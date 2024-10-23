EMERGENCY NEEDS: Search and Rescue Volunteers, Helicopter Pilots, Equine Search and Rescue, Linemen, Covered Trailer NEEDED
NEW!!! Add to your SHARE by Quoting, Liking, and/or Retweeting these 2 TWEETS:
1. Mine: https://x.com/TheRebelPatient/status/1849197210556125507
and
@AmericaMission_ - they tweeted this faster than I could do mine! THANK YOU!
Thank you to Chaipossum1, who ALWAYS tweets my posts:) THANK YOU!
If you know someone in North Carolina who can offer HELP, THE NEED IS STILL GREAT!
Here are some ways to help!
1. WeThePeopleMission.org This is where I donated prepaid credit cards at the request of this organization, who either hands them out to hurricane survivors or buys needed supplies! See also my post HERE. This is an excellent organization.
2. SAVANNAH, GA: ENCLOSED TRAILER NEEDED
Someone in Savannah, GA - NEEDED: a 7x14 or 7x16 enclosed trailer! Send a Direct Message (DM) to @TracyBeanz on Twitter!
THE VIDEO
Focus: Preparation for the Winter.
3. CAMP GREENE AND JEFF MILTON: VOLUNTEERS AND SUPPLIES NEEDED!
This is a rare find where you can SHIP GOODS: Generators, space heaters, down sleeping bags, camping small green gas camping stoves, flashlights, batteries, thermal underwear, warm underwear, totes, gloves, camping propane heaters, matches, lighters. GO VOLUNTEER! SHOW UP IN YOUR CAMPER OR TENT! JEFF IS MAY BE TOO BUSY TO ANSWER HIS PHONE! Jeff has access to WNC, and he trucks regular goods there!!
OKAY TO SHIP BY AMAZON, WALMART, UPS, FED-EX:
SHIP TO:
ATTN: JEFF MELTON
4555 Asheville Hwy
Greeneville, TN 37743
PH: 423-972-2747
4. CHILDREN’S HOME ORPHANAGE
Contact Information
Children's Home
Email: info@blackmountainhome.org
PH: (828) 686-3451
Website: blackmountainhome.org
5. SAVAGE FREEDOMS RECOVERY TEAM
The website is HERE.
6. COTTON PATCH HURRICANE RELIEF CAMPGROUND AND HELIPAD
7. COTTON PATCH HURRICANE RELIEF CAMPGROUND AND HELIPAD
242 GUNNS ROAD
Ellenboro, NC
This is a NEED from YESTERDAY! I have no email or phone number; just show up! YES! Just show up!
Turn into gate on right at orange cones on Gunns Road.
I painted a huge white circle with an “H” for any helicopter, etc. that needs to land. It’s 5 acres.
We will allow dry camping for first responders, linemen, or volunteer search and rescue teams.
Equine search and rescue is also welcome.
We have hay, water, green pastures, and barns, tents, cots, sleeping bags, propane hot showers available, power bank, porta potty, propane camp burners, grills, kitchen area, fire pit, etc. I can get you drinking water.
We have Starlink.
We also have someone who volunteered to do laundry.
We are located approx 1.5 miles off of Hwy 74, in between Shelby and Forest City. 1 hour from Asheville and 35 minutes from Lake Lure/Chimney Rock.
Message me for any questions and tent availability if you don’t have your own.
Please share to all Disaster Response Teams or people you know coming up to help.
Thank you.
8. OUTDOOR ADVENTURE RAFTING, Blue Ridge Area
629 Welcome Valley Rd
Benton, TN 37307
email: Riverfolkrescue@gmail.com
OTHER VETTED ORGANIZATIONS WHO WILL GET THE RIGHT THINGS TO THE RIGHT PEOPLE
Tracy Beanz and UNCOVERDC.COM
GiveSendGo for NC: GSG
IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO ADD TO THIS LIST BECAUSE YOU KNOW A SPECIFIC PERSON IN CHARGE WHO VERIFIES A RECENT NEED, PLEASE MESSAGE ME ON THE SUBSTACK APP, OR LEAVE A COMMENT. Thank You!
The Rebel Patient™ is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.