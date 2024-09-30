The Video 👇

Things that He Says

Chemotherapeutic drugs are the only classification of drugs that the prescribing doctor gets a cut of. If your doctor prescribes chemotherapy for you, this is how it goes, more or less. The doctor buys it from the pharmaceutical company for $5,000… … sells it to the patient for $12,000, … … insurance pays $9,000… … and the doctor pockets the $4,000 difference. And there ought to be a law. The only reason chemotherapy is used is because doctors make money from it. Period! It doesn't work! 97% of the time! If your Ford Auto Company made an automobile and it exploded 97% of the time, would they still be in business? No! This is the tip of the iceberg of the control that the pharmaceutical company has on us. When women get together and have a 5K run for breast cancer, all that money, do you think all of that money goes for nutritional research? Do you think any of that money goes to homeopathic research? Acupuncture, or traditional Chinese medicine? Or nature pathic research? No! All of it goes to drugs and surgery. Which do not work!

How The Math Works

Chemo Cost to MD = $5,000

“Sells” it to patient = $12,000. But insurance doesn't pay the whole thing.

Insurance pays = $9,000

Net cost to MD: $9k - $5k = $4k

⬆️ There should be a law against this! ⬆️

WHAT I REALLY THINK

Maybe ask your oncologist if this is true. On second thought, ask your friend's oncologist (who they will never see again because they found an alternative therapy), so they don't take it out on you.

We need God.

