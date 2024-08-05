As a followup to the AT&T privacy breach announced in the last two weeks, one person has described an eerie incident that I wanted you to be aware of.

What Happened

A man we will call Bill relayed to me that he read my AT&T article above, and realized he had a prepaid AT&T card he used when he traveled out of the country.

To be conservative, he decided to cancel the prepaid AT&T card, and went online to first delete his card information and then cancel the card.

He logged on and was able to see his billing address, and the last four digits of his credit card number, and the expiration date. Bill could also see the bank information which included the name of the bank receiving the withdrawals, and some bank account information.

AND THEN HE SAW IT: The Account Information Had Him Located in CHINA!

Here is a cell screenshot, with Bill’s banking and address information blocked out:

Bill does not live in China!

From inside the login to the AT&T prepaid card, Bill called the phone number on the website. His concern was that he still had a credit in the amount of about $70 on it, and he wanted to speak to someone about getting that as a refund.

He asked,

“Can you please close my account and send me a refund for the $70?”

The AT&T man said,

“We cant’ do that. It’s not possible to give you a refund.”

Bill asked if he could receive an email in this regard, so he had it in writing that AT&T prepaid cards were not able to issue a refund when the account is closed.

The AT&T man said,

“I will text it to you.”

…. And he hung up. He never texted him a confirmation that no refund was possible.

From this point on, Bill was not able to log on to his account.

And Then Bill Remembered

He had been getting phone calls from people who asked him for his prepaid AT&T card information, including his PIN number! 🙄 smh!

OF COURSE no company is ever going to call and ask you for your PIN number, so Bill put one and one together and realized this was A scam:

After they call you to ask for your prepaid AT&T card PIN number, they take the AT&T Prepaid Card funds - because they already have access to your account. POOF!

IF YOU HAVE AN AT&T PREPAID CARD, PERHAPS YOU SHOULD CHECK YOUR ACCOUNT AT PAYGONLINE.COM - BUT AS SEEN BELOW, THE SITE MAY BE DOWN. And Hmmm. Perhaps this is a Scam Website.

LOG ON TO YOUR PREPAID AT&T ACCOUNT

To Pay Online:

First time signing in? From the Prepaid sign in page, select Forgot Password/New User. Enter your 10-digit prepaid number to get a temporary password. Then, follow the prompts to create a password and PIN.

Use a credit card, debit card, or checking account

Heads up: There’s a $10 minimum payment for debit and credit cards.

Sign in to your AT&T Prepaid account. Select Make a Payment. Choose credit card, debit card, or checking account, and select Pay. Enter the amount you want to pay and select Continue. Follow the prompts to complete your payment.

Use an AT&T Prepaid® card

Sign in to your AT&T Prepaid account. Select Make a Payment. Scroll to AT&T Prepaid Refill Card and enter the Prepaid PIN from the back of the card. Select Continue. You'll see a payment confirmation. Thank you for telling us, Bill!

