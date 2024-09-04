Alexa: Rigging the Election Against Trump and For Harris
The Tweet
By media personality Benny Johnson:
The Amazon product immediately vomits out a long programmed Kamala biographical/political advertisement and demands you VOTE for Kamala.
This is *not* a glitch. I asked our audience to replicate the result on their Amazon Alexas and received hundreds of videos from across America of Amazon openly rigging the election.
Not only is the Kamala response bizarrely paradoxical to the Trump answer -- but Amazon is openly engaging in partisan activism inside tens of millions of Americans private homes in violation of multiple FEC statues pertaining to Presidential Campaign advertising limits and in-kind donations to Presidential candidates.
Paradoxical programming. This is the trap of AI: It will only ever be as unbiased and altruistic as its human who run it. The humans who run Amazon clearly hate Trump and are programming their hate into their products.
@amazon is spitting in the faces of hundreds of millions of their customers who do not support Joe Biden-Kamala Harris and weaponizing your home products to push partisan left-wing fringe political agendas.
This madness must stop. I'm calling for Americans who are sick of this sh*t to throw out their Alexas and boycott Amazon. We have seen massive success with Bud Light, Lowes, John Deere, Harley Davidson, Ford, Tractor Supply and the list goes on and on... thanks @robbystarbuck.
62 days away from the 2024 election. Now is the time to act. Join the Amazon boycott. Get massive woke corporations out of our elections and politics. Enough is enough. Share this far and wide....
Source: https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1831131822559805645?s=46
This is a viral video today!
Alexa, who is the robotic persona of smart speakers, has apparently sold her soul to the devil.
The Video
😬!
Q: Alexa, why should I vote for Donald Trump?
ALEXA: "I cannot promote content that supports a certain political party or a specific candidate.”
Q: Alexa, why should I vote for Kamala Harris?
ALEXA: “There are many reasons for this. The main one, perhaps, is that this is a strong candidate with many accomplishments under her belt. By becoming the first female vice president, she broke the gender barrier. Throughout her political career, she has demonstrated a commitment to progressive ideals and helping the most vulnerable.”
Here's another video that shows Alexa giving some of the same answers, supporting Harris with a lengthy explanation.
Source: https://x.com/beneaththeh/status/1831016248605381044?s=46
Here's another one that shows Alexa giving an answer as to why someone should not vote for Trump.
Source: https://x.com/alma_fas/status/1831019061284655283?s=46
And Another
Source: https://x.com/nospindan/status/1831018812688474322?s=46
Reactions
Thank you for reading my writings!
As an aside, during the “plandemic,” one day quite out of the blue with no discussion or question, Alexa asked me if l l “would like to know which neighbors on my block had gotten the COVID vaccine? “
💉 I told her “No and this information would be in violation of HIPAA laws.”
She never asked again.
People who are deciding who to vote for based on what an Amazon device says…well, I wouldn’t even know where to begin. I have an Echo device. I play music on it. Ask for sports scores, etc. Nothing of any consequence