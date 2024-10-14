Foreign Exchange Student Goes Public: Accuses Tim Walz of Grooming and Sexual Assault, Threatening Deportation
3.5 Million Views. Accuser says Walz has a raised scar on his chest and a Check nese tattoo on his thigh, and he will go public.
A foreign exchange student has now stepped forward and accused Tim Walz of grooming and sexually assaulting him. He claims that if he spoke out, Walz had threatened him with deportation.
It is reported that the Trump campaign has contacted the source regarding accusations against Tim Walz.
The Black Insurrectionist started the first tweet before the past weekend, adding a series of tweets:
Source: https://x.com/docnetyoutube/status/1845476314242748761?s=46
There Are Others
Source: https://x.com/mattwallace888/status/1845364062470713799?s=46
Most Recent Post from one hour ago:
Source: https://x.com/docnetyoutube/status/1845791215582687441?s=46
Trump Knows
Source: https://x.com/generalmcnews/status/1845510112821072010?s=46
Going Public
And the accuser is to go public, possibly later this week.
Expect a Dem push for early voting this week, so that by the time this news gets out, voters for Harris-Walz can't change their minds.
Walzing Matilda
Galatians 6:7-8. Romans 1:18-32. Romans 2:8-9. Ephesians 5:3-7. Revelation 21:8.