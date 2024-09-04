By media personality Benny Johnson:

The Amazon product immediately vomits out a long programmed Kamala biographical/political advertisement and demands you VOTE for Kamala.

This is *not* a glitch. I asked our audience to replicate the result on their Amazon Alexas and received hundreds of videos from across America of Amazon openly rigging the election.

Not only is the Kamala response bizarrely paradoxical to the Trump answer -- but Amazon is openly engaging in partisan activism inside tens of millions of Americans private homes in violation of multiple FEC statues pertaining to Presidential Campaign advertising limits and in-kind donations to Presidential candidates.

Paradoxical programming. This is the trap of AI: It will only ever be as unbiased and altruistic as its human who run it. The humans who run Amazon clearly hate Trump and are programming their hate into their products.

@amazon is spitting in the faces of hundreds of millions of their customers who do not support Joe Biden-Kamala Harris and weaponizing your home products to push partisan left-wing fringe political agendas.

This madness must stop. I'm calling for Americans who are sick of this sh*t to throw out their Alexas and boycott Amazon. We have seen massive success with Bud Light, Lowes, John Deere, Harley Davidson, Ford, Tractor Supply and the list goes on and on... thanks @robbystarbuck.

62 days away from the 2024 election. Now is the time to act. Join the Amazon boycott. Get massive woke corporations out of our elections and politics. Enough is enough. Share this far and wide....

Source: https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1831131822559805645?s=46