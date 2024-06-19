This past week, we have heard of several arrests of people who have been fighting for what is right, such as our own Victoria

. Undoubtedly, this is the tip of the iceberg and there are many additional national arrests of medical freedom fighters have been manhandled, rousted, or otherwise hassled.

Share

Or arrested. This is a post from Ireland’s Dr. Ann McClosky’s Assistant this evening:

From the Above Article

Source: Dr. Anne’s Substack On Tuesday evening Dr Anne McCloskey was unlawfully arrested by the PSNI while leaving her local post office and interned without a trial, via the Coronavirus Act 2020 “emergency powers”, which were extended by the Northern Ireland Assembly on 11th March 2024. Note that that the mainstream legacy media reports regarding this matter are composed of verifiably false statements. For example, despite the fact that Dr Anne was never physically present at the Magistrate’s Court in Londonderry Courthouse, several legacy media outlets report otherwise. For the truth and the real story, watch the above video, featuring Dr Anne speaking just an hour after her release. Written at the request of Dr Anne McCloskey by her assistant. ___ Below, for your reference, is the (annotated) fradulent court order discussed in the above video, as well as the other sources referenced. Part of Anne’s driving licence, showing her DOB to be different than what is claimed by the courts, Police Service of Northern Ireland, and the BBC:

List of sources for information discussed within above video: UK Parliament: Written questions, answers and Statements “77th Brigade: Coronavirus” Question for Ministry of Defence by Gavin Robinson, MP East Belfat UNI 40641, Tabled on 27 April 2020 https://questions-statements.parliament.uk/written-questions/detail/2020-04-27/40641 PSNI opens new Derry custody suite in Waterside 01 December 2023 https://www.derrynow.com/news/derrynow/1361795/psni-opens-new-derry-custody-suite-in-waterside.html PSNI announces closure of Coleraine custody suite 13 December 2022 https://www.derrynow.com/news/home/986734/psni-announces-closure-of-coleraine-custody-suite.html Northern Ireland Assembly Order Papers 11 March 2024 Motion: The Coronavirus Act 2020 (Extension of Provisions Relating to Live Links for Courts and Tribunals) (No.2) Order (Northern Ireland) 2023 https://www.niassembly.gov.uk/assembly-business/order-papers/session-2023-2024/11-march-2024/ Belfast Newsletter: “Stormont rejects extending 'anti-democratic' Covid powers on health - but keeps them for courts” 11 March 2024 https://www.newsletter.co.uk/news/politics/stormont-rejects-extending-anti-democratic-covid-powers-on-health-but-keeps-them-for-courts-4550165 WhatDoTheyKnow: Dr Anne McCloskey - to POLICE-SERVICE-NORTHERN-IRELAND‘PSNI’ 19 February 2024: Does the specific statutory public office “THE DIRECTOR OF THE PUBLIC PROSECUTION SERVICE FOR NORTHERN IRELAND”, expressly and specifically created by statutory legislation, exist? https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/does_the_specific_statutory_publ_3 WhatDoTheyKnow: Dr Anne McCloskey - to the NORTHERN-IRELAND-ASSEMBLY Lesley Hogg as clerk and Chief Executive Officer for the Northern Ireland Assembly 19 February 2024: Does the specific statutory public office “THE DIRECTOR OF THE PUBLIC PROSECUTION SERVICE FOR NORTHERN IRELAND”, expressly and specifically created by statutory legislation, exist?https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/does_the_specific_statutory_publ_5#incoming-2573653 What Do They Know: Dr Anne McCloskey - to the ATTORNEY-GENERAL-FOR-NORTHERN-IRELAND Brenda King 19 February 2024: Does the specific statutory public office “THE DIRECTOR OF THE PUBLIC PROSECUTION SERVICE FOR NORTHERN IRELAND”, expressly and specifically created by statutory legislation, exist? https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/request/does_the_specific_statutory_publ#incoming-2604320 Dr Anne McCloskey - FOI requests 1 to 25 of about 200 https://www.whatdotheyknow.com/search/Dr%20anne%20mccloskey/all/newest?query=Dr+anne+mccloskey

Telegram Post

JAILED FOR 2 WEEKS FOR REFUSING TO PAY COVID FINE! While Boris Johnson (along with most other 'leaders') broke the 'rules' (not to mention the fact he is complicit in genocide) numerous times & got ONE £50 fine, some of us received multiple £10,000 fines (I received 2, & no I did not pay this unlawful & unenforceable fine) & some of us were dragged through the courts & some of us have multiple convictions after arrests & some of us spent days in custody & 'some of us' includes me, but this, now & still... really?! 'Dr Anne McCloskey, 67, appeared at Londonderry Magistrates' Court in connection with an unpaid Covid fine of £255. She was given an immediate warrant to pay the amount or go to prison for 14 days.' I'd refuse too, I'd take 2 weeks in prison too. The judge reportedly muted her microphone in the court room as she spoke! Source: @FionaRoseDiamond https://t.me/c/1711038090/33552

Derry Daily Article

Emphases are mine.

June 12, 2024 A candidate in the forthcoming General Election for the Foyle constituency has been jailed for refusing to pay a court fine. Dr Anne McCloskey appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday in connection with an unpaid Covid fine. In September 2022, she was fined £240 for breaching Covid-19 regulations while speaking at an anti-lockdown rally in Derry. The 67-year-old was given an immediate warrant to pay the amount or to go to prison for 14 days. McCloskey, of Chapel Road in Derry, is running as an independent in next month’s GE. BBC News NI is reporting that McCloskey had been sent to the women’s prison within Hydebank Wood YOC in south Belfast.

Source: https://www.derrydaily.net/2024/06/12/dr-anne-mccloskey-jailed-for-non-payment-of-covid-fine/

Visit Dr. McCloskey’s Twitter

Source: https://x.com/drannederry?s=21

The Thread

We can see that Dr. McCloskey tweeted that Dublin has gone into lockdown:

“… The elderly will suffer and the parents frightened into compliance.”

Here's the Rumble Video Filmed One Hour After Dr. McCloskey’s Release:

Source: https://rumble.com/v51o9m3-anne-mccloskey-internment-podcast-14062024.html

Share

Leave a comment

Get more from Dr Margaret Aranda in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

What do you think?

Is the Satanic world getting more desperate, more bold, or both? Neither?

Leave a comment

Get more from Dr Margaret Aranda in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app