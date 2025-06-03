The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

Marianne Agnello
2h

Makes you feel warm and fuzzy to know these deranged people have been working on all these pathogens for years and told no one

djean111
2h

Just read that two Chinese men were arrested with some sort of bioterrorist material, so I believe I hear the sound of dominos clicking into nice neat rows.

