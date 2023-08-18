Just minutes ago, around 3:40 pm PST, we received confirmation that beautiful Karen made a cell phone all to her only son, Gavyn, from her own cell phone! Further details will follow as the family comments; thank you for standing by! Karen told Gavyn that she will come home!

“Since Karen arrived in Mexico, we have maintained continuous communication with her since July 30, 2023. However, her last confirmed location was on August 9, 2023.

In light of recent information received by the family, we have taken the necessary steps to officially report Karen as a missing person in Mexico.

We appreciate your understanding as we collaborate with the appropriate authorities in our determined effort to locate Karen and ensure her safe return.

Our primary focus is on these profoundly concerning and all-encompassing endeavors. We commit to providing regular updates as we verify crucial information that adds to our understanding of the situation.

At this critical juncture, we kindly request your support in spreading awareness about Karen’s disappearance. We urge journalists, the public, and our extended networks to share her story, and provide any information that could aid in locating Karen.

Your overwhelming support has not gone unnoticed, and we are genuinely thankful for your ongoing prayers and appeals for Karen’s safe reunion with us.

Together, let’s bring Karen home.

We appreciate that Dr. Margaret Aranda will relay our official family communications.”