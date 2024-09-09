The National Governors Association still brazenly posts their bribes incentives given to the public for taking the Covid jab!

Looking back, it is crystal clear that the public was not just incentivized to run out and get the jab, but that some of these bribes incentives were outrageously immoral and unethical.

Which state do you think had the “worst” bribes incentives? 👇

I personally think that West Virginia had the most outrageously novel bribes incentives.

CAUTION: Throw up 🤮 Alert! You will be disgusted.

Here is the original document, followed by a recap, by state.

Sources: https://www.nga.org/publications/covid-19-vaccine-incentives/ and the pdf is here: https://www.nga.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/Vaccine-Incentives-Memo-10.19.21.pdf

A Recap

Emphases are mine. Occasionally, I insert what I really think.

Alabama

A Superspeedway racetrack drive.

A TikTok Contest for ages 13-29 who post a video of themselves getting vaccinated; 4 winners: $250 Visa gift card. What a violation of HIPPA rights! No one needs to see you getting any medical procedure whatsoever.

Arkansas

Executive branch state agency employees: $100 bonus.

A $20 Arkansas Game and Fish certificate for fishing/hunting licenses or a $20 lottery ticket that could win a million dollars.

California “Vax for the Win”

10 winners: $1.5 million each. Ages 12 or over, no entry necessary. If a minor wins, the funds will be put into a savings account until they turn 18.

What 18 year old is ready to win $1.5 million? This is another measure to turn children against their parents.

30 winners for “ $50,000 Fridays .” If a minor wins, the funds will be put into a savings account until they turn 18. 🙄

The next 2 million: will be eligible to receive a $50 virtual prepaid card or a $50 grocery gift card for Kroger or Albertsons while supplies last.

Free tickets to any Six Flags Park in California.

Colorado

The Colorado Department of Corrections: $500 to over 6,000 staff who gets fully vaccinated. Why? So they can die first, and leave the criminals understaffed?

Weekly Colorado Comeback Cash Lottery drawing: on behalf of the Colorado Department of Health & Environment, a $1 million-dollar cash prize. Those age 18 and older are automatically entered into the drawing.

Without their permission, an 18-year-old could win $1 million in Colorado, too?

First or second vaccine dose: $100 Walmart gift cards and $50 Colorado Parks and Wildlife vouchers.

Connecticut

The Connecticut Restaurant Association, Governor Ned Lamont, and the State of Connecticut: #CTDrinksOnUs campaign, for restaurants to offer complimentary drinks to vaccinated patrons.

I am pretty sure this includes alcoholic drinks, because there's more alcoholic drinks being given away in other states.

Other #CTSummerOnUS incentives: a drawing for concert tickets, free admission to different amusement parks/museums, and $10 gift cards.

Delaware

Delaware inmates: 5 days of good time credits, a free video visit, snack bag or a special meal, and an opportunity to be scheduled first for in-person visitations when they resume.

Why, so that the criminals can die earlier? Isn't that discrimination?

Age 12 to 17: automatically entered into a raffle for a full scholarship to a Delaware university.

18 and older: cash prizes.

Other prizes: tickets to Firefly, four-day vacations at destinations in Delaware, a dart pass for a year, and free tolls within the state of Delaware.

All automatically are eligible to win $302,000 and two low-number license plates.

Why the low-numbered license plates?

Delaware officials are offering to reimburse bars, restaurants, and shops that offer discounts, freebies or other incentives to customers who get vaccinated.

Isn't this a nice chance to cheat the system? Any restaurant that's still open can get all the business and say they gave everyone a meal for free. 🤔

Race to End COVID: Dover International Speedway, the Delaware Health and Social Services: get a vax or test at Dover International Speedway and drive two laps on the race track and be entered in a drawing for NASCAR race tickets.

Illinois

A Six Flags Great America Payment: 50,000 free Six Flags tickets to anyone who has been vaxxed.

All in for the Win: adults with 1 jab enter a $7 million cash prize pool , three $1 million jackpots and forty $100k cash prices .

Ages 12-17 are entered into a $3 million scholarship pool and twenty $150k scholarships awards.

I'm n California and Colorado, why didn't they just give away an education like this?

All SODC and SOPH employees: entered into a drawing for the following prizes: $10,000, $5,000, $5,000.

3 drawings for [Winner's choice of] a lifetime fishing license from IDNR, OR a lifetime hunting license from IDNR, OR ten Lincoln Museum passes (including a $100 gift shop voucher), OR an Illinois State Fair gift pack, OR a DuQuoin State Fair gift pack.

1 drawing for two Round Trip tickets to anywhere American Airlines flies (domestic 1st class or international coach).

Now that makes me want to fly American Airlines. How Unamerican!

3 drawings for a pair of game tickets to 3 different Chicago Bears home games.

1 drawing for four (4) tickets to the Chicago Cubs 1914 Club, seats in the second row behind home plate, and a parking pass.

2 drawings for a pair of game tickets to 2 different Chicago Cubs home games.

3 drawings for a pair of game tickets to 3 different Chicago Fire home games.

3 drawings for a pair of game tickets to 3 different St. Louis Cardinals home games.

Indiana

A box of Girl Scout cookies along with the shot.

And who paid for that? The state or the feds? Oh, and you bet it makes me not want to purchase Girl Scout cookies ever again.

Kentucky

For 18 or older getting a iab at a Kroger or Walmart: a coupon for a free Cash Ball 225 ticket.

Team Kentucky's Shot at a Million: enter a lottery for a vax.

Let's just reinforce gambling and who pays for the tickets? The next lottery is on 9/10/24 and the jackpot is $8 million.

12-17 year olds can win one of fifteen full scholarships to any Kentucky institution and those 18 years of age and older have a chance to win one of three $1 million prizes.

Maine “Your Shot to Get Outdoors”

18 and older with a Pfizer or Moderna vax, or the single-shot J & J vaccine: one of the rewards below:

Fishing license: The Maine Department of Health and Human Services to give 5,000 year 2021 fishing licenses for Maine residents from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Hunting license: The Maine Department of Health and Human Services will purchase up to 5,000 year 2021 hunting season licenses for eligible Maine residents from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries.

Maine Wildlife Park pass: The Maine Department of Health and Human Services: up to 5,000 passes to the Maine Wildlife Park in Gray, from the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife. One pass allows admission for up to two people.

Maine State Park day pass: The Maine Department of Health and Human Services: up to 5,000 day passes for Maine residents to Maine State Parks through the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.

L.L.Bean gift card: The Maine Department of Health and Human Services: up to 10,000 $20 gift cards from L.L.Bean for use at their stores.

So far, no American Airlines, Girl Scout cookies, or L.L. Bean.

Sea Dogs admission ticket: The Maine Department of Health and Human Services: up to 5,000 tickets from the Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, for baseball games at Hadlock Field in Portland for 2021 regular season.

Oxford Plains Speedway pass: The Maine Department of Health and Human Services will purchase from Oxford Plains Speedway up to 5,000 tickets for weekly events in the 2021 racing season.

Maryland

$100 financial incentive to state employees who elect to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. To receive the incentive, employees must provide their HR office with proof of vaccination, and agree to receive all subsequent CDC-recommended booster vaccinations within 18 months of being fully vaccinated. This is medical blackmail!

The incentive is retroactive, so that all state employees who have already been fully vaccinated also will receive the $100 incentive payment.

VaxToWin: A partnership between the Maryland Lottery and the Maryland Health Department to provide $2 million in prize money for Marylanders who get vaccinated.

Michigan

MI Vacc to Normal: steps that Michiganders can take to emerge from the pandemic.

Once the state documents 70 %of the population received at least 1 dose, its 👉 orders on masks and limitations for public and private gatherings would be dropped. 👈

Clearly an attempt to cause local peer pressure and elevate the public to interfere with the personal business of another! And then, let's be sure to turn neighbor against neighbor 👇

Bring their friends and neighbors to their COVID-19 vaccine appointments and get $50 per shot for each appointment. 🤔 😒 😡

Fully vaxxed students can win one of 100 $75 gift cards and one student will win a full scholarship. All participants will receive a 20% discount at the CMU bookstore.

Minnesota

Your Shot to Summer: Minnesotans who get vaccinated between Memorial Day weekend through of June 30th will be eligible to choose a reward from nine different options. The incentives are state park passes, fishing licenses, and tickets to fairs and amusement parks. There is also the possibility to receive a $25 Visa card.

Cheers to the Vaccine: Minnesotans 21 years of age and older who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose will be eligible for a free or discounted drink at participating establishments.

Minnesotans who receive their first shot before August 19 will receive $100.

Minnesota is the 12th-largest state in square feet, and the 22nd-most populated, with a population of about 5.7 million. At $100 each, that's a pretty penny even if only 1% (570,000 people) of the population did it - that would cost $57 million.

New Jersey

Shot and a Beer: In partnership with the Brewer’s Guild of New Jersey, the Governor's Office and the Department of Health have launched the “Shot and a Beer”: 🍻 🍷 🍷 Let's just forget about all our problems and go have a shot and a beer 🙄 As seen above, California, Texas, Florida, and other states drink the most alcohol. New Jersey is a quite tiny state; it drinks 20 million gallons of alcohol a year, versus California with over 88 million, and Utah with only 3.4 million.

Any New Jerseyan who gets their first vaccine dose in the month of May and takes their vaccination card to a participating brewery as proof of vaccination will 👉 receive a free beer , courtesy of the participating brewery. This program will end May 31.

Vax and Visit: Beginning May 27th through July 4th, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection will offer a State Parks Vax Pass – allowing free access to State parks, including Island Beach State Park – good through December 31st, 2021.

New Jerseyans aged 21 and older who receive their first shot before the end of May can visit a participating winery for a 👉 free glass of wine .

New Jerseyans who receive a shot before May 31 can enter to win dinner with Governor Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy.

New York

Governor Andrew Cuomo began a promotion that would provide free tickets to Mets games from May 24 through June 17 and to Yankee games from May 7 through June 6 for newly vaccinated people, along with another promotion that gave residents free weekly subway passes .

Vaccination program that will provide free NYS Lottery scratch-off tickets to individuals 18 and over with a grand prize of $5 million.

Every person who receives the COVID-19 vaccine, either a first dose or single dose of Johnson & Johnson, anywhere in New York State this week is eligible to receive a free two-day pass to any state park.

“Get a Shot to Make Your Future”: New Yorkers ages 12 to 17 can win of 50 four year full ride scholarships to any New York State public college or university. Drawings began June 1 and ended June 30.

Ohio

18 and older will be entered into “Ohio Vax-a-Million,” a weekly drawing with a prize of up to $1 million . A total of five weekly drawings for each prize will take place.

17 and under: enter drawing for a full, four-year scholarship to any of Ohio’s state colleges and universities, including full tuition, room and board, and books. A total of five weekly drawings for a full, four-year scholarship will take place, with the first winner being announced May 26.

Ohioans aged 12-25 who have received at least their first dose of Pfizer of Modern vaccine or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine can register for Ohio Vax-2-School for 150 scholarships of $10,000 or $100,000 to an Ohio college or university.

Oregon

18 and older: win $1 million or one of 36 $10,000 prizes–with one winner in each county in Oregon.

Age 12 to 17: win one of five $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarships.

West Virginia

$100 savings bond or $100 gift card to anyone ages of 16 to 35. 👉 Money for this incentive will come from federal CARES Act funding.👈

Wait a minute. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) is what authorized direct payments to people, giving monthly rebates to families with children, and unemployment benefits for laid-off workers. It also reimbursed hospitals for the killing protocols using Remdesivir, ventilators, opioids, and sedatives. And now the CARES Act ALSO paid people to get the jab! If they did this in West Virginia, they must have been able to do it in all states. Perhaps the CARES Act spent billions nationwide pushing bribes incentives to get the jab!

Starting June 20th, West Virginia residents who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible to enter to in a lottery-style drawing. The first round of prizes to be given away include:

(2) Full four-year scholarships to any West Virginia institution for kids ages 12 to 25-years-old

(2) Brand-new, custom-outfitted trucks

(25) Weekend getaways” to West Virginia State Parks

(5) Lifetime hunting and fishing licenses

(5) Custom hunting rifles

(5) Custom hunting shotguns

👉 $1 million

Perhaps every state used part of their CARES Act monies to bribe incentivize the jab. It certainly seems so!

West Virginia is offering a second round of Do It For Babydog Vaccine Sweepstakes that will run for 6 weeks. Prizes include:

Full four-year scholarships to any West Virginia institution for kids ages 12 to 25-years-old

Luxury High-End Sports Car

Custom Fishing 🎣 🚤 or Pontoon Boat 🛥️

$150,000 towards the Wedding of your Dreams 👰 🤵

Free Gas for 10 years ⛽️

WVU Football or Basketball Season Ticket Package for two

Marshall Football or Basketball Season Ticket Package for two

2021-2022 Season Passes for two to a Ski Resort in West Virginia

Premium ATV or Side by Side 🏍️

Top of the Line Zero Turn 👉 Lawn Mower

