In January of this year, Alexs Lorenze, a 23-year old woman, was diagnosed with a condition called Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemagloginuria (PNH).

Her doctor at University of California, Irvine hospital had allegedly refused to further treat her PNH with monoclonal antibodies - unless she first her first took the Tetanus (DTaP), Pneumococcal and Meningitis vaccines.

👉 Within just 10 minutes, she had an extremely horrific reaction resulting in temporary blindness, vomiting, and then progressively worsened.

CAUTION: Shows before and after pictures, with etes swollen shut and a swollen, purple forehead, baggy eyes, and purple sores on neck.

Alwxis received all three shots at the same time, despite having a previous history of vaccine injury plus a weakened immune system due to PNH.

Question: Was Alexis Part of an Experiment?

Alexis’s father Todd. Watch Dr PAKBAZ mention “trails” Lexi’s sister stated, “nurse mentioned giving diff med outside vaccine vials. Did Iranian-trained doctor use Lexi as rat for a trial w/o her permission? Google hides this, UCI medical removed doctor’s page from site, her study required hemoglobin level <10, Lexi’s 3.1. Trial required DTAP, Pneumonia, Meningitis toxic “Vaccine”.

Alexis Lorenze is hospitalized at a medical center in California. Alexis is blaming a cocktail of vaccinations for her bizarre condition. She has swelling everywhere, she is black and blue and now growing odd tumors on her face. She claims the doctors are asking her not to record videos anymore and it appears Instagram is banning the use of her name in posts. What is really behind her condition. Dr. Ben Tapper, a man who has become an expert on Vaccines, and their effect on the human body is our guest. Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/09/can-cocktail-vaccinations-cause-this-truth-about-alexis/

September 19th

September 20th

VSRF Arrives at UC Irvine

Steve Kirsch's Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (VSRF) arrived at UCI hospital and reported that she is in critical condition, awaiting her transport to another hospital.

Today: Alexis Had To Call 911 from INSIDE the Hospital

