🙌 GOOD NEWS! List of Over 63 Survivors at Mt. Mitchell Lands, North Carolina - These People Are All Okay
Keep Praying!
Mount Mitchell Lands
Wikipedia: Mount Mitchell (Attakulla in Cherokee)[3] is the highest peak of the Appalachian Mountains and the highest peak in mainland North America east of the Mississippi River. It is located near Burnsville in Yancey County, North Carolina in the Black Mountain subrange of the Appalachians about 19 miles (31 km) northeast of Asheville. It is protected by Mount Mitchell State Park and surrounded by the Pisgah National Forest. Mount Mitchell's elevation is 6,684 feet (2,037 m) above sea level.[1] Mount Mitchell is ranked 31st by topographic isolation.
From a Telegram Channel. Emphases are mine.
GOOD NEWS FROM MT. MITCHELL LANDS!
Passing some good news along! So people hiked up & found these people alive & doing ok!
“Someone at Mt Mitchell Golf Club Area hiked up to the parkway to get a signal & sent this list of people that are ok there! ✅
MT MITCHELL LANDS 📍
Rick and Miriam Savard
Dick & Joyce Adams
Pat Hope
Jeff & Sheila Crane
Mike Burns
BIG RIDGE 📍
Herb & Lucy Karl
Pam Watson
Hollis & Cathy Down
Walt & Barb Jakiela
Penelope Baker
Dennis & Donna Blake
WINTER STAR LOOP 📍
Dwayne & Lisa Batten
Cheryll Ashley Matthews
Nancy & Paul Coutu
Frank & Donna Domito
Greg & Mary Reed
Holly & Les Bockow
Kathy & Warren Grafer
Ronald Serre & Peggy LeGrand
Larry & Cynthia Thompson
Rhonda & Jeff London
Jean Ann & Ed Blattler
Pat Metcalf
Karen Wiess
Benjamin Maiden
Phyllis Daffey
Mike & Sheryl Hargis
Lesly & Don Wisch
Maragie Lang
Jennifer Jenson
Deborah Donotto
Chip King & Wife
Jim & Tracy Boven
Philip Stroup & Granddaughter
Alan Higgins & Sara Morrison
Jim & Debby Laughridge
Randy & Susan Pennington
Kumard Ford”
Source: https://t.me/sharirayepatriots/135999
Thank You, Lord, for Each And Every Survivor!
Praise God 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
Thanks for sharing this Dr.Aranda:)
Amen!🙏❤️ I pray it gives comfort to anyone wondering about their loved ones.🙏❤️