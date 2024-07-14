⬇️ Some say this video shows first shots fired, then Secret Service sniper shoots back at assassin after the President is shot.

⬆️ You decide.

⬆️ Trump yelling, “Fight! Fight!”

Aftermath of attendee who was shot and killed:

LET US PRAY

Lord God of All the Ages and Creations,

Help us remain vigilant, always waiting and seeking Your face. We pray for the person in the audience who was killed, that the family is comforted. We hold up Trump for continued protection. And we lift up the two in critical condition, that they soon get out of the hospital.

There are almost too many things to pray about, Lord. You are in control, You fully know the situations. We pray that Your Will Be Done, Your Love and Light falls upon the country, so that more eyes can open as more souls seek Your Face.

May this be an opportunity for many others to come to repentance and salvation through Your Son, Our Lord, Jesus Christ.

In the Name of Jesus.

Amen.

Thank you for reading my writings!

Share The Rebel Patient™

Leave a comment

Get more from Dr Margaret Aranda in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app