The Need is Still Great

“Thousands” in remote West North Carolina areas have still not yet reached. As Winter approaches, volunteer rescuers, supply organizers, heavy equipment operators, heavy equipment donations and crews, multiple supplies geared to help those living in tents are STILL sorely needed.

The Response

Americans are helping Americans, even amidst the pain.

Hay and feed are needed to feed the horses, donkeys, and burros:

The Video

HOW TO HELP THE BOOTS ON THE GROUND

Dr. Mollie James and Team

Here is a list of people that Dr. Mollie James verifies as doing the hard work on the ground. The need is great!

Source: https://x.com/molsjames/status/1848125233149939934?s=46

Here are the links:

Thank you for Sharing!

WeThePeopleMission.org

This is where I donated prepaid credit cards at the request of this organization, who either hands them out to hurricane survivors or buys needed supplies:

NOTE: UPS, Amazon are WEEKS BACKED UP for deliveries!

Avery Co Airport asks you NOT to send supplies or any other items by mail or delivery. This is why I have not yet mailed my gathered clothing and other items. They ask you to ONLY donate $25 prepaid cards (there is an added $3.98 Amazon fee - don’t get mad about that; instead give the money to God and bless itvon the way out!).

ALTERNATIVELY, they need in-person volunteers who have their own camper, no hookups available. Fill out the Application HERE:

IF YOU ARE A DOCTOR: Do not fill out an application. Instead, send an email to:

Mission@JamesClinic.com

⬆️ WeThePeopleMission.org

Boots-On-The-Ground Efforts that Need Your Support

Vetted by Dr. Mollie James

judgesrescue.org

theremnantministrytx.org

heal-corp.org

hopemill.org

m25m.org

spartansword.org

Link to Tracy Beanz: uncoverdc.com

Link to H.A.L.O: halorelief.org

Link to donation page: givesendgo.com/NCSupplies

I note that Samaritan’s Purse is not listed; neither is Glenn Beck’s MercuryOne. (Or FEMA, or The Red Cross).

LET US PRAY

Dear Holy God,

Help the first responders on the ground to get the help they need! Send them gift cards, doctors, nurses, contractors, heavy equipment operators, all!

Bless those who have been there since the beginning with days of rest and rejuvenation, WE PRAY!

Show us what You want us to do, Great Lord! And let us hear and follow the still, small voice of the Holy Spirit, Lord, who nudges us.

Guide and bless all the donors, volunteers, and their families who make it possible for them to be on site!

Bring bountiful donations, supplies, and equipment that bless and serve the people of Avery, NC.

And send those who can go and volunteer, we PRAY! Feed the people! Feed the horses! Reach all who are trapped in their homes! Let new caravans of trucks roll in!

In Jesus’ Precious Name!

Amen.

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading The Rebel Patient™! This post is public so feel free to share it. Sharing helps bring in more donors! Share

RELATED ARTICLES

👇