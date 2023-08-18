Family Statement on Missing Person Karen Kingston, August 18, 2023
ADDENDUM 8/21/23: KAREN CONTACTED HER FAMILY! SHE IS WELL!
“Since Karen arrived in Mexico, we have maintained continuous communication with her since July 30, 2023. However, her last confirmed location was on August 9, 2023.
In light of recent information received by the family, we have taken the necessary steps to officially report Karen as a missing person in Mexico.
We appreciate your understanding as we collaborate with the appropriate authorities in our determined effort to locate Karen and ensure her safe return.
Our primary focus is on these profoundly concerning and all-encompassing endeavors. We commit to providing regular updates as we verify crucial information that adds to our understanding of the situation.
At this critical juncture, we kindly request your support in spreading awareness about Karen’s disappearance. We urge journalists, the public, and our extended networks to share her story, and provide any information that could aid in locating Karen.
Your overwhelming support has not gone unnoticed, and we are genuinely thankful for your ongoing prayers and appeals for Karen’s safe reunion with us.
Together, let’s bring Karen home.
We appreciate that Dr. Margaret Aranda will relay our official family communications.”
The official Missing Person’s Bulletin is below; the article with Karen’s timeline is here.
Thank you for caring, sharing, and praying for Karen.
It's encouraging that they have maintained continuous contact. Now they have to find her.
Okay, so they were keeping contact: continuously since the 30th, and her last confirmed location was around the 9th.
Notice they said last confirmed location was around the 9th, which doesn't necessarily mean she last communicated on the 9th. For example, she could've stopped communicating before the 9th, and her last phone signal picked up on the 9th. (Anyway, that's more for an investigator.)
But regardless, the question now is, "Why did she stop keeping contact?"
She is brilliant, but I don't know what her survival skills are like.
I don't know how it's like where she is: What's the crime rate?
Will she stand out? Can she speak the local language?
Did she lose her stuff or get robbed?
Can she fight? Does she have some way to protect herself?
So many questions.
Come home, Karen.
Thanks, Margaret, for keeping us updated.