ADDENDUM at 10:05 PST: This video investigation says thst the radioactive barrel company is in East Tennessee, and that they were “empty”. Also, the company was damaged in the hurricane but their water does NOT communicate with the rivers in Asheville or neighboring areas. See: https://www.wbir.com/article/news/local/oak-ridge-anderson/asheville-radioactive-waste-barrel-in-river-verify/51-b8e2c962-626d-4739-97c8-0598106ae35d

Excuse my brevity as I work in the background to help. Thank you!

IF you can't buy or donate, PLEASE SHARE and GO TO YOUR LOCAL SHOPS FOR DONATIONS!

Quick Ship TODAY:

👉 Don't ship more clothes! 👈 Needs: generators, outdoor stoves, flashlights, batteries, down sleeping bags, down jackets.

QUICK SHIP TO:

1. Avery Co Airport Clinic

400 Brushy Creek Dr

Spruce Pine, NC 28777

2. ATTN: JEFF MELTON

4555 Asheville Hwy

Greeneville, TN 37743

PH: 423-972-2747

Jeff also hauls to WNC. And they are rebuilding homes, CURRENTLY NEEDS Home Building Supplies: Wood Nails, Screws, Lumber, etc.

ALL NC WATER SHOULD BE TREATED AS TOXIC WATER

Sewage, dead bodies, PVC piping and chemical production company contamination, mold, asbestos, and now possible radiation exposure.

Local officials, academic researchers, and volunteer responders have raised concerns about chemical and biological contamination brought by the floodwaters of Hurricane Helene in the southeastern U.S. last week, which potentially threaten the safety not only of drinking water but also the quality of soil — leading experts to call for tighter regulations on stored pollutants. Helene struck Florida as a Category 4 hurricane on September 26 and swept through a number of states in the days that followed. Most of the damage came from extreme rainfall that triggered flooding. The storm killed at least 232 people. The biological and chemical threats posed by floodwaters are typically manifold, often containing, for example, e. coli from overflowing sewage systems. While it’s not yet clear what bacteria or chemicals Helene’s floodwaters may have contained, the storm passed through hundreds of industrial sites with toxic pollutants, including paper mills, fertilizer factories, oil and gas storage facilities, and even a retired nuclear plant, according to three researchers at Rice University, writing in The Conversation this week. The researchers called for tighter regulations on the storage and release of chemical pollutants. Source: https://truthout.org/articles/locals-and-experts-fear-toxic-exposure-from-contaminated-helene-floodwaters/

TOXIC MUD/WATER/AIR WARNING

Source: https://x.com/kathleenwinche3/status/1847978499350344095?s=46

VERIFICATION BY BOOTS ON THE GROUND

Source: https://x.com/theshawnhendrix/status/1849245361543508461?s=46

RADIOACTIVE BARREL FOUND IN THE WNC MUD

Source: https://x.com/deannha16407994/status/1849410757194059933?s=46

The Complete Image:

⬆️ You can see that I found this at the bottom of a thread and I am the first person to see it (the #1 is the number of views). I'm sharing this within the first hour of seeing it. Working fast!

4 OF 10 CADAVER DOGS HAVE DIED AND THE OTHER 6 ARE DYING. HORSES ARE SICK. White sticks are going up by FEMA in certain places.

And Possible FEMA Quarantine Camps Going Up

Source: https://x.com/thghtcrmnls/status/1849084669377028578?s=46

Source: https://x.com/gallery_419/status/1847657161901461959?s=46

⬆️ Locals see these camps go up, then they are surrounded by a fence or wall, then armed guards.

Source: https://x.com/serenewellness/status/1848009963316080895?s=46

PVC POWDER, CLOSED PVC PLANT AS ANOTHER POSSIBLE CONTAMINANT

Source: https://x.com/etegriftless/status/1849252046593012218?s=46

MUD IS BURNING PEOPLE’S SHOES

Source: https://x.com/lewant222/status/1847988580670443838?s=46

⬆️ There is no other update. I asked her to open her DMs so that I can message her.

This is in the thread:

SOME VOLUNTEERS ARE ALREADY FULLY GEARED UP

Source: https://x.com/geoeconomics2/status/1849249648306786313?s=46

SOME VOLUNTEERS ARE ALREADY FULLY GEARED UP

I already picked the one with the best Customer Reviews. No need to search, because I also got the best price.

Send these to every WNC/TN address you can find, as many WNC and TN residents and volunteers may not even know that they need them. See below for my complete list of vetted organizations who have addresses listed!

ALSO TAKE THIS TO YOUR LOCAL HARDWARE STORE AND ASK THEM TO SHIP DIRECTLY

HALF MASK P100 REUSABLE (NOT disposable) WITH extra P100 filters SIZES L / XL

MASK ONLY PURCHASE LINK:

https://www.amazon.com/3M-Comfort-Facepiece-Reusable-Respirator/dp/B00IF7RCU6/ref=mp_s_a_1_3?crid=D7JEXZBO5MWZ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.mx0WSPko1fRW0bDO6VocE9bCp0INpbIbxXfOsRgEkwivx9c7OZ0uWupQ4TlMezc9b2MC_QFK0iZHhBwdOHs5F8UzSOnoFnF7jMnnD77gNlBRPo5BBwa9ytYcGzQqkU6dNdTEdGRDbAcK5GfFKbCfSF1hcvBmnveViZhCciHMzXMfyGAx-sK50cShIuhmb4Iu8-767Y3kS_CGzibtqv6NyQ.MVdOzBD0QLoe7UdM4-RbiwVf5BXG4iUAFD2RkB3B88g&dib_tag=se&keywords=half+mask+respirators+P-100+cartridges&qid=1729772109&sprefix=half+mask+respirators+p-100+cartridges%2Caps%2C91&sr=8-3

MASK PLUS REPLACEMENT FILTERS PURCHASE LINK:

See at the bottom of the page:

SAFETY GOGGLES - SIZES L / XL

Source: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0713M5ZQM/ref=sspa_mw_detail_2?ie=UTF8&psc=1&sp_csd=d2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9waG9uZV9kZXRhaWwyp13NParams

NITRILE GLOVES SIZES L /XL

Source: https://www.amazon.com/LW-Concept-Nitrile-Disposable-Gloves/dp/B09XWS6HMG/ref=mp_s_a_1_1?crid=3U7CD2ED6TK3X&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.aIX9hb6dlr6HM1aPm8EoFreJ_t-OAjtEvF9UKrJfoKcTrc8mDT5gQYfz-2kv9Jr1-JicfUEFPiUJzoBxiEqgk7LwwAexhfAKQKOYnJPgZKNTI4gbJskQ63jMlfOk99sOhpWtFpLFCco_6XPrirRMwOxTQJ4t5MiwS3QBhqU10H2SaL-xLh_tPf2BhtEW5iJ0VuzzmcMLtbSQai-09WAnbg.Fm70kspbhlBUbGkrO6760bhNYT9DrrhhKeT65xZLjy4&dib_tag=se&keywords=black%2Bnitrile%2Bgloves%2Blarge&qid=1729775311&sprefix=niteile%2B%2Caps%2C154&sr=8-1&th=1&psc=1

RUBBER BOOTS SIZES L /XL

Source: https://www.amazon.com/arctiv8-170390-M-Black-Insulated-Waterproof/dp/B07FVFTS9T/ref=mp_s_a_1_7?crid=I0UY7EXL83OD&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.Iik66hRs6wY2_fX4Va10Gd-TILcJq1y5sPh1XKwl2QnSJ7uEV_45ycHZ93978a64uYOg18TgpJVE5jSAFpfTbley9Q39HRZsRP1QlUwe6ZpSeGF87VrH2zEENkO6PfMAA8skHcz-0RjIjETGLWCfon-t_YhOKgxheKXwSV28y_1DFFYWDUiLUksFRMM7ZWNsiJLGXJX86albplMuiOEuGEcDBxIDL3OIhICcMgHh0dMJ7Xzy1aiatHbGMd16YHU-QCkDzSSXAQrHCMjq3UrDmwijn4Tb2CozfpiQ0aJfoWo.spnYotM1AAuT2XaeOCq_TnliriHImvbVRmC_z8mBxTU&dib_tag=se&keywords=mens%2Bboots.%2Bsize%2BL%2Badult&qid=1729775488&sprefix=mens%2Bboots.%2Bsize%2Bl%2Badult%2Caps%2C117&sr=8-7&th=1&psc=1

TYVEK COVERALLS

Source: https://www.amazon.com/DuPont-TY122S-Disposable-Elastic-Coverall/dp/B0008F4HPQ/ref=mp_s_a_1_12?crid=K60BML3BV4U7&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.RDR-6zeB8-D8xYdiLwKnc-Vb_3WnrPAo54Qe2ti6pAnGEEfDcAw6tKK36uAWRJCKdfcVvgFcWNW0uNqinf7WGUMtDbIR0ZRPvljvSAae1Ya-Zcw_0BI88Mq1vDwk699GQAbOlJLj0cgHGc8SYJyGTKfQPCwSiB_SHve94haoX0_sxHJQSg06yTlM5r2AP0gg2CxkhKGp9x4TO_i9okVt4w.1ZgU0bjb6Zv35YqatZvOT7zYLJ1yPJUzQT47yX24jO0&dib_tag=se&keywords=tyvek+coveralls+large&qid=1729775745&sprefix=Tyvek+coveralls+l%2Caps%2C203&sr=8-12

BIOHAZARD TRASH BAGS

Source: https://www.amazon.com/Biohazard-Bags-10-Gallon-Heavy-Duty-Garbage/dp/B09PDZ2NFR/ref=mp_s_a_1_4?crid=3FYH3LN42MNWS&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.WZlXkIJ9mPM_qXw0cX5ce-K_3oBCvoeb6a-WVe6Vqqj_JkzbnLbWS7lumBxGFCmsd8KRKCZlbJ_sw4mDeoBTdfUXO2uIf2I3cpk_jTD33rB15_h-6zRnbnYW9p57zNILrOBaYCDHxLUp2t-9fHywjnFy780UMT2Dqg2sMzTVHwwPqixSsqFNgOfcQTKQVPp7WDAtL5TOzYiaxpEk4_Kw4w.EHwuv1NTN6mN2dFVNwvPY8YoWGMHFgHBdHO9o6octIg&dib_tag=se&keywords=hazmat+trash+bags&qid=1729776219&sprefix=hazmat+trash+bags%2Caps%2C140&sr=8-4

GEIGER COUNTERS

Source: https://www.amazon.com/Radiation-Detector-GQ-GMC-800-Dosimeter/dp/B0CKM5FJQX/ref=mp_s_a_1_10?crid=1DSI7NZ0S85HY&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.LLmR9ZuZnFoXPztKi3zd9R3a_wMNEXwFL0rCVaeO0JToSajXwwDXnFdMnj4s9o6OZIvZukriUnOtS1WC5K9fMZEv3MwD2soudt2da6TCeFwpwPT2Q4GZ_5zHTBn9bYnJKQvMgRBFX0oZIlyBwcjKoPPA75erJ3MKdRPhhI-w_rOWzqmwUc5qznO28wUROzAZglva-CYoIu7W2WUO0awHqQ.jKVz1M39xR66J3GLBHBawJKDR_Ze4i1CWl-aaHO1ySQ&dib_tag=se&keywords=geiger+counter+radiation+detector&qid=1729776794&sprefix=geiger+counter%2Caps%2C157&sr=8-10

IODINE DROPS FOR POSSIBLE RADIATION POISONING

Source: https://www.amazon.com/ThyroShield-Potassium-Iodide-Tablets-Supplement/dp/B0BSG3X956/ref=mp_s_a_1_1?crid=2215NWO6JN7G6&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.vu2XNDfSj5OxBMZhuUka9sbDS80M-E4j0JDRK28QojyFH69x5qRHGQSK_47FFRXqy4E9RJKyW1letFmndOAhnKfkYWPZ9zOmC82PHi0joqScRbWi9RBUyPRlR4iWNb4IuN8hP1wWYFXkFhiEEnauQAqPLC-j_NOZkXI3XXC-nW12WEqdLrYtiMj3qmkicaeTqxzk3yICqLCICiysd9emaQ.g5UED5ViBJ3cYtbY568KnoEgx7XGXqY9ebFpXmM1BM4&dib_tag=se&keywords=iodine+drops+for+nuclear&qid=1729779478&sprefix=iodine+drops+for+nuclear+

SHIP TO:

PICK ONE ADDRESS AND SHIP! Copy and paste this to your local business owners! A list of 17 organizations with boots on the ground is in our article here:

