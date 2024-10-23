and

This is where I donated prepaid credit cards at the request of this organization, who either hands them out to hurricane survivors or buys needed supplies! See also my post

Here are some ways to help!

Someone in Savannah, GA - NEEDED: a 7x14 or 7x16 enclosed trailer! Send a Direct Message (DM) to @TracyBeanz on Twitter!

Focus: Preparation for the Winter.

This is a rare find where you can SHIP GOODS: Generators, space heaters, down sleeping bags, camping small green gas camping stoves, flashlights, batteries, thermal underwear, warm underwear, totes, gloves, camping propane heaters, matches, lighters. GO VOLUNTEER! SHOW UP IN YOUR CAMPER OR TENT! JEFF IS MAY BE TOO BUSY TO ANSWER HIS PHONE! Jeff has access to WNC, and he trucks regular goods there!!

OKAY TO SHIP BY AMAZON, WALMART, UPS, FED-EX:

The website is HERE.

This is a NEED from YESTERDAY! I have no email or phone number; just show up! YES! Just show up!

Turn into gate on right at orange cones on Gunns Road.

I painted a huge white circle with an “H” for any helicopter, etc. that needs to land. It’s 5 acres.

We will allow dry camping for first responders, linemen, or volunteer search and rescue teams.

Equine search and rescue is also welcome.

We have hay, water, green pastures, and barns, tents, cots, sleeping bags, propane hot showers available, power bank, porta potty, propane camp burners, grills, kitchen area, fire pit, etc. I can get you drinking water.

We have Starlink.

We also have someone who volunteered to do laundry.

We are located approx 1.5 miles off of Hwy 74, in between Shelby and Forest City. 1 hour from Asheville and 35 minutes from Lake Lure/Chimney Rock.

Message me for any questions and tent availability if you don’t have your own.

Please share to all Disaster Response Teams or people you know coming up to help.

Thank you.