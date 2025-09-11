Many wonder what would happen if they needed a blood transfusion, or how they test donated blood for communicable diseases or vaccine components. There are more questions about donating and receiving unvaccinated blood, with an uptick in requests by and for the unvaccinated. And what if it’s an emergency or your surgeon wants you to agree to receive blood transfusions for your hip surgery? How do you protect yourself?

I review what the Bible says about blood, provide Red Cross processing standards, and give you three options for unvaccinated blood Memberships that help you know your blood type and are available to help you access an unvaccinated blood transfusion when needed.

The 3 Unvaccinated blood sources I know are:

Below, I give you all their information and website statements.

Above all, have your I DO NOT CONSENT FORM printed and notarized (for free at your bank) TODAY, then deliver it to the hospital when you are in their system.

And get used to saying,

“I Do NOT Consent!”

Leviticus 17:11 says,

For the life of a creature is in the blood, and I have given it to you to make atonement for yourselves on the altar; it is the blood that makes atonement for one’s life.

The above Bible verse is one reason that Jehovah’s Witnesses refuse blood transfusions, and it is important to many people that they not acquire a disease or even mRNA or someone else’s spike proteins present in a blood transfusion.

Is this a reasonable request?

What The Red Cross Has To Say

Red Cross regulations are posted HERE.

The Red Cross’ website states one can still donate blood after a shot, but it is helpful to know the name of the manufacturer because

“The Red Cross is following FDA blood donation eligibility guidance for those who receive a COVID-19 vaccination, and deferral times may vary depending on the type of vaccine an individual receives.”

That sentence implies that there is a difference in one’s blood after different shots, and also that some donations are rejected based on the vaccine manufacturer one had in the past. Here is their language:

Blood donors are screened for their last shot, last COVID sickness, and current symptoms.

Wanting Unvaxxed Blood

If you don’t want blood from someone who never had a shot, you are not alone.

“Tainted Blood”

Here are some expert explanations of vaccine or antibody components found in an August 17, 2021 article published by The Daily Beast, “COVID Skeptics Are Refusing Life-Saving Blood Transfusions from Vaccinated Donors”:

Dr. Julie Katz Karp, director of the blood bank and transfusion medicine program at Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals in Philadelphia, stated,

“We are definitely aware of patients who have refused blood products from vaccinated donors.”

American Red Cross spokesperson Emily Osment stated her organization has,

“ … fielded questions from clients worried that vaccinated blood would be “tainted,” capable of transmitting components from the covid vaccines. Red Cross officials said they’ve had to reassure clients that a covid vaccine, which is injected into muscle or the layer of skin below, doesn’t circulate in the blood.

Red Cross director of biomedical communications Jessa Merrill stated,

“While the antibodies that are produced by the stimulated immune system in response to vaccination are found throughout the bloodstream, the actual vaccine components are not.”

Later in the article, Dr. Louis Katz, Chief Medical Officer for the Iowa blood center ImpactLife, said in the response given to centers and hospitals requesting unvaccinated blood,

“The resounding answer has been “no.”

Katz went on to state it would be,

“… an operational can of worms for a medically unjustifiable request.”

Blood Transfusion Requirements

U.S. blood centers have no regulation that collected blood must identify vaccinated vs unvaccinated, nor do they retain such data.

Some estimate 60% - 70% of donated blood came from the vaccinated.

Some say up to 90% of donors have either been infected with COVID or vaccinated against it.

What the FDA Says

The FDA website says there’s no safety risk , so there’s no reason to label units as vaxxed or unvaxxed. These recommendations have not changed since January, 2022:

The FDA website “FDA does not recommend routine screening of blood donors for COVID.

Respiratory viruses, in general, are not known to be transmitted by blood transfusion. There have been no reported cases of transfusion-transmitted coronavirus, including SARS-CoV-2, worldwide.

Individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 or who are suspected of having COVID-19, and who had symptomatic disease, refrain from donating blood for at least 10 days after complete resolution of symptoms,

Individuals who had a positive diagnostic test for SARS-CoV-2 (e.g., nasopharyngeal swab), but never developed symptoms, refrain from donating at least 10 days after the date of the positive test result,

Individuals who are tested and found positive for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, but who did not have prior diagnostic testing and never developed symptoms, can donate without a waiting period and without performing a diagnostic test (e.g., nasopharyngeal swab),

Individuals who received a nonreplicating, inactivated, or mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine can donate blood without a waiting period,

Individuals who received a live-attenuated viral COVID-19 vaccine, refrain from donating blood for a short waiting period (e.g., 14 days) after receipt of the vaccine,

Individuals who are uncertain about which COVID-19 vaccine was administered, refrain from donating for a short waiting period (e.g., 14 days) if it is possible that the individual received a live-attenuated viral vaccine.”

Earlier on in the pandemic, blood donations were tested to check for COVID antibodies. “Convalescent plasma” of tens of thousands of patients got these so-called plasma transfusions under a program led by Mayo Clinic that received authorization from the FDA. No significant benefit was found.

The Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies

The list of tests that donated blood is subjected to includes:

Hepatitis B virus

Hepatitis C virus

HIV-1 and HIV-2

HTLV-I and HTLV-II

Syphilis

West Nile virus

Trypanosoma cruzi, the infectious agent causing Chagas' disease

Babesia – in states where testing is required by FDA guidance

My question: why is COVID-19 not on the list?

Alternative Blood Donations from the Unvaxxed

1. Blessed By His Blood (BBHB)

BlessedByHisBlood.com “Blessed By His Blood Cooperative is a philanthropic organization designed to unite like-minded members with a common goal. We serve as a network of volunteer donors to provide trustworthy blood and blood products when our members find themselves in need.”

How Blessed By His Blood Works

BBHB is a philanthropic entity that is modeled after John 15:13: “Greater love has no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”

Their website is easy to remember: BlessedByHisBlood.com

Why We Created BBHB Why We Created BBHB If you’ve been in a serious accident or experienced a medical emergency, you’ll know that a blood transfusion is often a lifesaving necessity. However, in our current medical system, you don’t have the opportunity to choose how you receive that blood transfusion, nor will you know where it came from. Choice is a word used by all sides of the paradoxical world we live in. And yet, choice within the healthcare establishment is becoming more difficult to secure. God gave us Free Will and that right, as pertaining to Medical Freedom, is echoed within the governance of the preamble of the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self evident: that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness: that to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed…”

Blessed By His Blood focuses on We The People and the choices we deserve to have, especially as it comes to our health and our lives.

“Informed consent exists to protect people from coercion, medical experimentation, and procedures that may cause them more harm than benefit.” “Since you are the one that has to live with the consequences of any medicine or procedure, you should be given the information to make an informed, free choice.” – World Council of Health Medical decisions should be made after receiving transparent information on a product, service, or procedure Medical decisions should be made after receiving transparent information on a product, service, or procedure. Still, patients are rarely given “risk versus benefit” statistics or are led to a greater understanding (informed consent) by being given information within the CDC’s own Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database prior to receiving an emergency use authorized (EUA) vaccine. Thus, the Blessed By His Blood Cooperative has chosen to assess, both individually and collectively, the safety of our country’s current blood supply as it exists post-2020. Since you are here, perhaps you have as well. WHY JOIN OUR NETWORK? Perhaps you hold the personal belief that you alone should decide what is/is not healthy for your body. Suppose that today you learned that you will need a blood transfusion in the near future. Are you prepared to receive blood from an unknown donor who may not live by your same beliefs? Fact: During the early stages of the HIV epidemic in the early 1980’s, there was risk of contracting HIV through blood transfusions. Many people acquired HIV unknowingly through tainted blood donations. “Operation Warp Speed” was a real project that resulted in emergency use authorized (EUA) vaccinations for COVID-19 As a result, vaccinations for this virus were not thoroughly tested (per normal FDA requirements) prior to release. The Informed Consent for Immunization with Covid-19 Vaccine is as follows: Releases all liability (from the pharmacist, nurse, or other health professional and the vaccine manufacturer) from any adverse vaccine outcome. Requires recording that the vaccine is a voluntary choice (not coerced or mandated). Requires the patient to receive a vaccine information sheet VIS (which misleadingly states that side effects are mild and rare). We must ask ourselves: what if “Operation Warp Speed” sped up the process so that adverse events are now reported after the fact instead of preemptively? See https://openvaers.com/covid-data for the most current vaccine adverse event reports. Medications have also been recalled for causing birth defects (DES), pulmonary/heart disease (Fenfluramine/Phentermine), heart attacks or strokes (Vioxx and Bextra), kidney failure leading to death (Baycol), heart arrhythmias (Seldane), and many more. Interestingly, all of these were pulled from the market after the damage was done.* The public trusted pharmaceutical companies to sell “safe” medications. Each of these medications went through rigorous studies and testing as per FDA guidelines (not EUA authorization), and yet, they were still found to be hazardous after they had been on the market for several years. What if there is much to be discovered about all of the Covid-19 vaccinations well after the administration dates? We just don’t know what we don’t know. How Our Cooperative Works Blessed By His Blood is a cooperative philanthropic organization, owned and managed by member-owners who will benefit from its community service and volunteer spirit, should the need for blood products for a member arise. We exist to fulfill an emerging need for a “clean” blood supply by working collectively within the BBHB community. Funds acquired through donations and membership fees will go towards the continued development of BBHB’s mission. As a grassroots, member-owned cooperative with God-sized and-God inspired roots, we need “boots on the ground;” support in the form of (tax-deductible) donations, referral engagement, and prayer. We are frequently asked, “When will BBHB be up and running?” Our answer is this… The more quickly we have secured funding for Phase 1, the sooner the safety net of BBHB will be in place! Because there is currently no commercially available method to test blood for the presence of these vaccinations, we have chosen to rely on a referral-based membership which includes a detailed application, and a faith-based platform invoking a covenant agreement; the highest honor-binding contract with Scriptural origins. We encourage our members to identify and invite like-minded individuals to BBHB membership, and in this way, we will become a robust philanthropic community.

How It Works

Blood transfusions involve a complex process of cleaning blood to remove foreign bodies. However, the introduction of new mRNA and other gene therapy vaccines such as the Covid-19 vaccines has raised serious concerns about the safety of the blood supply. It is still unknown exactly what ingredients these vaccines contain, and very little is known about how to eliminate potentially toxic ingredients from the bloodstream. Studies have shown, for example, that the toxic SARS-CoV2 spike protein persists in the blood of Covid-19 vaccinated people for six months or longer. There are also concerns about foreign DNA contamination, as well as increased risk of serious side effects such as cardiac arrest, blood clots, stroke, and "turbo" cancers. Many people, even those who initially received a Covid-19 vaccine, are now waking up to the very serious health risks of these injections. Many people, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, do not wish to risk taking this material into their bodies via a blood transfusion. This puts people into a very difficult situation if they need a blood transfusion. Safe Blood aims to alleviate this stressful situation by providing members the option of receiving directed blood donations from Covid-19 unvaccinated donors. What Does SafeBlood Do? Safeblood Donation serves as an intermediary. We match donor members who have not received a Covid-19 vaccine with receiving members who need blood transfusions in non-emergency situations. We work to help our members find an unvaccinated blood donor should they need one. Anyone can become a member, whether or not they have received a Covid-19 vaccine, but only those who have not been vaccinated can serve as blood donors. How Does It Work? SafeBlood matches Covid-19 unvaccinated blood donors with recipients worldwide. We aim to provide blood without mRNA and other potentially dangerous residues. Safe Blood does not currently operate its own facilities, but we are working towards establishing the world's first unvaccinated blood banks. If you need a blood transfusion, join us as a full member. Then you can search for compatible donors using our anonymous map search and can request a donor from the secure members' area of our website. SafeBlood is dedicated to helping those who want an unvaccinated blood donor to find one. Need a Blood Donor? Safe Blood is largest provider of unvaccinated blood donors in the world. We have members in all 50 states and over 53 countries and counting. Advance Directive This is a sample advance medical directive. If you want to create your own, log in as a member and then you can modify this sample as you wish. Or you can become a member “here“. Then you not only have your own advance directive and member/blood group ID card, but also an individual code that medical staff can call up in an emergency – with all your medical data. Find Out More

NOTE: If you have the I DO NOT CONSENT FORM , it includes that you do not want unvaccinated blood. After becoming a Member, all of these services would be able to find your blood.

Question: This is important, because if you have a rare blood type, you may literally need blood to arrive by jet.

Blood Donors In order to utilize the Blood Donor registry the following requirements must be met: You have never received a vaccine of any type against COVID

Must complete a Blood Donor user profile (this HIPAA-compliant profile will not be made available to the public) Please Note: Blood Donors will not be paid to become a member of our registry, nor will they be charged a fee to complete whatever tests and/or other verification that are required to ensure, to the maximum extent possible, that your blood is COVID vaccine-free. Healthcare Professionals In order to utilize the Blood Donor Healthcare Professionals registry the following requirements must be met: Must be a DO or MD with verified NPI and license credentials

Must be registered under the Enterprise plan

Must select Directed Blood Donations as a category on their profile Blood Donation Process (COVID-19 Unvaccinated Blood Donations Only) Step 1 – Patient sets up appointment with Blood Donor Healthcare Professional Step 2 – Healthcare Professional contacts Verification@radiushealthexchange.com to receive a match from the registry and sets up an appointment with the Blood Donor Step 3 – Healthcare Professional fills out directed blood donation form and sends the form to the Blood Donation Facility Step 4 – Blood Donation Facility contacts the Blood Donor to obtain the blood Step 5 – After the blood is collected, the Blood Donation Facility contacts both the Patient and Healthcare Professional Step 6 – Unvaccinated blood is then sent from Blood Donation Facility to the Hospital for transfusion

Thank you for thinking this over. If you feel strongly about not using blood from a vaccinated person, it is already added to your I DO NOT CONSENT FORM — be sure and tell your family.

