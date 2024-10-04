Wikipedia: Mount Mitchell (Attakulla in Cherokee)[3] is the highest peak of the Appalachian Mountains and the highest peak in mainland North America east of the Mississippi River. It is located near Burnsville in Yancey County, North Carolina in the Black Mountain subrange of the Appalachians about 19 miles (31 km) northeast of Asheville. It is protected by Mount Mitchell State Park and surrounded by the Pisgah National Forest. Mount Mitchell's elevation is 6,684 feet (2,037 m) above sea level.[1] Mount Mitchell is ranked 31st by topographic isolation.

From a Telegram Channel. Emphases are mine.

Passing some good news along! So people hiked up & found these people alive & doing ok!

“Someone at Mt Mitchell Golf Club Area hiked up to the parkway to get a signal & sent this list of people that are ok there! ✅

MT MITCHELL LANDS 📍

Rick and Miriam Savard

Dick & Joyce Adams

Pat Hope

Jeff & Sheila Crane

Mike Burns

BIG RIDGE 📍

Herb & Lucy Karl

Pam Watson

Hollis & Cathy Down

Walt & Barb Jakiela

Penelope Baker

Dennis & Donna Blake

WINTER STAR LOOP 📍

Dwayne & Lisa Batten

Cheryll Ashley Matthews

Nancy & Paul Coutu

Frank & Donna Domito

Greg & Mary Reed

Holly & Les Bockow

Kathy & Warren Grafer

Ronald Serre & Peggy LeGrand

Larry & Cynthia Thompson

Rhonda & Jeff London

Jean Ann & Ed Blattler

Pat Metcalf

Karen Wiess

Benjamin Maiden

Phyllis Daffey

Mike & Sheryl Hargis

Lesly & Don Wisch

Maragie Lang

Jennifer Jenson

Deborah Donotto

Chip King & Wife

Jim & Tracy Boven

Philip Stroup & Granddaughter

Alan Higgins & Sara Morrison

Jim & Debby Laughridge

Randy & Susan Pennington

Kumard Ford”

Source: https://t.me/sharirayepatriots/135999