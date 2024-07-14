7-13-24 Assassination Attempt on President Trump
Secret Service Heads Reportedly Coming Off. Authorities have Raided the Shooter's Home. Attempted Assassin identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, PA.
⬇️ Some say this video shows first shots fired, then Secret Service sniper shoots back at assassin after the President is shot.
⬆️ You decide.
⬆️ Trump yelling, “Fight! Fight!”
Aftermath of attendee who was shot and killed:
LET US PRAY
Lord God of All the Ages and Creations,
Help us remain vigilant, always waiting and seeking Your face. We pray for the person in the audience who was killed, that the family is comforted. We hold up Trump for continued protection. And we lift up the two in critical condition, that they soon get out of the hospital.
There are almost too many things to pray about, Lord. You are in control, You fully know the situations. We pray that Your Will Be Done, Your Love and Light falls upon the country, so that more eyes can open as more souls seek Your Face.
May this be an opportunity for many others to come to repentance and salvation through Your Son, Our Lord, Jesus Christ.
In the Name of Jesus.
Amen.
Amen 🙏. Prayers for all of those affected and in attendance
He was an ANTIFA member.