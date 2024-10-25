Please see the bottom for CURRENT NEEDS ❤️

Source: https://x.com/reallygraceful/status/1849585457190834228?s=46

The video is not set to download but there are just a few standing structures. One year later, it is primarily plots of land without any trees or homes.

To watch the episode, copy and paste this link: https://x.com/in2thinair/status/1849595402800058648?s=46

This was posted two days ago:

This is getting insane. Asheville, North Carolina resident just got a letter notifying her that her mortgage loan has been sold to Vanguard owned company Amazing timing… Are we really still pretending Hurricane Helene isn’t being used as a land grab? Some people in the comments of this post say they got the same letter who live in the area. Absolutely insane. Source: t.me/CherokeeOwl

How to Help

Ship WORK BOOTS to any of the addresses in this article:

JEFF STILL NEEDS WOOD SCREWS AND NAILS, BUILDING SUPPLIES:

ATTN: JEFF MELTON

4555 Asheville Hwy

Greeneville, TN 37743

PH: 423-972-2747

AVERY CO AIRPORT STILL NEEDS AMAZON GIFT CARDS:

https://wethepeoplemission.us

URGENT NEEDS

And HERE is A NEW ADDRESS - WORKERS NEED THICK, HEAVY MEN’S WORK BOOTS, WOOL HATS/CAPS, Heavy socks, LEATHER GLOVES:

ATTN: JESSE POE

2050 Blowing Rock Highway

Linville, NC 28646

MANY THANKS!

1,000 BALES OF HAY NEEDED!

Text the above address to your farmer friends OR your LOCAL FEED STORE:

4943 Birds Laurel Drive

Creston, NC 28615

THANK YOU!

God Bless You and Thank You for SHARING AND CARING!!!