Asheville and Crestor, NC: Three Weeks Later, Still in Ruins, NEED WORK BOOTS, 1,000 BALES OF HAY, and Now Vanguard is Purchasing Mortgages
The Tweet
Source: https://x.com/reallygraceful/status/1849585457190834228?s=46
The Video
The Thread
The Video
The video is not set to download but there are just a few standing structures. One year later, it is primarily plots of land without any trees or homes.
To watch the episode, copy and paste this link: https://x.com/in2thinair/status/1849595402800058648?s=46
As a Note:
Source: https://www.reddit.com/r/todayilearned/comments/zwwb2j/til_that_during_the_middle_ages_it_was_believed/
This was posted two days ago:
This is getting insane. Asheville, North Carolina resident just got a letter notifying her that her mortgage loan has been sold to Vanguard owned company
Amazing timing… Are we really still pretending Hurricane Helene isn’t being used as a land grab?
Some people in the comments of this post say they got the same letter who live in the area. Absolutely insane.
Source: t.me/CherokeeOwl
The Video
How to Help
Ship WORK BOOTS to any of the addresses in this article:
JEFF STILL NEEDS WOOD SCREWS AND NAILS, BUILDING SUPPLIES:
ATTN: JEFF MELTON
4555 Asheville Hwy
Greeneville, TN 37743
PH: 423-972-2747
AVERY CO AIRPORT STILL NEEDS AMAZON GIFT CARDS:
https://wethepeoplemission.us
URGENT NEEDS
And HERE is A NEW ADDRESS - WORKERS NEED THICK, HEAVY MEN’S WORK BOOTS, WOOL HATS/CAPS, Heavy socks, LEATHER GLOVES:
ATTN: JESSE POE
2050 Blowing Rock Highway
Linville, NC 28646
MANY THANKS!
1,000 BALES OF HAY NEEDED!
Text the above address to your farmer friends OR your LOCAL FEED STORE:
4943 Birds Laurel Drive
Creston, NC 28615
THANK YOU!
The tree company that my husband was going to hire is helping cleaning up. If I get some pictures when they come back I hope I be able to share them.