… They Always Let You Know

⬆️ They can't help themselves… because they create a powerful delusion and put themselves inside of it. They create the problems (like Covid), then create a simplified reaction (like the vax), when all the while, they planned it this way in order to depopulate the world and in the process, win souls for Satan!

The Answer is to turn to God, and only Him. He is good! There is none other but Him.

Whenever you have a choice to make, look up to the heavens. And know that God heals, God loves, and there is no where better than being in the eternal presence of God.

To learn more of the way the world tries to deceive, listen to Scott Schara’s podcast, watch his video, or read my transcript below:

If you are Christian and you know that God has a plan for your life - but you aren’t sure what it could be, simply pray for Him to choose you. And then go wherever He sends you.

If you don’t yet know Christ in a personal way, He is knocking on the door to your heart right now! Say this prayer with me, and accept Christ after repenting of your sins. Be washed pure in His blood that was shed for you and for all mankind, so that we can stand in the presence of God!

And after you accept Christ, proclaim Him to the world by being baptized in the Name of the Father, and of the Son, and of The Holy Spirit! Amen!

And remember… there is no sin that cannot be forgiven.

