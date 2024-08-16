With all the health issues in the world, one would think that reversing diabetes would be rewarded, not punished!

Targeted by the Food Industry in Australia 🍨

This doctor says that emails show he and others were targeted by the Australian food industry.

On three occasions, he was also reported to the medical board for advising patients to cut down on eating sugar and for inappropriately reversing diabetes, as he announced it on national television.

He thought it was a joke! He certainly saw the health benefits and helped his patients get better!

He also noticed that while his patients were in the hospital for diabetic foot ulcer treatment, they would be served ICE CREAM!

Sugar causes diabetes. | Photo by Dovile Ramoskaite on Unsplash

And they were given ice cream three times a day 🤷‍♀️!!! 🍨 🍦 🍨 !!!

Instead, he wanted his patients to get eggs and protein. And the hospital wouldn't do it.

Can you imagine the arguments he must have gotten into? I bet he raised stink in the hospital! And he probably got PTSD as he walked in to those hospital doors, just knowing that he was going to get into still more arguments!

They considered his ideas to be “horrendously dangerous interventions”.

He sure seems like a hero to me!

What do you think?

👉 Stay Away from Hospitals 🎯

And if you think you need to go to the hospital, first consider looking up which hospitals have murdered people.

Download Rebecca's APP, “Dbhk”.

Then look up the hospital, doctors and nurses! Be empowered!

The **Death by Hospital Protocol** app is a tool Rebecca has invested in, developed, and made available for free worldwide.

This app is designed to expose the doctors, nurses, and hospitals responsible for the horrific treatment that has led to countless unnecessary deaths. This initiative will increase public awareness and help prevent the loss of our loved ones.

This is a tangible way for victims and their families to document their experiences and warn others about the dangers they faced.

And we note that the very groups that claim to be fighting for justice refuse to even mention the app - let alone encourage their followers to use it.

Despite reaching out to numerous individuals and organizations through calls, emails, and public discussions about the app, we have only seen fewer than 10 new posts on Rebecca's app.

We hope that by reiterating why hospitals are not good places to be, that we can open more eyes to their travesty called “care”.

This app only works if people spread the word and use it;) 🙌

Dbhp App

As Rebecca continues her arduous journey, she remains hopeful that justice will prevail. For her daughter, herself, and for all those who have suffered similar fates, she will not give up.

The cost of justice is high, but the price of inaction is far greater.

~ Rebecca is Danielle’s mom forever.

Rebecca's website: www.deathbyhospitalprotocol.com

Please consider helping her fund the legal cases against Northwell Health Hospital, or by sharing her daughter’s give send go with your contacts.

https://www.givesendgo.com/JusticeforDanielle

Death by Hospital Protocol (Dbhp) APP

*** For iPhone users , download here ***

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/dbhp/id6478464423



*** For Android Phone users, download here ***

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.letsol.apps.dbhp

P.S. Remember, information is power. Use Death by Hospital Protocol App to stay informed and protect your loved ones. Download it today and join a growing community of advocates for change.

Thank you for sharing and caring! 🙏 Spread the word! 🙏 Thank you!

