The Rebel Patient™

The Rebel Patient™

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Decode the World's avatar
Decode the World
5h

A friend in Idaho was poisoned "by Them" for a project he was working on that was close to completion. He had lost about 8 pints of blood and had to go in for emergency surgery for both upper and lower GI. The poisoning panel had come back negative for 200 common chemicals, this was something in an agency "poison library". He needed blood fast. Requested "Mennonite" blood...that is unvaxxed. He survived. btw, they tested his blood and knew every single vaccine he had even as a child and that he was negative for all COVID shots. Pretty sure the COVIDs can be scanned at a distance using bluetooth, too.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr Margaret Aranda
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Dr. Margaret Aranda Ferrante
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture