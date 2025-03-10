We Should Have Known

Now we need to look up previous research and check it for previous knowledge and in today's world, also check it for evil intentions and suppression of healing compounds in favor of Big Pharma.

Source: https://x.com/mujhunter/status/1266798397605871616?s=46

Levels of Suppression and Control

Ron Reese ties all these together:

Baric’s Research Shows Zinc + Drugs like Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) Work Against Coronavirus - in 2010. The Zelenko Protocol Issues Rx for HCQ, EGCG, Zinc, Vitamin C. Baric and Fauci Collaborate on Wuhan Research. Baric Works on Remdesivir. Remdesivir: The only FDA-Approved Drug for Covid. All done to suppress a known treatment and substitute it for a money-making scheme.

The Tweet That Started It

This article began innocently enough last night at 6:30 pm, with a tweet by Dr. Ben Marble listing some medical freed…