4, 2025, which is a date in the future

WHERE THEY SAY 280,000 AMERICANS KILLED, 400,000 INFECTED, PLUS 200,000 DEAD AND 800,000 SICKENED ANIMALS, DEAD ON A DAY.

DR. MARTIN: I’m sorry, but if you’re not paying attention, you’re just asleep.

Dr. Martin: So the issue that we’re pointing at is that there’s so many people who think that somebody else will do it.

One of our biggest problems is we’re waiting for a Savior.

Stephanie: Yes.

Dr. Martin: And we fail to understand WE ARE BEING CALLED ON TO TAKE ACTION. IT’S A DAILY EXERCISE.

And what I encourage people to do is — DAILY — SHARE THIS CONTENT. GET IT TO DIFFERENT PEOPLE.

Talk to the same person who hit you up for a political donation — tell them that you won’t write another check until they do something.

USE THE TOOLS YOU HAVE, TO INCREASE AND AMPLIFY YOUR MESSAGE. THAT’S THE CRITICAL PIECE.