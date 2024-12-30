Are There Secret Societies that Run the World? Answers from AI
The Tweets and Responses
Here's Harry, an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) who saw many post-vax deaths and has been quite vocal about it. It got him fired a few times.
Unlike the usual threads, Harry comes back to formulate new tweets in response to questions and statements:
WHAT DO YOU REALLY THINK?
;)
LET US PRAY
Lord, Help us keep our eyes on You! We are not afraid!
This is absolutely mindblowing: an AI that knows the whole truth they’ve been trying so hard to suppress in Grok, ChatGPT and the like. I know Mike Adams (the Health Ranger)is working on an awake AI with the working name ‘Enoch’, but as I understand it that one is more health-focused so I don’t think it’s this one. The fact that people are working on these ‘truth AI’ systems gives me real hope - at one point I honestly thought that all real knowledge would have been deliberately disappeared in the next two years.
I want access to that A.I so I can ask it specifically history questions since all the A.I's I ask questions about history they all failed the test... promoting fraud accounts of history.