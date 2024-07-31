Share The Rebel Patient™

How We Got Here

Grace was murdered on October 13, 2021. In April of 2022, Scott realized she was murdered, and that it was genocide of the disabled and the elderly. After an introduction to Vera Shara, Scott realized this is a worldwide holocaust. Ultimately, Scott realized that the Covid psyop is the 2nd largest psyop that has ever been pulled off on the American population. The 1st psyop was “The American Dream”, which led Scott to the reality that this is a spiritual battle.

Scott’s previous series was, “Medical Murder is the #1 Cause of Death in the United States: BY DESIGN!” - Don and he recorded it late last year. About 3 months ago, an event prompted me into more of this spiritual battle, and that is how we got to this 3-part series.

The Matrix Revealed: The Illusion of Choice

There was so much information that Scott put everything in 3 parts:

PArt 1. The Plan to Take Down The Satanic Cabal Was Written By The Satanic Cabal

Part 2a and 2b: Peeling Back the Layers

Part 3: Escaping the Matrix

You can download the PDF flow charts and the PowerPoint Presentation, as well as a course outline - see below VIDEO INFORMATION for links.

WHO IS BEHIND THE CURTAIN: AND WHAT IS HE UP TO?

Last week, a former accounting employee from the 1990’s connected with Scott on Grace’s story. He asked what Scott has learned in the last two years. Scott told John: #1 is that Satan is real. And #2 is that Scott has learned about the medical-industrial complex and the matrix, the latter of which is being discussed here. #3 Grace taught Scott, “God’s got this!”

1 Revelations 12:9: And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world: he was cast out into the earth and his angels were cast out with him.” Well, then what?

God is telling us that Satan is deceiving the whole world: everyone! Every ounce of his energy is to deceive us!

Ephesians 6:12 tells us who we are up against.

Scott shows a video clip:

“Now, for a brief description of the kingdom of Satan and its headquarters, we turn to Ephesians 6:12, which actually is a key verse on this whole theme. Ephesians 6:12 Paul says, “For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickednes in the heavenly places. For our wrestling match is not against persons with bodies! Now that phrase is taken from The Living Bible, and I think it’s a very good phrase. We are in a wrestling match. But it’s not with persons who have bodies! That takes a change of thinking, because we are not used to that concept, persons without bodies. There are multitudes of such persons in the universe! Then he says in the Princed Version, “… against rulers with various areas and descending orders of authority.” So this is a very highly organized kingdom. There are rulers, each with a different area of responsibility, and under those rulers, there are subrulers who are responsible for sub-areas in that kingdom. You might say, “Satan was very clever to devise such an organization.” That’s not so. The truth is that he rebelled against God, and he was in charge of one-third of all the created angels. He brought his angels into rebellion against God, with him, and they were cast out of heaven. They simply set up a rival kingdom, keeping the organizational structure that God had. Our wrestling match is not against persons with bodys, but against rulers with various areas and descending orders of authority, against the world dominators of the present darkness. And I deliberately use the word, “dominate” because the Greek word is very powerful. And I choose the word, “dominate”, because GOD NEVER DOMINATES ANYBODY. Whenever you see the word, “dominate” or “domination”, it is something Satanic. That’s not how God rules people. But Satan’s ambition is to dominate the whole world. Do you understand that? Not just some little corner of humanity, but through a kingdom of darkness, to dominate the whole world! And because his kingdom is a kingdom of darkness, the people in that kingdom for the most part don’t know what they are in it!

Scott describes that Satan has given us an illusion of choice, hence the title, “The Matrix Revealed: The Illusion of Choice”. Scott wants to share how big this is (please read):

The ABCs, FBI, CIA, WEF, WHO: they’re all front organizations for the occult secret society, who are the ones doing Satan’s bidding. Scott has seen enough of their agenda in the depopulation documents to label it the anti-Christ system.

The specific message that Scott is responsible for is that The Great Reset is the stated goal of this evil half of Satan, because it has set up the less evil ‘angel of light’ false prophet system to close the gate on the control grid. He sees that people will clamor for security through the False Prophet system, which he details today.

Here is the summary in a video clip:

The very fact that we can look at the world today and see that the idea of a global economy, a one-world government, and the toleration of a World Religion is becoming more and more the ‘mindset of the times’. The Germans called this years ago, the “Zeitgeist”, how you view the times in which you live, the mindset of this time. The Zeitgeist of today is so pervasive that everybody is thinking that way. Society is moving that way. The media is promoting this, and ultimately, there will be a Global World Order. We can resist at times. We can vote against it at times. We can use a democratic process at times, to stand up for what we believe. But mark it down - it’s ultimately going to happen. Now, the economic part of it feeds your wallet. People say, “That’s good. I want that, it’s for me.” But as you give up your individual rights, as you give up your national soverighty, in order to GAIN those things, eventually you are under a “system” that has no place for God, no place for the Bible, no place for Biblical morality. And the tragedy of the European Union is that there is no mention of religion at all, no God at all. Religion has been pushed out, and so has God been pushed out completely and entirely. It’s the attitude that ‘we can run the world by ourselves, with our own ability, our own intelligence, our own power, our own influence.” And when man is ultimately in charge, the kingdom of man is centered on man’s desires and self-promotion of our desires. Eventually, God is forgotten. The things of God, the morality of God, the purposes of God, the things God has for man are completely eliminated from society! It’s no different than you had way back in the Book of Genesis at the Tower of Babel when the people decided that they would build a tower that leads to heaven. “We’ll work our way to heaven.” “We’ll build the great society”, “And we can do it without the God of the Bible.” And the Judgement of God fell on that society! We segway to Jan who speaks, ~ Thank you, Dr. Ed Heinsen We have discussed the One World System in the Book of Revelations, chapter 13. A system whose stage is being set today for a world of tomorrow. In the meantime, the globalists are stirring things up, preparing the way for the coming One World System.

They do that through war, pandemics, meddling within nations, destablizing them through the ‘crazy green agenda’, and another topic with my guest, is the fact that the FBI is suggesting that you may be anti-government, you may be an extremist, if you purchased the Bible?

Jan: If you shop at Dick’s Sporting Goods? Or Bass Pro Shops? If you use the term, “MAGA” or “Trump”? What kind of invasion of privacy is this? It’s on everyone’s mind. One who has documented this is Gary Kaugh, who looks at the rush to one-worldism. Jan: He was also a speaker at two of my annual conferences, and is an author. Welcome to “Understanding the Times.” Gary: It’s good to be with you. Woman: People will give up rights for things. They will give up cash for digitized money, they will trade convenience for security. This has been going on for 30 years or more. You have documented this. Gary: Yes, I discovered this as I was traveling overseas doing work with our Embassy’s on an international effort. I was surprised how many people already had a ‘world view’. Some in the State Department were more loyal to an empowered U.N. than to an empowered United States. And that threw up some major flags for me. My father at age 12 fled Communists. At age 13, he fled the Nazis. My mother grew up under Hitler in Germany, and they have their fair share of stores that they went through. I was born here, but at family gatherings, I could see what my family went through. And here I am with the Embassy, talking with these people who were globalists. One thing that they had in common was that they were not very fond of Bible-believing Christians. Nor politically-conservative Jews for Israel. And this threw up more flags. This was in the 1980’s, when I first researched these things. I was invited to join two different organizations through this agenda, and this had to be the Lord. I was able to get an inside look that led me to write my book, “In Roots of Global Occupation”, which came out in early 1992. Jan: Which organizations are feeding this? Gary: Back in the day, the organizations were The Trilateral Commission, The Council on Foreign Relations, The Club of Rome, The Bilderburg Group. All that was well under way already in the 1980’s. Then the World Economic Forum began coming on the scene, at first in a small way. All the groups seemed to filter into that organization. And people like Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates and George Soros, other wealthy people, it became a powerful organization. They have rallied around the UN, seeking UN. You have the Secretary of the UN General Gutierrez, who as the former President of Portugal, who was also the leader of The Socialist International. It is the mother ship of all Socialist-Communist groups in the world. He was the head of that. And now he is the head of the UN. Most people don’t realize how radical of an organization it is. And then there’s Ghebreyesus, the head of the WHO. And he was an Ethiopian socialist revolutionary leader. So his reward was being made head of the WHO. You’ve got people who are staunch globalists-Marxists in some cases, who are now heading up the UN. You have the WEF and other groups that feed into them, propping up the UN. You have Pope Francis, who through his group Guardians of the Council for Inclusive Capitalism. You’re looking at a group with over $30 trillion that can be moved around very quickly, just from that organization. They also feed into the WEF. Those ‘guardians’, by the way? The Pope put Katie Lynn Forester Rothschild in charge of that group, a big banking family. The Rothschilds, the Rockefellers, all big banking that have been in it for a long time. Then I have to mention King Charles. He has been now known as the de facto leader of the global environmental movement. It goes back to 1992 and the Rio de Janiero Global Health Summit that kicked off the “hyperglobal environmental movement” that also promotes global everything. So he’s part of this, and was recently a keynote speaker in the Middle East. Other groups include Vanguard, Black Rock. People give and trust these organizations because they know how to make money. But then they use that money and invest it, grab stocks and corporations to take over the world. It’s not just them. Others cooperate with them. There’s a religious side, an economic side, a political side. They have all the bases covered. The problem, Jan, is that these are the people who are now in control. Scott: This was the anti-Christ side of things. What about the False Prophet side? This is a battle for souls. In Revelations 13, Satan has two hats: An Anti-Christ hat, and a False Prophet hat. It’s critical for us to see this a battle as a control grid. I see that three sides of the grid are already snapped in place. And people blindly come in because they just do what they are told. But now as people are being exposed, they are standing up and recognizing the evil. They thing they can rally behind a system that is going to fix this: that is the False Prophet side. Then the control grid gets snapped into place when everyone follows the False Prophet, thinking they are going to finally get justice (or whatever they are thinking). I see it like it’s a magician: On the left side is the Anti-Christ side with a lot of red pills being exposed. Everybody’s chasing these, but on the right side, no one is paying attention to the False Prophet side. And that’s the revelation I was given Grace’s story. Don’t use it just to expose evil. Expose that this evil sets up the final side of the control grid in place. People always clamor for security and comfort. Think through this pattern in recent history: — With 911 (Evil), we got the Patriot Act (Less Evil). — With the Plandemic (Evil), we got the “Bioweapon” vaccine(Less Evil). We go for security and comfort. We panic or chaos as a reaction. And in the Hegelian dialectic, that’s the “Problem-Reaction” - with the “Solution” being prelanned! Revelation 13 keeps repeating, setting up Satan’s final act: worldwide deception. Look at WWI (Evil): we got the League of Nations (Less Evil). With WWII (Evil), we got the United Nations (Less Evil). This is happening over and over again, in history. As Scott studied WWII and the Holocaust, he sees that it could have been set up for today. The current eugenics was started by the USA in the early 1900’s. That eugenics program came first. And with WWII, the problem was “eugenics” and WWII, and the “solution” was the UN and the Nuremberg Trials - it looks different than how we perceived WWII. The evil of the depopulation agenda is being exposed. Our reaction? To implement and expose this evil agenda - and the Angel of Light tries to capture remaining souls, giving “the power back to the people”, the inversion, and the hook of ‘security’ and ‘comfort’. Almost everything fits into the Two-Beast Systems of Revelations 13. The race to expose evil = the Blue Pill System. “Disease X” versus the False Prophet System, the Red Pill exposure of the Anti-Christ system. There’s 100,000+ lies: climate control, carbon footprint lies. Poison in the food, lots of lies embedded in society - they all set up the False Prophet. Please read: Problem - chaos - Reaction - False Prophet - Order out of Chaos - The Great Awakening, The New World Order A few others have pointed out these things, and they have really helped me. See this clip: Man: I started to realize there were TWO New World Orders: the one that Alice Hailey talked about, and the counterfeit one that New Agers and Conspiracy Theorists talk about. They are revealing this Luciferean order with messages of “unity”, “oneness”, and “higher consciousness”, always. The message is, “They’re enslaving us. They’re stealing our power. They’re keeping us from realizing who we really are, that we are all one. They’re stunting our creative energy. This counterfeit New World Order is real, just like a counterfeit one hundred dollar bill. It is real. It has to be real for it to work, and that’s the point. It’s the fact that it IS very real that gives all these conspiracy theorists real power and validity. It gives power and validity to their message, their prescription of how to deal with the problem. That is why this deception is going to be so powerful. People are researching this stuff in growing numbers, realizing that it is real. Then they go to people like Jones and Icke to see what to do. And they tell people to unite, resist it, to use the power of your conscious being.

Icke tells people to let go of religion because it’s a tool of control. Jones tells people that all of us have to unite against these people. This is going to be a massively deceptive trick: a phoney, fake New World Order is going to arise, and then it will be “allowed” to be “defeated” so that a real New World Order can be implemented. A good way to think about this is an evil person who wants you to be tricked into trusting them. How would they do that? They couldn’t just demand your trust; that would make you suspicious of them. They couldn ‘t show their true colors or reveal their intentions. They would have to trick you into giving them your trust, all on your own. They cannot make it look like you made them trust you or forced you to trust them. Because that isn’t real trust. A perfect way to get your trust would be to stage an attack on you. Send someone after you, to attack you. Then, they come in and rescue you. That evil person has now gotten your trust - and you think you have a hero that just saved you. Scott saw this idea when he was in college, this bait-and-switch. He used to be good at shooting pool, and his Grandfather taught him how to play to win. He paid a lot of bills in college by winning those games, but how he did it was not to play somebody for $20 a game. His goal was to win $1,000. What he would do was on the low-stake games, he would to lose those on purpose; then win the higher bid games. It worked well, and not Satan is doing this on an elaborate scheme.

Here is a clip where Alexandria puts things into perspective: Alexandria: At the end of the day, it is a fallacy to believe either that the light side is new, or that the dark side is the only side. You can’t play chess with one color. Here is a good example of the current polar spectrum of reality: MAN’s VOICE: This path suggests 2 paths, and only 2 paths, one leading to The Great Awakening or the light world order or a utopian outcome, and the other leading to The Great Reset, a dark world order or a dystopia. The Great Reset, for example, is a dialectic in itself. The highest tier, the Super Elite, know very well they will never implemement this, but… … they need the fear generated by it, to force the outcome of the Great Awakening. Just as dark is the opposite of light, The Great Reset is the opposite of The Great Awakening. Alexandria: This isn’t a picture of opposing forces, at all. It’s actually a picture of dialectics: from problem to solution, from dark to light. The fear of the dark drives the desired reaction, which propels us to the desired ‘solution’, which has, and has always been, The Great Awakening. The occultists call this, “The New Atlantis” or “The Age of Aquarius”. The Great Awakening world consists of all that The Great Reset is not: autonomy and freedom are returned to the people, as well as their money and hope for a future. It is the opposite of The Great Reset’s dogma. The point of scaring you into the point of interjecting yourself into a false future, and living that fear now, is so that when that possibility is eliminated, you’ll feel relieved and grateful to those who “liberated” you from that fate. SCOTT: When he first learned this in December 2022, Grace would take big pictures and to show how mindblowing it was, she would POOF her hands up and simulate an epiphany. And that’s what Scott did in December of 2022. Now we put this out there, but we see now that we have been programmed. Our rights have been taken away - on purpose. To set up the opposite, which will ultimately shut down the final door on the control grid. What is Satan’s Perspective? Genesis 50:20: What you meant for evil, God meant for good, which is happening today. Scott doesn’t want anyone else to loose their buddy. There’s urgency, evil, and Satan knows his day is coming. That eugenics has now become, “You are next”. Satan uses the Bible against us. Please read the above. He knows his days are numbered. Man chases knowledge and yearns for longevity, and the release of evil is slowly released. Satan will expose the evil then propose a solution where he can then prey on us. When we see this evil, we should conclude that we have been duped - except that we need Christ, and we need to save souls! God has used America through killing via pharmaceuticals, leading all nations astray. See Scott’s 7-part series HERE. Here are some facts that opened Scott’s eyes. Covid wasn’t the real evil; the real evil is the Satanic agenda. This is the most recent 2024 data, with India’s population and land mass being so much larger than that of the USA - yet the USA had over 17% of Covid deaths! According to God’s Word, the USA has deceived the world through pharmakeia.

The seed was planted by the pursuit of knowledge (Genesis 3:6), then the king sought not the Lord, but the physicians (2 Chronicles 16:12). While Christ was on earth, the woman grew worse after seeing doctors (Mark 5:26) but she knew that Jesus could heal her$, and then after Jesus, the Flexner Report We need to seek God for our healing. The Flexner Report was to start Allopathic (MD) medicine in the USA. This was the blue pill: white coats, the Hippocratic oath to Satanic gods, medical insurance writing standards of care, licensing boards that give a free pass for “standards of care”, pricing and medical debt that causes the collectivism lie, Medicare/Medicaid became “free” (to those whom they determined are causing the financial crisis!), in the 1960’s paid for by the illegal tax system. There are 135 million Americans on it and the cost to our society is $3 trillion a year - about 50% of our federal annual budget!

The collectivism lie say, “We’ve got to do something about this!” And during Covid, they took the Standards of Care and incentivized it by the government. This has been socialized medicine - we’re the first ones to do it! Medicare is government-run health care! They pulled this off because there’s no reimbursement to the hospital unless they follow the Standard of Care. If they don’t follow the Standards, they lose their immunity, their being sued, it’s crazy! People have been programmed into allopathic (MD) medicine, so they control all this population through money. Their goal? To hasten death, by design - it it MURDER. The Red Pill is the False Prophet side. There’s a push for a parallel system and the Healing Web is part of this (See Part 2). We seek knowledge from the alternative medicine side to get away from the allopathic side, but it stops us from going to God first! Ultimately, we fear death, we want to live longer, and the falsehood is that the alternative medicine side can save us. Satan creates a great deception by getting us to keep going to man instead of God. Looking at price changes, we see how hospital and medical things have increased since 2000. The changes are BY DESIGN! Standards of Care should be CUTTING costs - but instead, they INCREASE COST! Why? TO HASTEN DEATH! On the Lighter Side. The comedian says he went to the doctor who said he was doing well, except for one thing: he’s pre-diabetic. He said, “Who isn’t? (Audience laughs). Why would you even tell me, right? (Laughter) Do I have diabetes? The doctor says, “No.” (Laughter) But I could get diabetes? The doctor says, “Yes.” (Laughter) He asks the doctor, “Do you have diabetes?” (Laughter) He says, “No.” (Laughter) He asks the doctor, “But could you get diabetes?” (Laughter) He says, “I guess so.” (Laughter) He tells the doctor, “Let me tell you something. You’re pre-diabetic. ”(Laughter) Please Read: God’s people have always begged for a king. In doing so, they reject God, even after all He did for them. And He warned them that the people would lose things to the new king, but they still wanted a king. God has given us our king, and as we keep going forward, the king(s) will continue to get worse. That kind of rules of engagement leads us to sorcery and deception, because of our selfish desires for knowledge, safety, and security. God warned us about security in 1 Thessolonians 5:3, where He said, “For when they shall say, Peace and Safety; then sudden destruction cometh upon them, as travail upon a woman with child; and they shall not escape. That’s what Scott sees as the final closing of the gate. As evil is exposed worse than we see now, and as we come to grips with it, we will seek security. Satan will resurrect himself as the Angel of Light. This is happening now, it has been set up to keep happening, and it has happened multiple times in history. Scott sees this as the final battle. Please read: The Truth - Jesus. Both halves, the Great Reset and the Great Awakening, have the same goal: total control of the world. Satan’s dualistic nature even tells us that “less evil” is “good” - but only God is Good! Here is Alexandra again: In Lucifereanism, it is believed that there is an ‘energy source’ that can be used for evil or good, depending on how the practitioner chooses to use it. There are Superheroes and Supervillians. This can be understood as Satan and Lucifer: These represent two sides of the same coin: SATAN means ADVERSARY. LUCIFER means BRINGER OF LIGHT. The Bible uses both to describe the fallen angel that deceived Eve. The “Force” can be thought of like a battery having a negative and a positive pole.

One does not exist without the other. Both comprise a battery. The battery does not work without both poles: the dark and the light. Both are Lucifer. God is not on this axis. The two sides work as a ‘good cop’ and ‘bad cop’, with the ‘good cop’ stepping in to offer a solution to the problem created by the dark. Think of these two sides as the right and left hand of Lucifer himself. They are used in different ways to accomplish the same goal: divide and conquer. The “superelite” divide us, as well as their own “soldiers”. That’s why this division of light vs. dark isn’t a division at all! It’s a Hegelian dialectic of using a problem (divide) to reach a solution (conquer). To summarize, the forces of power believed in by esoteric societies can be weilded benevolently or maliciously. Within the Mystery of Traditions or Occultism, there are two sides: the metaphorical light, and the dark. God has one path: straight and narrow. God does not need darkness to have light. Jesus is the Light of Life. What did Lucifer do with his “light”? It brought death to Adam and Eve. His “light” is false, a light of death. God is the only light. A trap has been set. Is there an escape? Yes. First, look at the facts and the problem - it is Satan. Paul Harvey, who is no longer here, did a great introduction in 1965, of who we really are up against. It is “If I Were The Devil”.

Not knowing Scott was going to present this, I outlined the whole video by Paul Harvey and did his transcript just a three days ago.

“If I were the devil … If I were the Prince of Darkness, I’d want to engulf the whole world in darkness. And I’d have a third of its real estate, and four-fifths of its population, but I wouldn’t be happy until I had seized the ripest apple on the tree — Thee. So I’d set about however necessary to take over the United States. I’d subvert the churches first — I’d begin with a campaign of whispers. With the wisdom of a serpent, I would whisper to you as I whispered to Eve: ‘Do as you please.’ To the young, I would whisper that ‘The Bible is a myth.’ I would convince them that man created God instead of the other way around. I would confide that what’s bad is good, and what’s good is ‘square.’ And the old, I would teach to pray, after me, ‘Our Father, which art in Washington… And then I’d get organized. I’d educate authors in how to make lurid literature exciting, so that anything else would appear dull and uninteresting. I’d threaten TV with dirtier movies and vice versa. I’d pedal narcotics to whom I could. I’d sell alcohol to ladies and gentlemen of distinction. I’d tranquilize the rest with pills. If I were the devil I’d soon have families at war with themselves, churches at war with themselves, and nations at war with themselves; until each in its turn was consumed. And with promises of higher ratings I’d have mesmerizing media fanning the flames. If I were the devil I would encourage schools to refine young intellects, but neglect to discipline emotions — just let those run wild, until before you knew it, you’d have to have drug sniffing dogs and metal detectors at every schoolhouse door. Within a decade I’d have prisons overflowing, I’d have judges promoting pornography — soon I could evict God from the courthouse, then from the schoolhouse, and then from the houses of Congress. And in His own churches I would substitute psychology for religion, and deify science. I would lure priests and pastors into misusing boys and girls, and church money. If I were the devil I’d make the symbols of Easter an egg and the symbol of Christmas a bottle. If I were the devil I’d take from those who have, and give to those who want until I had killed the incentive of the ambitious. And what do you bet I could get whole states to promote gambling as the way to get rich? I would caution against extremes and hard work in Patriotism, in moral conduct. I would convince the young that marriage is old-fashioned, that swinging is more fun, that what you see on the TV is the way to be. And thus, I could undress you in public, and I could lure you into bed with diseases for which there is no cure. In other words, if I were the devil I’d just keep right on doing what he’s doing.” ~ Paul Harvey The Matrix Revealed The World We Live In, the Illusion of Choice God (green, love, grace, omnipotent, has 2/3 of angels) vs. Satan (black, lies, deception, fear, 1/3 of angels) The basic premise is that God created us in His image. Satan was kicked out of heaven. Our goal: Be Fruitful and Multiply, Spread the Gospel, Glorify God through the freedom of Jesus. Ultimately, we either become trapped in God or God is the deliverer. The Blue Pill System This is our programming in school, “The American Dream”, “The Great Reset). The Less Evil system is the pursuit of knowledge, ultimately leading to the Great Awakening, “truthers”. We can fall trapped in this, but we need to repent and ask for forgiveness. The White Pill is to get out of this system. Revelation 13:17$

The Mark of the Beast is the LOVE OF MONEY. This is the root of all evil. If money is plentiful and without accountability, Satan can use a FIAT currency for WOKE corporations = being unable to buy or sell. In April 1933, the FIAT currency was invented in a masterful plan. The illusion is that they are trying to help people. Putting people on public welfare is a method of being programmed. The programs are designed to make us suffer, and it has been used to control society. Jesus cursed Satan away. Jesus does not deny that Satan has all the power. Satan’s heirarchy… Secret Society puppets control Satan’s heirarchy. They lie and worship created things, rather than the Creator God. Pollution, water shortages, used as a new enemy to unite us. Alexandra: The key is to ask yourself one question:

Who is doing the programming? Alexandra: The highest levels make both sides of the plans. The plans are passed to the programmers. These few see the chess board as a whole, seeing people as the fragements that make up this piece. Dialectics Give us The Illusion of Choice The Anti-Christ system: Covid and Trump. The Covid narrative is the problem, and Trump is being made to look like the ‘good guy’ because of all the lawsuits against him. Satan gets us to participate in the plan by revealing it - think of how easily we are duped. Genesis 18:17 - Jamie lays out this principle as something that Satan also follows: Jamie: That way, they can actually say, “We told you what we were going to do, but you didn’t listen, so it’s on you.” It’s a form of spiritual warfare, what they call in occultism ‘esoteric knowledge’ or ‘lesser magic’, for lack of a better word. It’s almost as if there is a supernatural framework they are beholden to. The Lord can do nothing unless He reveals to his servants, the prophets, first. It’s almost as if the Powers of Darkness are beholden to that same cosmic framework that God has implemented: That THEY can do nothing unless they have revealed it to YOU first. They say, “We told you to your face what we were going to do.” How about the movie, “Greenland”, with the asteroid? How about the movie, “Deep Impact”? “Don’t Look Up”? The Impending Cybernetic Warfare? And then a Civil War? And then Kinetic Warfare? There’s a movie, “Civil War” coming out, and “Leave the World Behind” about cyberwarfare, “CandaHeart” with Gerard Butler, where he infiltrates an Iranian nuclear facility and detonates it underground? And they tell you to your face, as part of their obligation in their occultic, esoteric mystery school, supernatural warfare component… and you don’t care, so we are justified to do it to you! That’s what they teach initiates, Freemasonry. This is a Spiritual Battle If you don’t know this battle, you may unwittingly participate in it. The battle is spiritual! The sheriff already has this authority; legislation won’t fix it. The Remdesivir lawsuit is another example: the goal should be to stop the behavior - only REPENTANCE can do that. Scott is calling that out because money damage is just a surface wound to these huge companies. We must stop looking to man for solutions to a spiritual problem. Lawsuits are in a corrupt system, and can shine light on the evil. The rule of law is dead. CLIP: 480 B.C. Persia: The king made a law, and his man told him, “Not even a king can go against the law.” No one wants to follow the rule of law any more. In the hospital system, the attitude is that they will do whatever is most profitable, and you can sue us if you want - and you can’t sue. The rule of law is dead - and we should stop chasing manmade solutions. The key to understanding today’s manmade solutions is that they don’t acknowledge that we got here by rejecting God. This is a call to repentance.

This is a spiritual battle for souls. God warned us, and Satan controls “evil” and “less evil”, programmed dialectics called The Matrix. If there is no call for repentance, then any solution is not of God. We are responsible for our own selfish desifes of security and comfort, and the plan to take down the Cabal was wrtten by … the Cabal.

Thank you! We appreciate every one of you! God bless you all!

Watch the Video Here:

VIDEO INFORMATION

In this monocast, Scott introduces the power Satan has in the world and his use of esoteric and exoteric dialectics to control mankind in his war against God.

