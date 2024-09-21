ALEXIS GOES MSM: Now Eating Ice Cream and Expected to Survive, Says She Had to Call 911 from Inside the Hospital
CAUTION: Graphic face discoloration and swelling after a triple-vax injury
In January of this year, Alexs Lorenze, a 23-year old woman, was diagnosed with a condition called Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemagloginuria (PNH).
Her doctor at University of California, Irvine hospital had allegedly refused to further treat her PNH with monoclonal antibodies - unless she first her first took the Tetanus (DTaP), Pneumococcal and Meningitis vaccines.
👉 Within just 10 minutes, she had an extremely horrific reaction resulting in temporary blindness, vomiting, and then progressively worsened.
CAUTION: Shows before and after pictures, with etes swollen shut and a swollen, purple forehead, baggy eyes, and purple sores on neck.
Alwxis received all three shots at the same time, despite having a previous history of vaccine injury plus a weakened immune system due to PNH.
Initial ICU Video
Updated Video 👇
Question: Was Alexis Part of an Experiment?
Alexis’s father Todd. Watch Dr PAKBAZ mention “trails” Lexi’s sister stated, “nurse mentioned giving diff med outside vaccine vials. Did Iranian-trained doctor use Lexi as rat for a trial w/o her permission? Google hides this, UCI medical removed doctor’s page from site, her study required hemoglobin level <10, Lexi’s 3.1. Trial required DTAP, Pneumonia, Meningitis toxic “Vaccine”.
The Gateway Pundit
Alexis Lorenze is hospitalized at a medical center in California. Alexis is blaming a cocktail of vaccinations for her bizarre condition. She has swelling everywhere, she is black and blue and now growing odd tumors on her face. She claims the doctors are asking her not to record videos anymore and it appears Instagram is banning the use of her name in posts.
What is really behind her condition. Dr. Ben Tapper, a man who has become an expert on Vaccines, and their effect on the human body is our guest.
Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/09/can-cocktail-vaccinations-cause-this-truth-about-alexis/
September 19th
Source: https://x.com/diedsuddenly_/status/1836758689350287676?s=46
September 20th
VSRF Arrives at UC Irvine
Steve Kirsch's Vaccine Safety Research Foundation (VSRF) arrived at UCI hospital and reported that she is in critical condition, awaiting her transport to another hospital.
The Thread
Today: Alexis Had To Call 911 from INSIDE the Hospital
Source: https://x.com/humanspective/status/1837276875628106063?s=46
The Video
The Thread
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy woud have been a great assist to her as an inpatient but conventional medicine doesn't do that.. Only usses HBOT for diabetic foot ulcers. She will still benefti from HBOT when she is eventually released as an inpatientl.
Hope she makes it.