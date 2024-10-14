A foreign exchange student has now stepped forward and accused Tim Walz of grooming and sexually assaulting him. He claims that if he spoke out, Walz had threatened him with deportation.

It is reported that the Trump campaign has contacted the source regarding accusations against Tim Walz.

The Black Insurrectionist started the first tweet before the past weekend, adding a series of tweets:

Source: https://x.com/docnetyoutube/status/1845476314242748761?s=46

There Are Others

Source: https://x.com/mattwallace888/status/1845364062470713799?s=46

Most Recent Post from one hour ago:

Source: https://x.com/docnetyoutube/status/1845791215582687441?s=46

Trump Knows

Source: https://x.com/generalmcnews/status/1845510112821072010?s=46

Going Public

And the accuser is to go public, possibly later this week.

Expect a Dem push for early voting this week, so that by the time this news gets out, voters for Harris-Walz can't change their minds.

Leave a comment